The 7th Arrondissement is usually a sedate corner of Paris: just embassies and government offices. But as soon as I entered the café, not far from my office, around midday on 7 January 2015, I immediately saw something was wrong. The diplomats and civil servants were all standing, shouting and swearing at the television, as if it was showing a football match in a pub. “Fuck!” said a smartly suited man at the bar. “It’s a catastrophe.” The café was all agitation until it was announced that 12 people had been killed. The place fell silent, all eyes on screen. Then someone piped up, quietly but firmly: “This is war!”
It certainly felt like it. That grainy, stuttering film, of hooded figures with kalashnikovs, showed the Charlie Hebdo massacre barely half an hour after it happened, and just two miles from where I was sitting in that numbed and broken café. The killers were soon named as Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, both born in France and both “soldiers” for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, with the group quickly claiming revenge for the magazine’s satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. By a queasy coincidence, Michel Houellebecq’s Soumission (“Submission”), a disturbing tale about the Islamic takeover of France, had been published that very day.
Ten years on, that crisp January day has entered French history, just one in a long list of infamous massacres to have ravaged Paris in recent years. Yet if the terror a decade ago has almost been superseded by even worse horrors — the Paris attacks of November 2015 killed 130 — the impact of the Charlie Hebdo murders is very much alive. For beyond the bloodshed, and the shock, they continue to speak to a deeply divided France, a country that seems unable to accept it’s at war, let alone decide on how to make peace. That’s clear enough, certainly, among the country’s politicians, but also among its press, the very people who should have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Charlie from the start.
Over the last decade, there’s been a remarkable shift away from unequivocal denunciation of the Charlie murders. In a 2020 IFOP poll, conducted when 14 accomplices to the attacks were still on trial, 31% of the French population thought that Charlie Hebdo had brought the attacks on themselves via a “useless provocation”. This same view was shared by 69% of French Muslims. Perhaps most disturbingly of all, 21% of under 25s didn’t condemn the killers either.
This process of denial, or appeasement depending on the way you look at it, began as far back as September 2015 — in the French press itself. That month, the Right-wing philosopher Pierre Manent published a book called Situation de France. In it, he wrote that the Charlie Hebdo killings not only signalled the moral decay of France, but also the failure of secularism. He proposed a new “compact” between Muslims, Christians and Jews, made “in friendship” and “in community”. This would pull potential radicals away from extremist influences, and cut off the cashflow from fanatics in the Gulf.
This approach was welcomed on the Catholic Right, in newspapers like La Croix and Le Figaro, most likely because the bishops have long loathed French intransigence on secularism: the first laws targeting the power of the Catholic Church were passed back in 1905. Yet even at this early stage, French society seemed unable to agree on how to proceed. Supporters of Charlie, still raw from the killings only nine months earlier, saw this approach as naive, to say nothing of opportunistic and defeatist. But even Gilles Kepel, perhaps the leading expert on Islam in France, agreed with Manent that the killings were a symptom of “a malaise in our society” and that French governments have some responsibility for what happened.
