Sub-continental sectarianism arrives on Leicester’s streets
Nearly 30 arrests have been made over the past few weeks
Once regarded as the model example of a cohesive hyper-diverse locality in modern-day Britain, the city of Leicester is in danger of collapsing into a Hindutva-Islamist battleground in the East Midlands.
It has been reported by the Leicester Mercury that the recent escalation in community tensions started after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 28. Before the weekend, it was reported that a total of twenty-seven people had been arrested. Another fifteen arrests have recently been made after further public disturbances in the Asian-dominant areas of East Leicester such as Belgrave.
Compared to many other multi-ethnic, religiously diverse parts of Britain, Leicester has been relatively successful in integrating and managing its diversity of communities. However, in recent times, ultra-religious identity politics and geopolitical grievances have gained a foothold in the city and subsequently undermined community cohesion.
Under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Labour parachuted then-Islington borough councillor Claudia Webbe into the constituency of Leicester East — to the dismay of the local party and some in the city’s Gujarati-Hindu-communities. Webbe was part of an ‘emergency motion’ passed at the 2019 Labour Party conference which called for an “international intervention” in territorially-disputed Kashmir. Sundip Meghani, a former Labour councillor and parliamentary candidate who ran for selection in Leicester East, described Webbe’s selection as a “slap in the face for the Indian community”.
In response, organisations affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India — such as the Overseas Friends of BJP UK — called on British voters of Indian Hindu origin to turn their backs on Labour and offer their support to the Conservatives. With the rise of Hindu fundamentalism in India under Gujarat-born Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the interference of BJP-affiliated organisations has heightened the risk of divisive communalism shaping local politics in parts of inner-city Britain with diverse South Asian populations.
The arrival of subcontinental-style sectarianism in Leicester has seen an escalation in religiously-motivated public disorder. While Islamists have intimidated Hindus, vandalised a mandir and destroyed saffron flags of religious significance, pro-Hindutva marches have taken place through Leicester’s Muslim-dominant neighbourhoods with the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Meaning ‘Glory to Lord Rama’, it is a religio-political slogan which has increasingly been employed in India for the perpetration of communal violence against the country’s non-Hindu minorities.
Britain remains one of the most successful examples of a multi-ethnic democracy in the modern world. Indeed, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s inclusive seventy-year reign stressed the commonalities which cut across our different religious communities. But recent events in Leicester show what can happen if interfaith relations are neglected by political and social institutions who should prioritise community relations over identitarian opportunism.
Leicester was once viewed by social-cohesion experts as the jewel in Britain’s diversity crown. But it is now becoming an example of how foreign-inspired sectarianism and religious extremism can take root in diverse parts of the country where there is a clear absence of effective socio-political leadership.
Interesting as to how our Orwellian, woke ruled media avoided mentioning that this was a Hindu v Muslim issue… Can one imagine reporting conflict from Ulster avoiding the Catholic v Protestant issue?
Am I not correct in understanding that India has barred all Muslim immigration a year or so ago?
Do most people actually know why India was divided post independence?… No, most people in Britain do not even know the difference between Indians, and Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.
The fact is, again that the media and politicians avoid is that the Indians are far more successful in every area of life than the muslims in Britain, and for that matter than the rest of us, and like the Jews, keep quiet about it.
The Woke narrative in defiance of historical facts is that the partition of India and Pakistan with its consequent violence was forced upon Hindus and Muslims alike.
You are wrong when saying India has barred Muslim immigration. The law passed in 2019 only fast-tracked citizenship from countries that were part of (undivided) India and were facing religious persecution. Being successful is not a crime.
This obsession with multi-culturalism is a phenomenon of the liberal woking-class elites of the western democracies. Most cultures outside of this political geography display a marked preference for being with their own kind. They perpetuate their own religious, social, ethnic and community interests without much if any interest in subsuming themselves within a wider cultural context. One won’t encounter preoccupation with multi-culturalism and inclusivity in, for example, China, Burundi, Afghanistan or Japan, except for their cultural appropriation of western technology.
Claudia Webbe was found guilty of harassment on evidence that included her threatening a woman with an acid attack. Yet she remains an MP. She is clearly not someone who can offer to mediate between warring groups (even if you disregard how she became the Labour candidate).
This violence is the triumph of identity politics.
Looks like people get what they vote for. Webbe’s Conservative opponent in 2019 had a distinctly Indian sounding name, but lost. Before that, they kept returning the extremely suspect Keith Vaz.
I see that Webbe’s sentence was reduced on appeal, so a recall is not possible. For all Johnson’s faults, he didn’t pursue a campaign of harassment and threats. Yet, we’re still hearing about cake this, party that, while Webbe is broadly allowed to carry on. See also the COVID Margaret fiasco in Scotland.
