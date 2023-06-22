Could liberals become the new Brexiteers?
A Right-wing surge in Europe may deter Remainers from seeking to rejoin
Brexit isn’t just a divisive issue in British politics: it is definitional. According to Deltapoll, 64% of Conservative supporters would vote to stay out of the EU in a second referendum, versus 22% who’d vote to rejoin. For Labour voters, the split is almost exactly reversed.
In other words, the Right is overwhelmingly pro-Brexit and the Left anti. It is hard to imagine it being any other way. But according to Steve Davies of the Institute for Economic Affairs, it really could. In fact, writing for the Telegraph, he foresees a complete switch around of the Left-wing and Right-wing positions on the EU:
Here’s a prediction that, if it works out will be very funny. If it doesn’t work out I’ll look an idiot (also funny). In 10-15 years it will be a right wing (even far right) thing to want to rejoin the EU if it’s still there. It will be left wing/liberal to be against that. 🧵
— Steve Davies (@SteveDavies365) June 20, 2023
It’s worth noting that we’ve already witnessed one such realignment. In the 1970 and ’80s, Labour was by far the more Eurosceptic party. As recently as 1983, its manifesto promise was to leave the European Economic Community — because continued membership was a “serious obstacle” to the party’s “radical, socialist policies.”
British politics has always been faced with a “European question” — however, every few decades, the essentials of the question change. Until the fall of the Berlin Wall, the basic question was: “is socialism a good thing?”, to which the EU’s answer was “no”. But once the question became “is national sovereignty a good thing” British Remainers became Leavers and vice versa.
To make Left and Right switch positions a second time, the European question would need to change again — to something like “is a common European identity a good thing?”
At the moment, the EU doesn’t really know what it is to be European. A vaguely liberal set of “European values” has been drawn up, but EU citizens can get vague liberalism at home in their own countries. To trump national identity, a European identity would need a harder-edged definition — and, ironically, we see the pressure for that coming from Europe’s national populists.
Across the continent, identitarian parties have emerged from the fringes to gain mainstream power and influence. The latest example is Finland, where, this week, the True Finns party entered government alongside three centre-Right parties.
If this is the shape of things to come, Europe will become a very different place. Hence the Steve Davies theory that the British liberal Left will eventually recoil in horror while many on the Right gaze upon an anti-immigration, anti-globalist and anti-woke EU with longing.
Yet the liberal Left is very good at not noticing things. For instance, there was a bit of tut-tutting when Giorgia Meloni became the Italian PM, but they’ve been oddly quiet ever since.
Or take immigration. While Lefty celebs scream “Nazi!” at Suella Braverman, there’s scant mention of the draconian drift on the Continent. If the hated Tories were to adopt the Danish approach, for instance, we’d never hear the end of it.
Even before Brexit, there was the contrast between the reaction to Tory spending cuts at home and to the brutal austerity imposed by the Eurozone authorities on southern Europe. One was met with horror, the other with a shrug. Ardent Remainers may see themselves as more European than British, but they seem remarkably uninvolved in what actually happens there.
It is possible that something truly seismic could wake them up. A Le Pen presidency in France, for instance. Or a CDU-AfD coalition in Germany. Then, and only then, they might be grateful for Brexit. Still, don’t expect a thank you.
In seven years I haven’t met a remainer who knows anything at all about the EU, the treaties or the institutional machinery, and generally the less they know the angrier they are that we’ve left.
Then I noticed that all the same people were just as fanatical about the lockdowns, masking and all the rest of the COVID paraphernalia.
Perhaps it’s something peculiar to the English middle class, this intense need to be nannied and regimented in every aspect of their lives – a love of bureaucratic authoritarianism for its own sake and a terror of the responsibilities that freedom imposes.
There is no “European identity” associated with the EU; why would a customs union need a particular cultural identity? Even if such an identity were to be dreamed up by the EU, it would be dull and hopefully objectionable to all kinds of nationalists within the European continent.
The Europe of different national cultures, though, is a superbly beautiful thing. Think how much these countries have given the world in terms of material prosperity, language, food, and the arts.
I would be very pleased if the European countries were to assert their own strong national identities within a common understanding that they are different, but have a vested interest in trade, defence, and – more than anything else – resisting being destroyed by mass migration.
The cultural identity question is super important. It feeds every policy.
Common culture = Common Values = Broadly Accepted Policy
That, more than anything, allowed the US to become what it did.
I do not see the EU lasting or, if it does, it will be a shell of what was envisioned at the outset.
Different cultures, different values, different acceptable policies.
Toss in that each member has a unique language and is unwilling to surrender to a federal authority as in the US or, to be more precise, they refuse to surrender when an EU policy is not one they like.
For the EU to work, you need common values, a common language and a strong federal authority with clear, acceptable, delineation of authority between the member states and the federal government. That is never going to happen without a war. It took the US Civil War to establish the primacy of the US federal government. Until then, the US looked a lot like Europe, each state essentially its own little nation.
Catholicism is the European identity. No EU institution would dare admit such a thing, but it’s why you can feel at home in a 19th C. Anglo-Catholic church, France, Hungary, Sicily or the tiny Catholic enclaves in MENA. A delicate, golden thread interwoven through warring nations, weaving a common pattern in disparate nations.
In parts of Europe it is, but Britain, Germany, Netherlands and Scandinavia were/are all Protestant so I don’t believe you can say the Catholic Church is the defining feature of Europe
This is mistaken. The right would happily “join Europe” in all sorts of ways: a social health insurance system as in Germany or France; selective education as in Germany; a hard line on migration as in Hungary; traditional policy on family and children as in Poland…
They would not, however, wish to join the fake “Europe” of the EU, for that is no more than a cancerous bureaucracy.
Like all cancers it pretends identity with its unfortunate host, whilst asphyxiating it.
As for the right-wing surge, it is just as much a feature of the British as of any other European nation. It’s failure to manifest itself directly in this country is the perverse result of a two-party FPTP electoral system.
This same system has resulted in a resigned, one might almost say mindless approach on the part of the voters, whose only way of registering dissatisfaction is to lumber between two sets of preening scoundrels. Thus we risk the sight of a conservative electorate committing final cultural suicide by pretending that the cyanide of Labour is a cure for the arsenic of the current Tory party.
Would the right be willing to pay to fund those healthcare models though? They complain how much is spent on the NHS now and it still lags behind those European models
There is no comprehension of the rightward shift in the EU because at heart, UK ‘remainers’ are utterly parochial. They ironically barely see outside of the UK, and when they do, only as far as ‘Europe’.
The Dutch government is actually turning Extreme Left. Currently a new law is being drawn up in which local councils get to choose who can buy your property if you sell it for 355,000 euros or less. This already with a national rent cap of 1000 euros or less on private rentals regardless of whether landlords’ monthly payments are higher or not. Not only that but plans are underway to introduce a capital gains tax even on primary properties. It’s basically becoming impossible to get rich legally in the Netherlands.
Such state intervention in the housing market hasn’t been seen since the time East Germany was ruled by the DDR. There is some speculation that the Netherlands, with its small geographic size and compliant population, is a testing ground for future WEF policy. There does seem to be an ideological movement underway to thoroughly drain the Dutch middle classes of all their wealth under the guise of supporting the less fortunate. Basically the Dutch government is transgressing basic property rights.
“Even before Brexit, there was the contrast between the reaction to Tory spending cuts at home and to the brutal austerity imposed by the Eurozone authorities on southern Europe”? Speak for yourself.
Yes quite possible based on history. But isn’t part the trouble everyone needs to be defined as Left or Right, and fairly far out on each spectrum? Is this always helpful? In reality vast majority are moderately in the middle and aren’t that bothered as long as the key things in life are being well managed.
It’s quite discernible considerable majority think Brexit been a failure (incl. Farage of course), but that doesn’t mean a majority want to re-join tmoro. Most have probably grasped that’s not an option and we have to make the best of the bed we laid, at least for a generation. By which time the EU will have further evolved itself and we’ll see.
However re-joining the Single Market a greater possibility. Folks are less worried about EU Free movement than they were. They’ve seen the labour shortages and what that means. They’ve seen the massive increase in non EU immigration. And they are reflecting that actually perhaps it wasn’t quite as bad as was made out. Don’t think it’s going to happen tmoro but it’s chances have significantly increased. The fact we’d only have ‘consultation’ rights to some of the market rules might ‘suck’ but appetite may depend on how quickly we get ourselves together with an alternative approach and we’ve shown that ain’t so easy haven’t we. Tories were great champions of the SM so of course this a quite possible ideological volte-face that could pulled when time is right.
That’s a very middle class perspective, I think, and even then not one shared by anyone whose kids are trying to rent in any of our major cities.
But it might be a perspective shared by the thousands of kids (and adults) who would relish the opportunity to work in the EU. I also suspect that thousands of businesses would also again like unfettered access to the world’s most successful free trade zone.
The SM option is worth exploring.
Of course businesses want it, it’s a source of cheap labour for them. The fact it has significant social costs (such as in work benefits now costing more than the dole) doesn’t matter to them as they’re effectively being subsidised by the taxpayer
The majority that voted to leave aren’t going to want uncontrolled immigration to resume, it’s one of the major reasons they voted to leave in the first place. The Tories were being (rightly) attacked recently for simply replacing it with Non EU immigration so to say it’s no longer an issue for most is I think incorrect.
