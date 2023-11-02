Don’t count Ron DeSantis out

Analysis

The Florida Governor can still win over normie Republicans

by Fred Bauer

The latest Des Moines Register poll of potential Iowa caucus voters illustrates a strategic challenge for Ron DeSantis’s faltering presidential campaign: he risks being caught in a pincer movement between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. With 43% of the vote, Trump retains his hold on much of the GOP grassroots. Tied with DeSantis at 16%, Haley has consolidated support among many Trump-sceptical suburban and college-educated voters. DeSantis thus finds himself being pressed by both sides. A recent strategic pivot might help him change this dynamic, but it will require considerable nimbleness.

The first iteration of the DeSantis campaign focused mostly on trying to outflank Trump from the political Right. The Florida Governor targeted his media strategy at Right-wing television and podcasts, and he initially focused on trying to peel away Trump’s base. This approach ended up alienating moderate voters (perhaps the slice of the GOP electorate most open to a non-Trump), and the former president’s avalanche of indictments prompted many Republican voters to rally around him.

Now down in the polls, DeSantis has broadened his media strategy, appearing on programmes such as Meet the Press and Real Time with Bill Maher. He used to soft-pedal his criticisms of Trump, but now he draws more forceful contrasts. Some of these distinctions concern policy (such as coronavirus, where DeSantis was an early critic of lockdown measures), but he also argues that a second Trump term would bring about the same White House chaos that undermined the first one. What’s more, the DeSantis campaign now regularly shares videos of Trump’s gaffes and moments of apparent confusion on the campaign trail.

While this kind of “normie” pivot might have been more effective when DeSantis was in the high 20s in national polls rather than the low teens, it still may have helped stop the bleeding. He has remained fairly level in national polling averages recently. Leaning further into the strategy of appealing to centre-right voters, rather than core Trump supporters, might give DeSantis a chance of escaping the Trump-Haley pincer.

Polling in Iowa, South Carolina and other early primary states indicates that Trump has more locked-in supporters, though even a number of his voters say they could change their minds. The fluidity of support for non-Trumps means that both DeSantis and Haley can pick up support from the other’s coalition, which is why we’re likely to witness a personal battle between them in the early stages of the campaign.

While DeSantis is most famous for his culture war battles and vanguard efforts to reopen Florida during the pandemic, other parts of his record as Governor could play well with the college-educated suburbanites who have flocked to Haley. He boosted pay for teachers and police, led environmental efforts on the Everglades, and partnered with Democrats to exempt diapers and other necessities for children from the state sales tax. In a recent New Hampshire stump speech, DeSantis addressed the financial challenges facing young people. That’s the kind of message that plays well with white-collar voters, as well as speaking to the concerns of many populists.

Though Trump led as the first choice of Iowa caucus voters in the Des Moines Register poll, the candidate “footprints” of Trump and DeSantis (combining “first choice”, “second choice” and “actively considering”) were identical — and significantly higher than Haley’s. One poll detail underlines DeSantis’s strategic leverage: 41% of his supporters said that Trump was their second choice, but only 12% of Haley’s voters had Trump as a second choice. If DeSantis dropped out, Trump’s lead in Iowa could very likely grow, but Haley leaving the field would likely narrow Trump’s lead. This suggests that Haley currently has a lower ceiling with the Republican electorate.

There are hints that Trump is still wary about DeSantis. A Trump-aligned Super PAC just rolled out another $900,000 on anti-DeSantis ads in Iowa, and he will still not appear on a debate stage with the Florida Governor. In a new video, Trump preemptively accused his primary rivals of trying to “cheat” in the Iowa caucuses. Those are not signs of untouchable confidence. But the ex-president still enjoys a large polling lead, and a divided field could keep any opposition from unifying.

In any case, DeSantis’s situation reveals a broader theme. In 2024, the most plausible path beyond Trump in the GOP involves some fusion of populist-conservative concerns and a mode of politics that appeals to middle-of-the-road voters. If no candidate can find that distinctive mix, Trump’s primary lead could become even more entrenched.