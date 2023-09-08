Canada’s Freedom Convoy truckers go on trial
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber face up to 10 years in prison
Canada
This week, the trial of Canada’s two main leaders of the trucker protests began. The lead prosecutor has argued that Tamara Lich and Chris Barber “crossed the line” and “committed multiple crimes” while insisting that this trial will not be about the truckers’ political views. The pair face charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation, and obstructing the police. They face a maximum of 10 years in prison should they be convicted.
The trial is just beginning and has so far featured testimony from Crown witnesses. As is common for criminal trials in Canada, it is not overseen by a jury and will be ruled upon by a judge only. The facts of the case are not in dispute — the protests and its leaders heavily documented their experience and spread it widely through social media. The issue at stake is whether their actions were criminal. Lich and Barber maintain that they were not seeking to commit crime.
Instead, they were exercising their Charter right of peaceful protest to oppose the years-long Covid-19 vaccine mandates. As Lich and Barber’s lawyers explained: “We do not expect this to be the trial of the Freedom Convoy. The central issue will be whether the actions of two of the organisers of a peaceful protest should warrant criminal sanction.” Nonetheless, the Canadian media has done much to paint the peaceful 2022 winter protest as violent, commonly using hyperbolic words such as “occupation” and “sedition” to describe the event.
Yet the demands of the truckers were fundamentally peaceful, asking for a return to the pre-pandemic status quo. Indeed, these demands were not even out of line with multiple jurisdictions at that point — for example, the United Kingdom had dropped the majority of its Covid protocols — and yet its main leaders are facing time in prison.
The Freedom Convoy was the high watermark, and for a time, many (including myself) were convinced that the truckers would finally bring the government to the table. Instead, the protestors were completely rebuffed and, eventually, violently quashed. What was meant to be an intrinsic part of the democratic process — that is, the protection of fundamental minority rights and open discourse — was replaced with undemocratic tactics involving political and physical force, trials presided over by judges, and perpetuated by both the media and politicians.
This trial will no doubt have a chilling effect on future protests against the next bureaucratic overreach, the frontier of which seems to be on the limits of free expression. The truth is that Canada can only thrive when it respects the rights and opinions of all its citizens, offering venues for an airing of differences. But with no venues remaining, the only way forward seems to be the criminalisation of reasonable deviations from the party line, which means a less peaceful and cohesive nation. This future is nothing short of frightening.
Under the criminal code in Canada, mischief has extremely broad interpretation. I can see them being convicted of this charge, but to spend even one day in jail would be a gross miscarriage of Justice. No one ever gets jail time for mischief. I’m not holding my breath though because the entire incident was a gross miscarriage of Justice.
Trudeau said it’s crucial that protesters be allowed to speak up.
“Canadians are watching very closely. Obviously everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves (and) should be allowed to share their perspectives, and indeed protest,” he said.
I used to think Canada was a great country. Got brainwashed as a child by Sgt Preston, I guess. The truckers treatment by the government is unconscionable.
Tried to comment on a story about the right to political expression and got censored. Great job, UnHerd….
The ‘right to peaceful protest’ was always a bit tricky. Whether you call it ‘peaceful protest’ or ‘making ordinary life impossible until your demands are met’ seems to depend a lot on whether you happen to agree with the protesters. Would you be equally favourable to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ if their demands had been to stop burning fossil fuels? Make it illegal to eat meat? Introduce Sharia law? Defund the police? etc.? And how do you determine where to draw the line?
Two years before the trucker protest, native activists blocked railway lines across the country, for about two months. The economic impact was far greater. Yet Trudeau met with them and negotiated a deal. Not one single person was charged with one single crime.
So which would be the right remedy, do you think? Should all activists have the right to block traffic to push through their claims, or should hte native activists have been prosecuted?
You raise legit concerns. How would I feel if some homeless guy decided to make camp in my front yard for three weeks? My patience would wear thin very quickly.
I supported the truckers in Ottawa. I didn’t support the blockades at the US border. These blockades harmed the economy and threatened the jobs of working class people the truckers were supposed to represent.
The Ottawa protest occurred in an area designated for protests. It quickly outgrew this area and lasted much longer than a typical protest.
They broke up the border protests without invoking the emergencies act. IMO they should have broken up the Ottawa protest and sent everyone packing. These people aren’t criminals. They aren’t an ongoing nuisance because they haven’t held additional protests. The criminal charges are legal overreach.
That makes sense – and anyway you clearly know more about this than I do.
“for about two months”
Nonsense.
Its possible that Trudeau met with them because they were not demanding by force the replacement of the duly elected government of Canada by a weird coalition (including themselves of course!) that was completely anti-constitutional.
Let them rot in jail and serve as a warning to other domestic terrorists.
This folks is an enemy of the people – an ideologue with no grasp of the facts who would jail everyone who disagrees with him.
I wrote another post that the censors at Unherd have decided to eliminate. On the very night Trudeau invoked the Emergrncies Act, eco terrorists attacked a remote job site in British Columbia, for the Coastal Gas Link project, a 100% native owned pipeline project.
They caused $2 mill in damage and terrorized workers there for hours. They even shot a flare gun at workers hiding in a truck. No one has been charged in the incident and the regime media has completely ignored it. Again, this happened the very night Trudeau invoked martial law.
These protests started on day one of the project and are ongoing today. It’s inconceivable that police don’t know who the terrorists are – no one is that incompetent – yet they are allowed to roll on.
Go ahead, keep deluding yourself that you know anything about anything, that you are anything but a narcissistic blowhard devoid of principles.
Obviously it depends on whether or not the authorities approve of the viewpoint. Should the protestors that you refer to (all very disruptive) also be facing serious charges without trial by jury, we could say that protestors who overstepped the mark whatever their cause were being treated equally under law. But they’re not, so they aren’t.
Do you agree that the truckers were white supremacists and N—i-sympathisers?
Or were they working-class people who had delivered goods throughout the COVID epidemic and were worried about their jobs now that the government had decided that their bodies were under government control and the government would decide what would be injected into them?
I believe that they were people who had decided to disregard mandatory health precautions in the middle of a serious epidemic, and who felt that either their comfort or their medical judgement should take precedence over government health policy. The Canadian government may or may not have taken some wrong decisions, but taking those decisions is their job. It would not make Canada safer if everybody was free to ignore any health policies they did not like.
How far the right to ‘peaceful protest’ extends is a much more tricky question.
It wasn’t in the middle of Covid. It was in February, 2022. In fact, the protest worked because most provinces eliminated their restrictions within a few weeks. The federal govt, however, could impose its will on truckers who crossing the border into the U.S. Truckers were being forced to get vaccines after two years of working through all the Covid madness. Everyone is free to have their opinion on the legitimacy of the protest, but Trudeau wouldn’t budge even an inch
Conflating so many differences makes it impossible draw a line.
The right to protest government coercion via law (or dictate) is not the same as protesting to require a new law come into effect. The coercive nature of law should favor the first case differently, since the protesters are by definition suffering under a form of government coercion. In such a case, a peaceful protest should demand more leniency, not less.
Obviously, inconveniencing people by assembling in the seat of power is different than violent protest. Violent protest is designed to force the public’s compliance, especially by breaking law’s with the intent to threaten public safety. In an amazing flight of irrationality, claiming unvaccinated people were a public health threat acknowledged that the vaccines were ineffective in the first place.
In any case, the struggle for justice has already been lost here; the injustice is merely continued under the guise of prosecution for “mischief.”
Occupation and sedition are exactly what they were doing and I hope they get locked up as they deserve.
Trudeau went extremely easy on them – I’d have sent in the riot police on day 1. Peaceful protest is fine. Violent occupation of cities and intimidation of the citizenry for weeks is not.
What violence? Name one incidence of violence. The only incident I can think of at any protest was the antifa guy who tried to drive over a protestor in Winnipeg.
Read the Ottawa People’s Commission report, sport. Your far right wing sources are lying to you.
I said name an incident. You think I’m not familiar with that report? Name one incident – just one. Then we can all see what you and the Ottawa police consider violence. You throw shade on stuff you clearly have no idea about and expect us to do the heavy lifting. Name one incident? Let’s shed some light on that. And when you name that incident, remember a protestor in BC shot a flare gun at people sitting in a truck the night Trudeau invoked martial law.
