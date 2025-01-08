Charles Dickens never used profanity, despite publishing several million words of prose. It’s exactly the sort of titbit that makes us imagine history was much the same: that before the 20th century, there was never any swearing, nor much sexiness, in our literature. Our general view of culture, whether cinema or literature or education, is that the past was more prudish and the present more prurient. But if that is true, what to make of the poem “A Ramble in St James’s Park”, written by John Wilmot in the 1670s? “Much wine had passed, with grave discourse / Of who fucks who, and who does worse.” Then there’s Chaucer, writing in the 14th century: “This Nicholas anon leet fle a fart / As greet as it had been a thonder-dent.”
These trifling examples serve a serious point: the history of Britain is not one of steady progress toward a more liberal and less puritanical society. Over time, rather, we’ve been variously more and less liberal, more and less puritanical, from one generation to the next. So why, then, do we imagine that everyone before the Sixties had the same strict morals as the Victorians? Because theirs is the society from which we have most recently emerged: or, to be more precise, from which we are still emerging. Just as the phrase “Late Roman Empire” covers a period of about four centuries, we are surely living in an age best described as “Late Victorian” — one that shapes our society from law to politics to art.
Victorian fingerprints are everywhere in modern Britain. Consider our legal system. There’s a sentimental idea that our constitution can be traced back to the Middle Ages. This is true up to a point. But when I was a student of law, it surprised me how little of that famous mythos we ever mentioned. The Magna Carta and all that was referenced much less than, say, the Offences Against the Person Act 1861. The hard truth is that whatever medieval jurisprudence remained by the 19th century was purged by the ruthlessly reforming Victorians.
To give but one example, the various Judicature Acts of the 1870s finally united courts of equity with courts of common law, closing the loop on eight centuries of fabulously elaborate organic legal growth. The Victorians also abolished the Court of Chancery, the Exchequer of Pleas, and the Court of the King Before the King Himself, among other colourfully titled courts — all of them over six hundred years old. In other words, even if our legal system has its deepest foundations among castles and crusades, its contemporary structure is Victorian. You might also say something about our educational system: it was in the 19th century that state-funded schools were first established.
Even the monarchy, that supposed link to deep history, is basically a Victorianism. It was Prince Albert who guided Victoria toward creating that famous impression of a family, sitting far above politics, whose appearance was middle class rather than aristocratic, and whose role was to represent not rule. The constitutional monarchy as we have it today, though born of centuries of slow change, reached its final and lasting form under Victoria. We would recognise and understand her as a monarch; less so those irascible Georges who preceded her.
The irony here is that these facts are partly obscured by the Victorians themselves. They had a romantic obsession with the Middle Ages, and did their best to couch everything they did in medievalisms, thus leading us to believe that what they did really was medieval. This is best embodied by the strange but symbolic destruction of the Palace of Westminster by fire in 1834, and its subsequent rebuilding as a phantasmagorical Gothic wonderland. What seems medieval is in fact a thoroughly modern building, one newer than the US Capitol.
