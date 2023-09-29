Government report: no good evidence that lockdown worked
The UK Health Security Agency concluded that evidence around NPIs is weak
On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency quietly released a review which found that the evidence base for the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on Covid transmission was weak. These include such measures as lockdown, the ‘rule of 6’, test and isolation, face coverings, border restrictions, and more.
The review identified 151 studies conducted in the UK. Two-thirds of the evidence identified was based on modelling studies, and there were only two randomised control trials included. Studies focused on measures to identify or isolate infectious people or reduce the number of human contacts were the most numerous. Only nine studies focused on measures to protect the most vulnerable.
The report concluded that “there is a lack of strong evidence on the effectiveness of NPIs to reduce COVID-19 transmission”:
The review noted the many challenges with evaluating NPI effectiveness, which makes the current evidence-base prone to confounding and bias.
This includes the way NPIs were implemented, levels of adherence and compliance, wider behavioural changes, the difficulties of isolating one NPI from a range (or ‘package’) of measures, endpoint measurements, poor study designs and study quality, and ethical considerations. The report went on to recommend a strengthening of evaluation research for NPI interventions in the future.
The report is part of ongoing efforts by the UKHSA, and other government departments, to digest the state of knowledge on NPI effectiveness in preparation for the next pandemic. However, as with a recent Royal Society Report current analyses have not yet focused on the wider social, economic, psychological and political impacts of NPIs.
The report fails to mention that public health research should, in principle, weigh the impact of specific interventions on a virus against their full societal impact, including their social harms and unintended consequences.
This myopic definition of “effectiveness” continues to hamper an intelligent and holistic assessment of whether NPIs were, all said and done, really the best of many bad options.
The decision to implement lockdown and the pandemonium of rules unleashed on the British public during the crisis were, in the end, political decisions. Epidemiological studies on Covid ‘effectiveness’ can only take us so far in trying to understand the Covid years, and what decisions should be made in future.
Luckily, next week the UK Covid Inquiry opens its nine-week second investigation (Module 2), focused on decision-making and political governance. In this regard, I am sure we will learn more about the ‘effectiveness’ of our contemporary British government.
The information on the weakness of the evidence sounds about right. But let me get my retaliation in first and remind all of you that it is *not* always the wisest course to do nothing until you have had time to do mutiple randomised control trials and be sure of the effect.
As you may know, the evidence for the advantage in putting on a parachute before jumping out of an aeroplane is decidedly weak. There are not many control groups and very few randomised control experiments. And the few we have all show that parachutes do not help – since they were conducted with the aeroplane standing still on the ground.
Here’s an alternative heading for the article without the obvious bias from the author:
Alternatively, here’s a report that clearly shows how lockdowns worked when comparing Norway and Sweden in 2020.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8807990/
Higher excess death in the country that didn’t implement a Lockdown, albeit only 2020 reviewed. Not sure this adds anything particularly conclusive. Both Countries population density markedly different from UK. Depending on which data one uses UK c30th, and Sweden/Norway up above 150th. This is not apples with apples, although still some lessons that can be learned.
I read the background of this things a dozen times and can’t make heads or tails of it. What does this mean?
“ Conclusions: All-cause mortality in 2020 decreased in Norway and increased in Sweden compared with previous years. The observed excess deaths in Sweden during the pandemic may, in part, be explained by mortality displacement due to the low all-cause mortality in the previous year.”
