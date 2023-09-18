Ibram X. Kendi: academic, antiracist… sports presenter?
America’s most notable activist-scholar has a new gig with ESPN
Ibram X. Kendi, America’s most notable “antiracist”, has a new gig with ESPN. That is, the channel ostensibly dedicated to sports coverage. Starting this week, the academic will present Skin in the Game, a show set to focus on harmful racist stereotypes in sports.
In the programme, Kendi will speak “to athletes and experts in an effort to explore issues at the intersection of race, sports and society”. At the end of a promotional clip from last week, he instructs the viewer that “it is up to all of us to confront the racism in society and our favourite sports, because we all have skin in the game.”
For a man who claims capitalism and racism go hand in hand, Kendi certainly has an odd way of sticking it to the man. ESPN is owned by Walt Disney, a corporation worth a little over $150 billion. Disney has rewarded outgoing CEOs with compensation packages worth tens of millions and paid its employees so poorly that some of them were forced to live in tent cities. One assumes that Kendi will receive a generous payment from ESPN for his services, especially since the activist has in recent years received sizeable sums of cash for his antiracist work.
Three years ago, the Fairfax County school district paid Kendi $20,000 to speak about racism for one hour. Not to be outdone, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools paid him $25,000 for an appearance the following year. In December of 2021, as the Federalist reported, America’s leading critical race theorist “was paid nearly $45,000 by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to promote several of his books and train faculty and students, while ensuring the university deleted his lecture from a private server.” In the space of just a few years, he has made hundreds of thousands of dollars from repeatedly sounding the antiracist alarm.
When not producing film and TV projects, as well as podcasts, Kendi is nominally a professor at Boston University. In June of this year, according to his employer’s website, Kendi and his BU colleague Joel Christian Gill “collaborated on a new, graphic version” of Stamped, an illustrated book that shines a light on the history of racism in the United States. According to BU’s coverage of the book, “white people dismiss upwardly mobile Black people as exceptional, ‘Extraordinary Negroes’.”
In 2020, Kendi announced that he would establish Boston University as the country’s leading academic institution for data-driven antiracist research. Last week it was announced that a little under half of the antiracism centre’s staff are being laid off, amid claims of exploitation. Yet the initial goal was remarkably ambitious, coming as it did from a man whose own claims to academic preeminence are contentious at best.
According to his website, Kendi is a “world-renowned” scholar. However, as The College Fix’s Madison Rehbehn wryly noted last month, he “has not published an academic paper in at least four years.” In the same period he has found time to author children’s books, start podcasts, write blogs condemning “white dolls”, and sign a deal with a sports channel. A quick look at his Google Scholar page brings up very little in the way of actual academic output.
Kendi clearly doesn’t have time to write papers: he has a new show on ESPN, after all. According to a recent press release from the channel, the first episode will focus on “Black athletes who use public platforms to protest injustice”. Future episodes will focus on issues like “race-norming”, the highly questionable practice of adjusting test scores based on race or ethnicity, as well as the assimilation of Latino baseball players and “the lack of diversity in sports media”.
Racism is obviously a serious problem, and it can only be helpful that America’s difficult relationship with race is discussed. Yet Kendi’s career has been founded on profiting — handsomely, as already noted — from pouring inordinate amounts of gas on race-fueled flames. With his new show, one can expect the flames to be brought to a different audience, and for Kendi’s bank balance to get even bigger. Capitalism may or may not feed racism, but it certainly helps Dr. Kendi do anything and everything but his actual job.
The fact that some people apparently can’t see the grift (that infuses everything Kendi does) truly baffles me.
The utter hypocrisy of this partnership is breathtaking. Wonder if they will have an episode exploring the relationship between the NBA and China, or the relationship between any league and low wage garment producers? I’m sure the ratings will be wretched, but they will keep airing it anyway. I’m so sick of being lectured to by sportscasters while they fully integrate their game coverage with gambling websites.
I find it ironic that ESPN is doing this just as Kendi and his ilk and they foolish philosophy are fading into obscurity.
His organization at Boston University is laying off over 1/3 of their staff.
DEI initiatives, positions and dollars are drying up.
Just one more way for ESPN and Disney to alienate their audiences.
‘Guessing Kendi could see the writing on the wall with his DEI gig. Ya gotta admit he’s made a clever segue way but he’s going to have a tough time shaking off the DEI grift. Disney, Boston Uinversity and anyone else who takes him on deserve what they are getting. #hotair.
ESPN is finished, like Disney millions stopping their subs, getting a race lecture from a grifter like Kendi will just speed up the process. Good
Harmful racist stereotypes in sport?
White men can’t jump…..
Does Kendi think the reason almost every cornerback is Black and almost every kicker and punter in the NFL is white, is because of racist stereotypes?
Probably. Any difference is automatically interpreted as racially motivated by the Kendi’s of the World.
Since I don’t watch sport, I’m happy for hacks like this to migrate there. Less chance of me ever running into them.
Feel a bit sorry for sports fans who have to put up with it tho. But surely any fan worth his salt has a built-in filter to screen out Mr Ibram X. Kendo-Nagasaki’s brand of arse-gravy?
I stopped watching ESPN a long time ago. Did not even miss it when I cut the cable cord.
But, you are right, I feel sorry for the poor fools in sports bars and barber shops that are gonna have to put up with it.
I seriously wonder how long ESPN can continue to exist.
So suppose Kendi is successful, and these “harmful racist stereotypes” are extirpated. What does Kendi expect would be the result? That an even greater proportion of professional athletes would be black?
Kendi’s ESPN project sounds dreary – a bummer. Good luck.
