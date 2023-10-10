‘I support the attack 100%’: inside London’s Israel embassy protest

Dispatch

08:00

I spoke to the pro-Palestinian protestors who filled Kensington High Street

by Felix Pope

Supporters of Palestine outside the Israeli embassy in London last night. Credit: Getty

It’s a balmy October evening on Kensington High Street and a little old Italian lady is standing up for Hamas’s right to attack civilians. Elisa, her face increasingly close to mine, insists the terror group is “defending Palestine and the rights of the resistance”.

“We need sanctions on Israel,” she adds. “These people in Israel don’t respect human life.”

On Monday evening, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Jewish state’s London embassy to demonstrate in support of Palestine, two days after hundreds of Israelis were killed, civilians shot in their homes, and women and children kidnapped.

When I reached the demonstration just before the start of speeches at 6pm, the crowd was already filling one lane of traffic; by the time they had begun, the road was totally blocked. Thousands filled the street, placards in hand: men in balaclavas, pensioners in Corbyn-esque knitwear, and throngs of young people.

They were there, organisers had said beforehand, to demand Israel “end its violent imposition of a system of occupation, apartheid and colonisation”. Speeches, greeted by applause and cheers, referred to the Mediterranean nation as a “terror state”. One man received a resounding chorus of boos as he referenced the British Government’s decision to display the Israeli flag on buildings across the country in a gesture of solidarity.

When the speeches had ended, I set out around the crowd, asking people why they had come to protest against Israel as it grieved. Zaid, an impassioned young man with a scraggly beard, told me he thought the Jewish state had always been a tool of the imperialist powers.

“Palestinians have been terrorised,” he said. “The IDF is a terror force: it has spent decades terrorising Palestinians. Whatever is happening now is a counterattack.” But what about the killing of civilians? The slaughter of nearly 300 young people at a rave? “I can’t condone the killing of noncombatants,” he said, but “the people killed are not the same status as civilians. Those people were dancing on the border of a prison. They were dancing on graves.”

It seems like you don’t have any sympathy for the teenagers who were killed, I told him. “They were complicit in the jubilation of the terrorist state,” he hit back. “I cannot condone Hamas but there will be a fightback — they can’t wait till there are no people dancing or on the border.”

Nearby, underneath a banner proclaiming “Zionism is racism”, a woman in a keffiyeh spoke into a megaphone to insist “the mainstream media is stereotyping Hamas as terrorists”.

At the same spot, later on, I found a middle-aged woman handing out fliers hailing the “audacious and unprecedented” military action carried out by Hamas. “I give my unconditional support to the resistance,” Cat told me. “It’s about the right of Palestinians to resist in any way they choose to.”

I said to her that yesterday Tablet magazine published revelations that Israeli women were raped alongside the dead bodies of their friends. Do you support that? “I don’t think rape is acceptable,” she replied. “There are a lot of allegations swirling around. Israeli propaganda is very well-oiled.”

But, I pushed back, what if it turns out they did? Is your support unconditional? “It’s not up to me, here, to judge,” she responded, shouting over the din.

Towards the back of the protest, I stood next to a group of young people holding an International Marxist Tendency banner and a megaphone and chanting about the need for another intifada. Tom, a young man clutching a stack of socialist newspapers, told me he wanted a revolution in Israel and Palestine, and that while he did not support Hamas’s tactics, “the Palestinian people are forced into this reaction.”

Standing outside TK Maxx later I asked Ahmed, a young man smoking a joint, what he made of the Hamas assault. “I’m for Palestinian rights,” he said, before putting his case bluntly. “I support the attack 100%. They’ve been killing Palestinians for 80 years. I don’t want anybody getting killed, but it’s a war. They’re defending their land. We love Jewish people; our problem is with Zionists. It is what it is”.

All around us, by 7pm, the protest was in full swing. Despite repeated references to the suffering that awaits Gaza, the mood was celebratory, almost jubilant. Arabic pop music was blasting, people were linking arms and dancing, while fireworks went off overhead. Moving towards the edge of the protest, I asked three young men what they made of the ecstatic feeling. All agreed Hamas were justified in killing civilians. “I think there’s a degree of realisation that things will change,” one told me. The attack is, he said, is “a blow to the Zionist regime”.

The Israeli government, meanwhile, is counting its dead and preparing to unleash hell on Gaza. If there is any hope for mutual sympathy, it wasn’t to be found on the streets of London.