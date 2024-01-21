Is the EU dropping Net Zero?
Right-wing parties have cottoned on to voter rejection of green policies
In hindsight, 2024 may well be remembered as the year of the Great Reversal on EU climate policy. That many of the most ambitious emissions goals will not be achievable has been common knowledge for a while now, but until recently the policies themselves had not been questioned. There was a widespread consensus that the European Union was in position to be a global leader for emissions reductions and the green transition away from fossil fuels.
Now, this consensus is crumbling. Nothing demonstrates this more than the growing gap between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her own party in the European Parliament, the European People’s Party (EPP) — which is led by another German, Manfred Weber.
Von der Leyen has been a champion of green policies, including the phasing out of the internal combustion engine (ICE) or nature restoration laws that would limit the use of land for agricultural purposes. Weber, on the other hand, has demanded more support for German farmers and must manage a growing movement within his party (technically an alliance of parties, as one cannot vote directly for the EPP in EU elections) which wants to postpone or reverse the ban of ICE cars.
The changing attitude of the EPP becomes understandable if one looks at the polling. The “populist” Right is surging in the polls, a rise partly down to growing public resistance to climate policies seen as too ambitious. While von der Leyen has the advantage of being an unelected bureaucrat who cannot be deposed by the will of the electorate, her colleagues in the EPP do not have that luxury. Their place in Parliament would be under threat if they were perceived as ignoring voter demands; unsurprisingly, then, the EPP’s stance on emissions reduction at all costs is softening.
The European Right has discovered anger against Net Zero policies as a powerful theme for mobilising disenchanted voters, as demonstrated by farmer protests in countries such as the Netherlands and Germany. A number of parties across the continent, from the Austrian FPÖ to the German AfD and the RN in France, have been quick to make this a main campaign issue.
What was once an issue for left-of-centre parties to win over voters has now become a toxic vote-loser. This shift shouldn’t surprise us: Europeans support taking action on climate change — just so long as it doesn’t affect their lifestyles.
Once it becomes clear that reducing emissions comes at a significant cost, support for corresponding policies falls dramatically. The German example of the last two years has shown that the green transition is not leading to more jobs and prosperity, but instead the opposite. Germany was the worst performing major economy in 2023, and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has announced that this struggle will persist for the foreseeable future. None of this enthuses the electorate, and von der Leyen’s position — closer to that of Habeck than that of Weber — is increasingly viewed as a liability in the battle for votes.
Good! And about time for many people to wake up.
The “plans” for net zero have become mainly a middle class affectation. Nice bit of virtue signaling as long as “my” standard of living isn’t affected directly. Lovely to look proudly on at my EV in the drive (as long as my underpaid cleaner can get to work and my Okado delivery arrives).
So few people were remotely interested in net zero until some people realised they could make lots of money out of it. Selling “The Dream” makes big bucks, but the downside is that European manufacturers can’t compete against China, so the supposed highly skilled “Green” jobs all go abroad.
No thought for food security, no thought for those who can’t afford a heat pump or new EV, no thought for those whose annual treat is a week in the Med. Little sign that the noisiest of the pro Green lot have reduced their consumption, fewer (if any) flights, watching food miles, make do and mend, keeping the smartphone for 5 years etc etc etc………
Hypocrites and thank goodness for a push back. Destroying the economy of the West won’t save the planet!
It’s all to do with politics and nothing to do with reality. The modern equivalent of the number of angels who could dance on the head of a pin.
On Fri 1 Aug 2008, Guardian journalist Andrew Simms began a series of articles – “100 months to save the world”.
“Time is fast running out to stop irreversible climate change, a group of global warming experts warns today. We have only 100 months to avoid disaster. Andrew Simms explains why we must act now – and where to begin”
Each month Andrew returned to provide readers with an update on our progress towards the disaster until December 2016 when his last article in the series appeared.
So after 98 months the Guardian informed us that “the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tells us that there are only a dozen or so years in which to change our economies radically if we are to keep the effects of the warming already under way to manageable proportions”.
Not you’ll note ‘to avoid disaster’ but to keep the effects of warming to manageable proportions.
As science and technology has demonstrated that there are solutions to global warming and that the only thing in the way are political issues, is there any reason why in the “dozen or so years” the Guardian said we have available, we should not have resolved the problem, along with many others?
