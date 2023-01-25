How Germany’s tanks could make peace more likely
Improving Kyiv's battlefield strength can ensure a prolonged stalemate
F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote that “the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in the mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”
This is a mood to consider while assessing the potential impact of the recently announced deliveries of German, British, and American-built tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. Enthusiasts like former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claim that this will finally turn the tide in Kyiv’s favour, while critics warn that it risks further escalation which will unnecessarily widen and prolong the conflict.
Most likely neither of those assessments is quite correct. Firstly, it is worth bearing in mind the significant time lag between announcements and fulfilments, so at this point it is not at all clear when the first tanks will arrive in Ukraine and how long it will take to train local crews before the first Leopard, Abrams, or Challenger will effectively join the frontlines. Secondly, there is the matter of numbers: the US seems to be determined to deliver up to 30 tanks, the UK 14, Germany 14, the Netherlands 18, Poland 14, and Norway 8. Taken together that is 98 tanks, which would be equal to a little less than two US army battalions. While it is unclear how many tanks Russia can field in the coming months, the number is most certainly in the thousands — and that is an estimate by Ukraine-friendly sources.
The argument, of course, also applies in reverse. It is equally unlikely that 100 tanks will cause an immediate escalation in the conflict, and Russia still has other cards to play should it decide to cut off the few remaining energy systems going into Europe — which will probably face a diesel shortage after a new round of sanctions on refined products starting on 5th February.
It is, however, an important symbolic change. Indeed, it signifies that Germany has given up its initial stance of assuming a quick resolution of the conflict and will now be less obstructionist when it comes to the delivery of advanced weapons systems to Ukraine. Simultaneously, whether by genius or luck, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tied that willingness to the implicit condition that Berlin will act only if the US does so first, which allows him to share part of the responsibility and ward off pressure from his coalition partners, who are much more eager in their support for Ukraine.
Assuming that the Kremlin leadership is prone to miscalculations but not entirely irrational, it is not implausible to suggest that a relatively inconsequential number of tanks could have a much larger impact politically. A small number of Western tanks will not make a recapturing of all lost territories possible, but it also limits the potential for future Russian offensive operations in key areas, where 30 Abrams and 30 Leopards could most definitely make a tactical difference.
An extended stalemate may trigger a realisation on both sides that the frontlines will not significantly move in either direction. The extent to which such a scenario will materialise will depend on whether Russia can launch a renewed offensive before Western equipment is ready for action, and whether leaders in Berlin and Washington signal to Moscow that this is not a one-off, but rather the beginning of a new level of sustained military support.
It is a grim possibility that only after a prolonged and static conflict, with neither side hopeful of imminent total victory, will peace talks become likely.
So Putin was right, it’s NATO v Russia
For the second time in 85 years, german panzers will attack Russia. This won’t end well, and there is nothing to cheer.
I love peace, I hate warmongers, and I think that war advocates should be conscripted and sent into the trenches
Peace is better than war. How much propaganda do you need to suck to avoid understanding this simple fact ?
“German panzers will attack Russia” – this is wrong on multiple levels. German panzers are being sent to the Ukraine with the aim of fighting Russia…who, let us not forget, started this war of aggression without provocation. Comparing it to WW2 is logic of a fanstastically skew-whiff nature.
Defeating Russia decisively now is, in my view, essential to securing a longer-lasting, more wide-ranging peace. The West was far too supine with Putin for far too long – and look where it got us! Russia needs to be put right back in its box…which will hopefully deter China from messing with Taiwan.
So the logic is that it’s better to escalate in order to achieve a more convincing peace than to settle for a lazy one which just sets the scene for more, possibly worse trouble down the road.
“Russia…who, let us not forget, started this war of aggression without provocation.”
Simply astonishing that anyone of moderate intelligence could believe or say such a thing.
It is simply astonishing that anyone of moderate intelligence wouldn’t say such a thing.
So we need war in order to have peace, and the warmongers are actually the peacemakers? Truly Orwellian.
Yes to the first part of your 1st sentence – the second part is something I didn’t say, that is pure interpretation on your part. What I’m saying is that – counterintuitive as it might seem – deescalating and aiming for a lazy peace deal is just going to screw us all over long term. More pain now for greater gains and more stability further down the road.
No provocation? Oh really?
“Simultaneously, whether by genius or luck, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tied that willingness to the implicit condition that Berlin will act only if the US does so first, which allows him to share part of the responsibility and ward off pressure from his coalition partners, who are much more eager in their support for Ukraine”.
Saying this is genius would be to flatter Scholz, and it definitely wasn’t luck as there was a calculus I believe…I have read elsewhere that Scholz’s demands for for these conditions infuriated the White House. However, at this moment, it’s worth more to the Americans to maintain a united front rather than publicly have it out with Germany about its ongoing failure to pull its weight in terms of defence/security so they conceded and let Germany revert to hiding behind Uncle Sam.
Scholz may have correctly identified the White House’s priorities and used them to his advantage in this particular situation…but it doesn’t do anything for the longer term, more fundamental issues of Germany’s unwillingness to play a leadership role within Europe, the disaster of its mercantilist foreign policy, its die-hard beliefs (particularly among the SPD) that it can dance at both Western and Russian weddings (to steal a German idiom…), its attitude that doing nothing and prevaricating involves no risk, it’s reputation as an unreliable ally, now all but cemented…
I saw an excellent meme yesterday depicting Scholz and the Polish President Duda. Duda is saying “Good news, Mr. Scholz. We have found your [email protected]”. Scholz’s reply: “I don’t want them”. If the cap fits…
