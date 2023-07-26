Why Ron DeSantis should launch a normie insurgency

Analysis

15:30

Excessive focus on cultural issues is hurting the Florida Governor

by Fred Bauer

Ron DeSantis can’t outflank Trump on culture. Credit: Getty

Ron DeSantis has had a torrid few months and, just yesterday, it was announced that the Florida Governor had cut a third of his campaign staff.

With Donald Trump riding high in the national polls, DeSantis has, in those same surveys, dropped from around 30% earlier this year to 20% (or even less) today. The ex-president also leads by a considerable margin in many polls in state primaries. So what can the Florida Governor do?

DeSantis’s bid for the GOP nomination has leant into some Very Online culture war issues. He launched his presidential campaign on Twitter. He has set out to inoculate America against the “woke mind virus”. Recent campaign videos have even featured a depressed Wojak. DeSantis allies have attempted to hit Trump from “the Right” on cultural issues, particularly regarding sexuality.

While this strategy may seem outwardly logical, attempting to lead an “anti-woke” insurgency against Trump may be too limiting for the DeSantis campaign. In fact, it may be working against the Florida Governor. Trump already owns these issues, and although he may not always stick to the conservative line, his constant provocations have helped make him a singular figure of abhorrence for Democrats. In an age of negative partisanship, that counts for a lot among voters.

Focusing excessively on culture war issues may also cost DeSantis among college-educated Republican primary voters. In national polling from Quinnipiac, he went from winning “white” college-educated Republicans by 29 points in April to losing them by 5 points in July. He lost some of those voters to Trump over that period, but Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Chris Christie (who have comparatively downplayed themes of cultural combat) also saw a boost among that demographic over the past three months.

DeSantis might instead find more of a political opportunity in a “normie” insurgency — presenting himself as an alternative to Trump who can help restore some sense of sanity (maybe even normalcy) to contemporary life.

It’s often ignored in the national press, but DeSantis’s 2022 landslide victory in Florida had little to do with wokeness or other cultural issues. Rather, his emphasis on pay raises for teachers, his environmental record, and keeping Florida open during the pandemic played much better with the electorate. This was DeSantis’s way of defending ordinary (read: normie) life, so children could go to school and people could go to work. He portrayed himself as the adult in the room — against the excesses of technocrats and identity politics ideologues.

The more comprehensive political coalition that helped return DeSantis to the governor’s mansion might also have a bearing on his presidential campaign. Grants helping municipalities to hire more police officers, investments in strategic industries and infrastructure, and efforts to reduce energy costs are the kind of policy steps that could address populist anxieties and appeal to voters who aren’t on Team Burn It All Down.

In the 2022 midterms, suburban communities tipped the scales in swing states, and “normie” Republicans often did better than those associated with Trumpian disruption. Georgia perhaps offers the starkest example of this trend: Fayette County, a booming part of the Atlanta suburbs, went for Governor Brian Kemp by 14 points, but Hershel Walker won it by only three points in November (and by a point in the December run-off). Kemp won his race handily, while Walker lost.

If Republicans hope to muster a national coalition that can win elections, they can’t cede the economic and cultural middle ground. Pairing a “normie” ethos with a vision that supports the middle class could help DeSantis formulate an alternative to Trump’s political paradigm.