As Riss noted, the great and good who assembled in the august university were the same political class who had, just a few years earlier, chastised Charlie Hebdo for taking liberties with the Prophet. These included the likes of Jean-Marc Ayrault, a veteran Socialist who for years before 2015 had criticised Charlie Hebdo for being too tough on Muslims. These were the people who, through their own complacency and complicity, had created the conditions in which jihadists could continue to flourish long after 2015.

To be fair, Riss isn’t entirely alone in sticking up for the traditions of French secularism. In the political arena, after all, Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) leads the way, using freedom of expression as a key marker of French identity. When I attended an RN rally last summer, Le Pen had only to utter the word “Islam” to provoke angry jeers and the flying of tricolours from the crowd.

And if Le Pen obviously has electoral incentives to be tough, other corners of the Right are moving in a similar direction. One good example is Causeur. A non-partisan journal with a growing influence in France, it’s given over its latest issue to the events of 7 January. The editorial line is simple: since January 2015, nobody in French politics or the media, whether of the Right or the Left, has had the courage of their convictions when it comes to freedom of expression, and more specifically challenging Islamist totalitarianism.

Among other things, Causeur’s special edition carries an interview with Philippe Val, a former editor-in-chief of Charlie Hebdo. Val is a controversial figure in the French media. He’s been accused of flirting with the far-Right, most notably defending the editorial policies of the ultra-conservative Valeurs Actuelles. The reality, though, is that he’s that very old-fashioned figure: a French free-speech absolutist. This is a position that sits badly with the shape-shifting Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Yet according to Val, the fact is that, though the security forces do their best to contain Islamist violence, the larger political problem is that the Left refuses to believe there is a small but dangerous part of the French population which hates the Republic and wants to destroy it.

Little wonder, then, that the language of war has endured, a full decade on from that lunchtime in the 7th. In 2022, for instance, a group of retired generals called for a real declaration of war against “Islamists and others who want to destroy us”, a proclamation that won tens of thousands of supporters in polls. The surveys, for their part, were organised by the mischief-makers at Valeurs Actuelles, who obviously knew what kind of trouble they were stirring. All the same, their antics do give a real sense of the way that ordinary French people, outside the political and media classes, sense that their country has been under threat — and still is. To dismiss this feeling as overblown emotion, or populist ignorance, is only to further alienate regular citizens and fuel their disdain for mainstream politics. This, in turn, explains the present paralysis of French politics: the centre has collapsed, yet neither Right nor Left can command a consensus beyond their own tribes.

It goes without saying, of course, that radical Islam, like mass immigration, is a Europe-wide phenomenon. But in France, there is always a special, local meaning to conflicts with the Muslim world. That’s partly due to the complexities of the former French Empire. Since its earliest 19th-century conquests in North Africa and the Middle East, France has always sought to establish itself as “une puissance musulmane” (a power in the Muslim world). Yet this position has long been tainted by the brutal Algerian War alongside other colonial crimes. France’s status as the world-leader for militant secularism obviously matters too, which is why it has been targeted by militant Islamist groups from Morocco to Pakistan.

The upshot? Even more than Germany or Sweden or Britain, how France balances freedom and faith is remarkably tricky. And if that explains, in part anyway, how the writers and cartoonist at Charlie Hebdo were fatally caught in the crossfire, between French civilisation on the one hand and Islamist theocracy on the other, it also explains why their sacrifice remains unresolved. All the while, the Republic’s cold war rumbles on, and could yet turn hot once more.