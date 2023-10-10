‘I support the attack 100%’: inside London’s Israel embassy protest
I spoke to the pro-Palestinian protestors who filled Kensington High Street
It’s a balmy October evening on Kensington High Street and a little old Italian lady is standing up for Hamas’s right to attack civilians. Elisa, her face increasingly close to mine, insists the terror group is “defending Palestine and the rights of the resistance”.
“We need sanctions on Israel,” she adds. “These people in Israel don’t respect human life.”
On Monday evening, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Jewish state’s London embassy to demonstrate in support of Palestine, two days after hundreds of Israelis were killed, civilians shot in their homes, and women and children kidnapped.
When I reached the demonstration just before the start of speeches at 6pm, the crowd was already filling one lane of traffic; by the time they had begun, the road was totally blocked. Thousands filled the street, placards in hand: men in balaclavas, pensioners in Corbyn-esque knitwear, and throngs of young people.
They were there, organisers had said beforehand, to demand Israel “end its violent imposition of a system of occupation, apartheid and colonisation”. Speeches, greeted by applause and cheers, referred to the Mediterranean nation as a “terror state”. One man received a resounding chorus of boos as he referenced the British Government’s decision to display the Israeli flag on buildings across the country in a gesture of solidarity.
I came to pay my respects to the Israeli Embassy. I was unable to get very far. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/frYogDLOty
— Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) October 9, 2023
When the speeches had ended, I set out around the crowd, asking people why they had come to protest against Israel as it grieved. Zaid, an impassioned young man with a scraggly beard, told me he thought the Jewish state had always been a tool of the imperialist powers.
“Palestinians have been terrorised,” he said. “The IDF is a terror force: it has spent decades terrorising Palestinians. Whatever is happening now is a counterattack.” But what about the killing of civilians? The slaughter of nearly 300 young people at a rave? “I can’t condone the killing of noncombatants,” he said, but “the people killed are not the same status as civilians. Those people were dancing on the border of a prison. They were dancing on graves.”
It seems like you don’t have any sympathy for the teenagers who were killed, I told him. “They were complicit in the jubilation of the terrorist state,” he hit back. “I cannot condone Hamas but there will be a fightback — they can’t wait till there are no people dancing or on the border.”
Nearby, underneath a banner proclaiming “Zionism is racism”, a woman in a keffiyeh spoke into a megaphone to insist “the mainstream media is stereotyping Hamas as terrorists”.
At the same spot, later on, I found a middle-aged woman handing out fliers hailing the “audacious and unprecedented” military action carried out by Hamas. “I give my unconditional support to the resistance,” Cat told me. “It’s about the right of Palestinians to resist in any way they choose to.”
I said to her that yesterday Tablet magazine published revelations that Israeli women were raped alongside the dead bodies of their friends. Do you support that? “I don’t think rape is acceptable,” she replied. “There are a lot of allegations swirling around. Israeli propaganda is very well-oiled.”
But, I pushed back, what if it turns out they did? Is your support unconditional? “It’s not up to me, here, to judge,” she responded, shouting over the din.
Towards the back of the protest, I stood next to a group of young people holding an International Marxist Tendency banner and a megaphone and chanting about the need for another intifada. Tom, a young man clutching a stack of socialist newspapers, told me he wanted a revolution in Israel and Palestine, and that while he did not support Hamas’s tactics, “the Palestinian people are forced into this reaction.”
Standing outside TK Maxx later I asked Ahmed, a young man smoking a joint, what he made of the Hamas assault. “I’m for Palestinian rights,” he said, before putting his case bluntly. “I support the attack 100%. They’ve been killing Palestinians for 80 years. I don’t want anybody getting killed, but it’s a war. They’re defending their land. We love Jewish people; our problem is with Zionists. It is what it is”.
All around us, by 7pm, the protest was in full swing. Despite repeated references to the suffering that awaits Gaza, the mood was celebratory, almost jubilant. Arabic pop music was blasting, people were linking arms and dancing, while fireworks went off overhead. Moving towards the edge of the protest, I asked three young men what they made of the ecstatic feeling. All agreed Hamas were justified in killing civilians. “I think there’s a degree of realisation that things will change,” one told me. The attack is, he said, is “a blow to the Zionist regime”.
The Israeli government, meanwhile, is counting its dead and preparing to unleash hell on Gaza. If there is any hope for mutual sympathy, it wasn’t to be found on the streets of London.
This is typical of modern leftist behavior, despite their purported humanitarianism, deep down they don’t really care about the causes they fight for. The causes are mere outlets for their frustrations born from personal resentments, born from a belief that that society has not been fare to them and has not given respect and what they are due. They would rather support regimes or terrorist groups that fight the west just to see it knocked down a few pegs, regardless of how awful they are or that they wants things that go against supposed principals. They like to think of themselves rebels, but they are far from that, they are often servants of the establishment that they rail against, that probably why they act that way they do, they are overcompensating by lashing out at proxies that cant hit back unlike the Corporate bosses and Government bureaucrats they work for and aspire to be, yet envy and despise. They always punch down.
Is anyone really surprised by this? It was only a matter of time before some seismic event would expose the shaky foundations of multiculturalism.
They won’t be happy until every Jew in Israel is dead. That is what they want, and what they are celebrating. And the relentless drip drip of their propaganda, though academia and the media, has gradually shifted western public opinion towards normalisation of that attitude.
I’d be very happy for transport to be arranged to send these people on a one way permanent trip to Gaza.
I’ll assume you’d think the same of those who are suggesting flattening Gaza as a kind of collective punishment for Hamas’ actions then?
Labour tries to draw a distinction between supporting “Palestine” and supporting Hamas, but there is no bright line here. Corbyn, and the Labour Friends of “Palestine”, are on a continuum which leads from calling Israel an occupier and apartheid state, to terrorists killing Israelis at music festivals and bus stops.
All I can say is Oh my god…..
After reading Aayan Hirsi Ali’s article I come to the conclusion that we just need to ignore these people. Stay silent about them. Do not be distracted by them and focus focus focus on what the majority of us know is right humane and moral. We need to be ready for whatever comes next- which may be a world war- and we cannot keep being distracted.
We can’t condone this horror but, evil as it is, it didn’t come out of nowhere. Sooner or later there will have to be a settlement that gives the Palestinians something, even if its not a generous settlement: or the killing will go on and on, and on.
It’s not enough to offer a settlement. Hamas has to accept it, which they have repeatedly refused to do. Because a settlement would condemn them to irrelevance.
Recall a similar atmosphere on a very hard Left London campus where I studied many years ago. I was on the verge of being physically attacked for daring to question those consistently supporting violent extremism in Palestine against Israel or in my part of the world.
The problem with these reductionist sloganeers is that none of them care to read historical facts objectively. If they did they would know that unfortunate conflagrations are often a result of years of wrong policy decisions, the ” longue duree” of historical cycles and a series of events, accidents and circumstances..
Hamas is committed to the destruction of Israel. That’s their stated objective. If that includes the intimidation and murder of Palestinians who have a different agenda, well, they’re just collateral damage.
This group make ISIS look like liberals, and yet look at the support they get from the west.
Is there a place to put the juice. The pose in the Russians don’t welcome in the German certainly have shown that they don’t Well fam
