How worried should we be about Right-wing extremism?

The long-awaited review of Prevent, the government’s counter-terrorism programme, has been released. William Shawcross, the author of the report, in his foreword states, “Prevent is out of kilter with the rest of the counter-terrorism system”. One of the reasons for this is how the extreme Right-wing is defined compared to Islamist extremism, its ideological counterpart. This has resulted in the so-called rise of the extreme Right-wing, despite the last six terrorist attacks having been carried out by Islamist extremists.
The apparent rise of extreme Right-wing terrorism seems to be based on nothing more than referrals to Prevent. For example, there has been an increase in overall referrals from 4,915 for the year ending March 31, 2021 to 6,406 for the year ending March 31, 2022. This amounts to a 30% increase. What’s more, there is a heightened number of referrals based on extreme Right-wing radicalisation concerns: over a two-year period, extreme Right-wing referrals lead the figures, from 1229 for the year ending 2020/21 to 1309 for 2021/22.
These figures may sound alarming, but they’re not. For one, the starting point for referrals is low: 968 in 2016-17 to 1,404 in 2019-20. In addition, they appear to be predicated on variable definitions of the two extremist ideologies, rather than reflecting the threat posed by individuals drawn to the ideology. This has led to some views being reframed as extremely Right-wing, when they are no more than conservative views.
The review demonstrates this in one case where a Prevent Education Officer compared recruitment material from Salafi jihadis to that of conservative commentators such as Melanie Philips and Douglas Murray. As the review itself states, “the present boundaries around what is termed by Prevent as extremist Islamist ideology are drawn too narrowly while the boundaries around the ideology of the Extreme Right-Wing are too broad.”
When we look at the same six-year period, the decline in Islamist extremism referrals has been substantial. In the year 2016/17 and 2017/18 referrals dwarfed all other forms of radicalisation, including the extreme Right-wing. At its peak in the year 2016/17, referrals reached a total of 3,706 whereas its lowest point was 1027 in the year 2021/22 (a 72% decrease). While these figures, prima facie, seem encouraging, they must be treated with the same caution with which we are treating the extreme Right-wing.
The definition of Islamist extremism, as the review suggests, is too narrow; thus referrals that would normally have been made for individuals at risk of being radicalised by this ideology are likely to be missed. Citing a report on Islamophobia by the think tank Policy Exchange, Shawcross shares the views of experts that the Islamist threat is severely underrepresented in Prevent referrals. This may be down to a fear of being labelled Islamophobic, but Shawcross found no convincing evidence to suggest this sentiment is widespread.
When we compare the referral rate for both ideologies in the four-year period from 2018/19 to 2021/22, we find that they have steadily remained within a similar range (1000 – 1400). In the first of the two-year period, Islamist extremism had 19 more referrals in the first year and 106 in the second. Then in the following two-year period, there were 152 referrals in year three and 282 more referrals in year four for Extreme Right-wing referrals. These are hardly big numbers.
Ensuring that resources are allocated proportionately must be based on how each ideology is defined and the actual threat they pose, rather than solely on the referral rates. Going forward, it is crucial that variable terminology is not used and implemented. This could result in referral rates for both ideologies changing in the coming years to better reflect the actual threat each of them pose.
How to manufacture evidence to support a narrative and weaponize the state against your political opponents. First tell everyone that right wing views (like those of Douglas Murray(!)) are associated with terrorism. Then collect resulting “referrals” (mostly from left wing ‘educators’) reporting said right wing views. Then publish the increase in the number of referrals as evidence of the growing terrorist threat. Soon they’ll be all set to detain Douglas and all his jihadist friends at Guantanamo Bay and start the waterboarding.
It’s better and worse than that:
Better because, jokes aside DM and others will not get their book contract cancelled, let alone be in Gitmo.
Worse, because those on the left that are doing this crap actually believe it – they are not gaming.
“How worried should we be about Right-wing extremism?”
I am not worried in the slightest.
Right wing extremism in the UK consists of a few angry, disaffected men in the pub, muttering under their breath. They have little to no public support for their ideology.
Islamist extremism is a problem of a different order.
There might be plenty of people who have criticisms of Islam and concerns that mainstream Muslim opinion on a number of issues is categorically at odds with what the rest of us might deem basic, liberal values – but it is an extraordinary leap to go from that evident and demonstrable truth to get to the idea that this criticism constitutes “Islamophobia”.
The easiest way to prevent an idea from being examined, its flaws exposed to ridicule, is to prevent any discussion of it in the first place. The simplest way to do that is to vilify any who would even dare question it – helped on by useful idiots in the media and our national institutions.
It is the same after any Jihad-inspired atrocity; there is a rush to explain it away, to insist that “Islam is a religion of Peace” and pretending Islamist attacks have “nothing to do with Islam”. This is an obvious and dangerous fantasy.
Various UK Govts, since the threat of Islamist terror came to our shores, have tried to ignore the fact that these acts of barbarity are explcitly committed in the name of their faith. The state seems reluctant to admit this obvious fact for fear of upsetting Muslim communities. Of course the majority of Muslims do not condone such atrocities, though many seem reticent to condemn their co-religionists publicly.
Countering intolerance with intolerance is not productive – but equally it has proved self-defeating allowing the Muslim council of GB and the bed-wetters at the Guardian to define any such criticism as constituting “Islamophobia”.
We are horrified when a Charlie Hebdo attack takes place, politicians wring their hands and newspapers write about freedoms – all in performative grief – yet the Batley schoolteacher is still in hiding?
The Govt, the local Batley authorities, the media, the local education authority, should publicly state – and live up to the idea – that in the UK there is no blasphemy law. Showing a cartoon is perfectly legal, and being able to discuss ideas, contentious ideas, is entirely right and proper in an educational environment. And that the various institutions of this country stand with the vast majority of people in this country to say that we will not be cowed into silence by angry fundamentalists who think they have a legal (not to mention God-given) right not to be offended.
Not being free to discuss this situation is, itself, a real problem and only provides cover in which Islamic extremism can flourish in our midst, unchallenged.
