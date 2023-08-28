Britain has learnt nothing from the Leicester riots
Ethnic tensions could become more widespread across the country
With today marking the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the ethnically and religiously-motivated Leicester disorder, it is worth asking what we have learnt from this watershed moment in British community relations.
It was on 28 August 2022 that there was a mass brawl in the Belgrave area of Leicester following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan. The civil unrest came to a head with large-scale rioting on 17 September last year — primarily between Muslim and Hindu youths of South Asian origin in eastern parts of the city.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
However — as pointed out at the time by Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police, Rob Nixon — the disorder was not exclusively sparked by Hindus and Muslims, with a number of Christians also involved. There were at least 150 arrests or interviews under caution connected to the disorder, leading to several weapons-related convictions. The riots were a surprise to many who had come to view Leicester as the gold-standard example of social cohesion in modern, diverse Britain.
One of the key fault lines missing from research and commentary on the large-scale rioting in Leicester is that between established Asian-origin communities and new arrivals from the subcontinent. In the 2011 Census, 11.3% of Leicester’s residents reported that they were born in India. This increased to 16.2% — nearly one in six people — for the 2021 Census.
Based on my fieldwork and interviews with Leicester residents for a forthcoming report, there is a trend of established middle-class residents (including first-generation migrants within Hindu and Muslim communities) primarily blaming the disorders on “younger”, “anti-social”, and “poorly-integrated” new arrivals from India who work in lower-paid manual roles and live in overcrowded housing. These intergenerational and socio-economic differences within Leicester’s religious communities have been somewhat overlooked as a result of the simplistic and persistent “Hindu vs. Muslim” framings.
Intergenerational dynamics are also relevant when considering the growing disconnect between traditional faith-based authority and younger populations seeking out religious inspiration virtually. This has left a vacuum for YouTube religious hardliners to exploit — such as Mohammed Hijab, who was in Leicester during the riots. Law-and-order responsibilities have been partially outsourced to ineffectual so-called community leaders, a high-risk security model which failed with devastating consequences in Leicester.
What last year’s events in Leicester showed is that diversity is by no means an unadulterated good in modern Britain, and its complexities are too often overlooked. As it stands, sociopolitical and intellectual leadership at national, regional, and local levels is virtually non-existent on these challenges — lacking the practical nous and willpower to rebuild community relations in a city that has seen its reputation as a paragon of British social cohesion left in tatters. Indeed, Leicester’s academic community appears more interested in “rural racism” than understanding serious tensions on its own doorstep.
“Fostering good relations” is not enough. In hyper-diverse places such as Leicester, public bodies should be legally obligated to produce robust strategies for the integration of newcomers socially, economically, and culturally, as well as carrying out assessments following their implementation. Established communities also have a responsibility to cultivate shared place-based identities rooted in civic pride: without this, social cohesion can quickly unravel.
While Britain may be one of the world’s most successful multi-ethnic, religiously diverse democracies, resting on its laurels risks communal disorder becoming a frequent occurrence across much of urban England. Leicester, if we’re not careful, could only be the start.
Dr Rakib Ehsan is the author of Beyond Grievance: What the Left Gets Wrong About Ethnic Minorities.
I am sure that many Unherd readers will concur with Dr. Ehsan’s observation that “diversity is by no means an unadulterated good in modern Britain”. Maybe some politicians and academics kid themselves that Leicester is “the gold-standard” and the “paragon” of social cohesion, but Leicester was where, in 1989, the then Labour MP, Mr. Vaz, led a march of several thousand muslims against Salman Rushdie after the Ayatollah issued the fatwa. That was more than thirty years ago, so I don’t acceept that the present trouble is simply a younger generation issue. Dr Ehsan partly blames “ineffectual so-called community leaders”. I don’t have a community leader, innefectul or otherwise, and my kids don’t riot and don’t hate.
The other solution proferred by Dr. Ehsan is to implement “robust strategies for the integration of newcomers”. A simpler solution would be for the government to fulfil its election promise by implementing robust strategies to limit the number of newcomers.
I completely agree with Dr. Ehsan’s assertion that academics avoid the core issues in problematic community relations that he discusses. There is a similar issue here in Scotland, where there is a much smaller proportion of ethnic minorities. The big problem is religious bigotry, but academics and politicians avoid that and focus on race and rooting out “transphobia”.
“Diversity is by no means an unadulterated good in modern Britain” Hands up who thought it was?
You could just as easily frame the issue as fights between young supporters of different sports teams, which it was. General Pakistani vs Indian or Muslim vs Hindu tensions are less relevant as the older elements of the different ethnicities didn’t pile in.
…public bodies should be legally obligated to produce robust strategies for the integration of newcomers socially, economically, and culturally, as well as carrying out assessments following their implementation.
That’s an academic or bureaucratic answer, more jobs for the Blob, when in actuality many of the recent immigrants don’t wish to be ‘integrated’. Not until they are established and have families of their own.
“the disorder was not exclusively sparked by Hindus and Muslims, with a number of Christians also involved.”
Christians, you say?
Clergy, regular communicants, those confirmed, or merely those following the commandments of Christ in their everyday lives?
Note that the report of “Christians involved” is from Leicester’s then “Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon” and reported via BBC news.
Note also that his quote is unsubstantiated with any actual evidence – so effectively nothing more than an opinion:
<start quote>
“Actually what we know is that this isn’t representative of all the Hindus, it isn’t representative of all the Muslims. In fact, it’s a small collection of individuals who are connected with [those faiths], but not exclusively… because [some] people that have come to our attention have been linked with the Christian faith.
“So I’m trying to encourage people to move away from the idea that this is solely about the clash of two religions and faiths.”
<end quote>
“Linked with the Christian faith” could mean absolutely anything. Everyone in the UK is linked with the Christian faith. It’s – rightly or wrongly – the established church, so we all are, whether we like it or not.
“In the 2011 Census, 11.3% of Leicester’s residents reported that they were born in India. This increased to 16.2% — nearly one in six people — for the 2021 Census.”
Great to see the plan working so well. I hope the residents of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran, Albania, and North Africa were also hitting their targets.
Soon, the complaint of the indigenes (“nobody asked me if I wanted these levels of immigration!”) will be history. Because in a democracy, minorities have to accept what the majority decide.
Come back Reginald Edward Harry Dyer, CB, all is forgiven.
Could you please use the English language term “legally obliged” rather than the unwieldy Americanised “legally obligated’ please? I think it would help your very persuasive argument.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe