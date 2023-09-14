Dechurched America: 40 million worshippers no longer attend
A record number of US citizens now go less than once per year
The US is unusually religious by Western standards, but that is changing fast. To understand what’s really going on — and what it might mean for the country’s politics — we need to look under the hood of America’s apparent secularisation.
The key fact which is ignored is that there are millions of Americans who used to be regular churchgoers, but who have now stopped. In a new book, The Great Dechurching, Jim Davis and Michael Graham put the number at 40 million. This is, they write, “the largest and fastest religious shift in US history”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
It’s easy to craft a liberal narrative here: under the growing influence of university education, younger, smarter Americans are turning their backs on the Right-wing evangelicalism of earlier decades and embracing secular modernity instead.
But in explaining the flight from the churches, Davis and Graham worked with social scientists Ryan Burge and Paul Djupe. Their key findings, based on 7,000 interviews, confound the conventional wisdom.
For instance, though young adults (18 to 30-year-olds) are most likely to break their churchgoing habits, this is not because they’ve been educated out of their faith. Rather, it is those with the most education in this cohort that are the least likely to quit (and who are also the most likely to go to church).
In any case, loss of faith is by no means the only reason why people stop going to church. Davis and Graham point out that among people quitting evangelical churches, levels of conservative religious belief remain high.
So if religion isn’t the problem, what about politics? With important exceptions like black-majority churches, American Protestant Christianity does indeed lean to the Right, so it would be reasonable to conclude that this is repelling moderates and liberals. Yet this is hardly the whole story because, according to Davis and Graham, “evangelicals are dechurching at almost twice the pace on the right political flank than they are on the left.”
“Dechurching” is a complex phenomenon, which has more to do with shifts in everyday lifestyle than the fallout from the culture war. Think Bowling Alone, not the Handmaid’s Tale. As Davis and Graham observe of America’s absent evangelicals, “more than half […] are willing to come back right now”. They just need better churches.
Until then, there are millions of non-college-educated Americans whose religious and political views put them at odds with the secular liberal establishment, but who lack strong institutions of their own.
If the Democrats are hoping to harvest their votes, they’re likely to be disappointed. Indeed, the dechurched find themselves in diametrical opposition to Joe Biden. According to Ryan Burge, no recent US president is more regular in his church attendance than the current occupant of the White House — and yet his administration is slavishly aligned to the extreme social liberalism that dominates the Democratic Party.
As for who might benefit from the rise of rootless conservatism, look no further than Donald Trump. The televangelist era of Jerry Falwell and Pat Robinson may be dead and buried, but that doesn’t mean that America’s lost sheep are looking for a liberal saviour.
The really weird thing is that atheism has split into two.
There’s a whackjob ‘Jesus Mythicist’ faction – which is more or less an anti-religion, since it believes in demonstrated falsehoods, and has a lot of people in it who are openly mad.
They have a kind of childlike & ‘Christlike’ tendency to want to exhibit their mental health wounds.
If you give these guys attention (and I don’t advise giving them much) they think it means you’re taking them seriously, when hopefully, you’re studying their narcissism and working out how that works into some of the puzzles around their stories and their positioning.
And there’s another faction which is worried that Jesus-mythicism makes atheism look like a clown car, and which has become interested in the historical Jesus, or at least the environment that resulted in him.
This tendency could resolve in a lot of interesting ways – one of which might be a kind of secular cult of Jesus or more likely, a philosophy which unapologetically deploys the Christian cultural inheritance.
Didn’t Nietzsche, hardly a fan, say Christ was probably the strangest person who had ever lived?
I think you might be on to something with the second group. In recent conversation with some in their early 30’s and in their 20’s, I think there is a growing group who see Jesus as a representation of how to live a moral life that they don’t see in a lot of the dominant culture of the West. They don’t have a lot of regard for the modern Church, but they are also repelled by modern culture that pushes the pursuit of money, porn and trans.
I think the church is a busted flush.
It’s interesting – well some churches are – but not in a way that relates much to the fact of Jesus being historically interesting and an enigma.
Perhaps this trend of leaving the ‚church‘ does not necessarily mean leaving faith. The last few decades has been marked by such a pervasive ‚business style‘ model of church growth and practice in evangelical churches that doubtless leaves younger people disenfranchised and like ‚cogs in a consumer system‘. I’d be questioning too wether the church has strayed from being simple gatherings of love and service to franchises driven by ‚success‘. I hope a generation of younger believers can discover and form gatherings that are honest, reflective and take seriously what it means to have Christian faith.
“American Protestant Christianity does indeed lean to the Right, so it would be reasonable to conclude that this is repelling moderates and liberals. Yet … ‘evangelicals are dechurching at almost twice the pace on the right political flank than they are on the left.’”
Seriously? The truth is that the mainline Protestant churches were captured by liberal Progressivism decades ago. Google the activities of the National Council of Churches.
I am not American. But I do know about the world in general, past and present.
Past – the only way to meet people was to go out. Churches were a great meeting place, when people spent the rest of the week working.
Present- most meeting is done via screens. You don’t need to go out on Sunday to prove that you’re still alive.
Conclusion – don’t try to relate everything to politics. Consider instead how many people visit online churches.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe