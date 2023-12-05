Can Geert Wilders defeat the Dutch establishment?
A Brexit-style logjam is holding up party negotiations
There’s no getting away from it: the Dutch are sadists. At least they are in respect to their politicians. Following the recent general election, it has become apparent that the mainstream parties are caught in a trap of fiendish cruelty. No matter which way they wriggle, their situation becomes more desperate.
It all began with the shock win for Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) late last month. The voters could have chosen a more moderate kind of populist, but instead they went with Wilders — who is arguably further to the Right than Marine Le Pen or Viktor Orbán.
He didn’t get a majority of seats, but if one takes into account the overall result it’s clear that public opinion has shifted in favour of a Right-of-centre government and a restrictive immigration policy. In fact, polling shows that popular support for the Freedom Party continues to grow.
Coming so soon after a general election, a mere opinion poll wouldn’t normally matter — but, as we’ll see, it is very relevant to the fraught negotiations over the composition of the next government. There are four options for the mainstream parties, all of them excruciating.
The first is to submit to the voters and form a coalition between the Freedom Party and the two biggest parties of the centre-Right — i.e. the Dutch Liberals (VVD) and a Christian Democrat offshoot called New Social Contract (NSC). The Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) could also be included. As it happens, that’s exactly what Wilders is suggesting.
However, as leader of by far the largest party in this potential coalition, he would be the logical choice for prime minister and neither the VVD or NSC would be keen on that. Nor would the wider EU establishment — the last thing they want is to normalise hard-Right power in Western Europe.
Option two would be to slam the door in Wilders’s face — but none of the mainstream parties want to receive the blame for frustrating the will of the people. Besides, as the NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt puts it: “the Netherlands must and will be governed.” So if the centre-Right won’t form a coalition with the populist Right, the only other choice is to shack up with the centre-Left. But that would mean one side or the other betraying their voters on the pivotal issue of immigration.
A third option is to hold fresh elections. However, with support for Wilders growing, that would be a high-risk strategy — and likely to produce a result that gives the populists even more power.
The final option is to play for time. The Dutch don’t exactly rush their coalition negotiations — on the last occasion they took 299 days to form a government. In theory, spinning things out provides time for Wilders to slip up. But he has every incentive to play it cool, presenting himself as the choice of the Dutch people while the elites attempt to overturn a democratic mandate for change.
The Dutch situation therefore bears a passing resemblance to the Brexit logjam of 2016 to 2019 — when the UK’s Remain establishment tried to overturn the referendum result. As I recall, that worked out rather badly for them.
Establishment politicians are keen on democracy except where it delivers the wrong answer. Currently there is a wide spread cultural difference between established parties and what voters want that is easier to suppress under FPTP voting systems such as the UK system.
Under FPTP, the Freedom Party would have won an outright majority, and the country wouldn’t be hanging around for 299 days waiting for its next government.
Good point. The problem is that it would never have gained the footing that it has in the Dutch system. There are many who would vote for Reform or the SDP in the UK but who don’t because it would be a “wasted” vote.
The British government had an 80 seat majority under FPTP and was clear in its manifesto: overall numbers of immigrants would come down below 200k per annum after we left the EU and controlled our own borders.
Instead immigration numbers trebled! And dinghies continue to arrive from France!
Had Boris and co focused on reducing immigration numbers and stamping out illegal immigration they would have been ahead in the polls today.
It was incompetence or venality or cowardice that thwarted the public on this issue, not the voting system.
Incompetence and venality and cowardice.
Why the politicians failed to take on the Establishment. It could have been done, and wasn’t.
I think the main problem is that even when they have the public backing on a “controversial” issue, few politicians will act in ways that will get them ostracised in polite society. Better to concentrate on NetZero or “trans rights” or overseas aid than get your hands dirty doing what the public wants. After all political careers are fleeting things and there is always the chance of an Exec Directorship or a media slot at the end of it if you play the game.
Even if Wilders is reconciled to being unpopular among the Dutch upper classes, he may find that too few of his political allies are to make a real policy difference.
This is THE million dollar question! Why did Suella not slam on the brakes on legal immigration like Cleverley did in a flash? Was it Rishi? Or were the manifesto promises crushed by active opposition from progressives within the anti Brexit Home Office and Treasury?? Given the way civil servants played a direct role in the asassinations of Johnson Patel Raab and Suella it is really important that we know. Was the policy subverted by inaction and cowardice? Did the Tories give up fighting an obstructive machine? Or were they liars taking us for fools? Are all anti progressive policies being mangled and stopped by a politically active/hostile State? The future of the Tory Party depends on answering this question. It is taboo to reveal any such an illegal rift in governance. But we really need to know.
Back to my first sentence. Reducing immigration was the “wrong” answer so it got sidelined. The Conservative establishment couldn’t conceive that failing to deliver on immigration would induce people to vote in an even more immigration enthusiastic Labour Party or LibDems. Indeed it is a bit of a paradox but conservative voters have become so disillusioned they are voting for the destruction of the Conservative Party in the hope something better arises from the ashes.
For many years Peter Hitchens was urging conservative voters not to vote Conservative because in his view the party deserved to die. This would enable a newer, truer conservative party to rise in its place. Now, noticing the disillusionment among conservative voters and ever the contrarian, he has discarded that pipe dream (voters have left it too late, apparently). His current position, unless he’s shifted ground again, is that victory for Starmer’s phoney moderates would be a disaster for Britain.
Anger is a powerful emotion and there is an awful lot of it around in European electorates. I wouldn’t leave it too long were I the Dutch “elite”. An unhappy combination of spiralling costs (increasingly revealed as self-inflicted through Net Zero policies), loss of border control, and the rise of Islamist voices and violence is toxic. I somehow think that politics is going to move beyond the ballot box in the next few years and fully expect to see Toxteth/Brixton replayed on screens in the West. The 4th Turning.
Wilders is not ‘hard right’. On all issues bar that of Islamic supremacism he’s quite milquetoast.
He’s strongly against net zero, although that’s not necessarily a right wing position.
Perhaps the Dutch ‘elite’ should recall what happened to the de Witt brothers in 1672?
If ‘they’ have forgotten there is a fine painting of the event by Jan de Baen.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe