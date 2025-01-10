Does fear and rage suffuse your body whenever you read the news or look at social media? Have you considered you might be in the grip of a moral panic? For there is, if you believe the headlines, a lot of it around: people panicking about delivery drivers; social media use; DEI; drag queens; immigrants; antisemitism; puberty blockers; the New York subway. Feeling irrationally adrenalised by the news cycle is now apparently so widespread, it’s a wonder moral panics aren’t up there with ultra-processed food and waterborne fluoride as things RFK wants to see banned.
Luckily, though, such reactions almost always concern matters about which your typical progressive is perfectly relaxed, and so a simple solution is at hand. To avoid the stress, why not simply shift your political stance to be more forward-thinking and chill out? Or, better yet, only freak out about real things: like Donald Trump being a fascist, or how white supremacy is being covertly propped up in British universities; or the rise of this dangerous new antifeminist influencer called a “femcel”. Granted, the sensations of anxiety and fury may be indistinguishable from earlier versions, but at least you will have the consolation of knowing that they spring from encounters with fearlessly honest, trustworthy reporting.
It is now more than 50 years since the academic Stanley Cohen popularised the phrase “moral panic” to describe scandalised media and public reactions to Mods and Rockers fighting on South Coast beaches, and the concept is as popular as ever. A branch of sociology — “moral panic studies” — is devoted to it. And there are disciplines where the mere mention of one in the title of your paper would seem to guarantee publication: moral panics about pornography, trans-identified males in sport, immigration rates, predatory academic publishing outfits, knife crime or whatever it is that great minds currently want you to think is Completely Fine, Actually.
The classic features of a moral panic, according to those professionally invested in their existence, would include the exhibition of widespread hostility towards a particular kind of person: someone who counts as an outsider in relation to the status quo. There must also be “volatility”, in that public sentiment against such people must seem to have arisen relatively suddenly, probably as a result of Right-wing media exaggerations. And it is important that the hostility displayed be “disproportionate” relative to the threat posed; a feature with the pleasing side effect of allowing dorky lecturers to feel like urbane sophisticates as they sneer at Outraged-of-Tunbridge-Wells or Belligerent-of-Blackpool, assuming them to be in the grip of narrow-minded bigotry and quite possibly Victorian levels of sexual repression too.
But some things have changed in the moral panic discourse over the years. Cohen’s original formulation of an accompanying “folk devil” for every moral panic — a scapegoat for hidebound reactionaries and emotionally labile plebs to fixate upon — seems to have since been loosened, so that moral panics are now detected in reactions to impersonal things such as smartphone use and vaping, as well as in responses to particular kinds of people. And some of the traditional subjects of panics of yesteryear, once smirked at by hippies who considered themselves too cool for such uptight judgements, are now badged by progressives as genuinely problematic after all: the risks posed by alcohol, for instance, or the dangers posed by white working-class men.
There have been other changes too. In the Seventies and Eighties, a moral panic tended to be construed by its principal theorists as inevitably a bad thing, demonising the underdog in order to consolidate hegemonic Establishment power. Or, as one set of scholars puts it, introducing a journal issue on the topic: “Moral panic theorists have long recognised … moral panics as attempts to hold together a collective order that is permanently proclaiming its own demise in the face of the ‘barbarians at the gates’.” But equally, over the years, eagle-eyed theorists began noticing that progressive and Left-wing interest groups could be prone to the odd bit of volatile, widespread, and disproportionate fear-mongering too.
Moral panic, hate speech, dog whistle, Godwins law, the various phobias, isms and deniers, low information, stay in your lane, educate yourself, oppressive behaviour, #bekind, bullying, mansplaining.
Just some of the innovative ways that (overwhelmingly the left today) demonise opposition and close down debate. It’s a pity they don’t spend some of their energy on thinking.
Unfortunately you are right.
Spot on Andrew. Today’s moral panics seem to have a leftwing slant – and a right wing one in the Mary Whitehouse through the “Moral Majority” eras. IMO moral panics belong to a closed society model. These ideologies, as Ms Stock points out, consider themselves infallable so any amount of “distort, exaggerate, and monetise” is justified. Notably none of these “left” or “right” types ( herafter: “morons” ) can understand basic concepts of ethics – they declaim Kantian moral imperatives but it turns out these only apply to other people and anyway morons can’t understand the writings of Aristotle, Kant, Isaiah Berlin or John Rawles. IIRC Kathleen Stock was a philosophy professer prior to cancellation by leftwing morons? Perhaps another article explaining the basic contradictions of ethics and their epistemic under-pinnings would help? Moral panics tend to be the standard moron response to all of the following: The paradoxes of freedom v equality, power v authority, self v other regarding behaviours and obvs the issues of moral autonomy and can a person be ethically used as a means to an end?. Standard moron answer to the last one is yes if they are a different colour/religion/sexuality to me. So, Sir Kier – is there a God?
These ideologies, as Ms Stock points out, consider themselves infallable so any amount of “distort, exaggerate, and monetise” is justified.
They also consider opposite views as illegitimate, thus further fueling the justifications.
I wonder if Mary Whitehouse was less threatening. She staunchly put forward her views and those of a similar mindset. She campaigned for what she believe.
Many on the Left have power, not least the power to get people sacked.
Mary Whitehouse probably wasn’t taken very seriously by many young educated people at the time. And jokes about her were perfectly respectable. I think a porn star (or porn mag) even adopted her name.
Her modern day equivalents are taken far more seriously. It’s less easy to dismiss them as old prudes with an axe to grind.
Funny thing about the old bat – she appears to have been absolutely correct in her worries that we are drowning in a swamp of sex and violence in the media. May I recommend you have a squint at ‘head shots’ on YouTube? Little collections, many dozens of them, of people getting their just rewards in films. Between the eyes, usually. Such modern fun. I’m addicted.
One ‘moral panic’ in recent history dwarfed all others in its scale, duration, absurdity and destructiveness. It sparked on 25 May 2020 in Minneapolis USA. “There can rarely have been a story more starkly at odds with easily discoverable fact than the imaginary plight of large numbers of black men in the 21st century USA living in fear of violence and oppression at the hands of their white fellow Americans. Any fair-minded narration of events of the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd whilst being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer, would have been a very different telling than the one that gushed hysterically from the Western world’s mainstream media. It would – after acknowledging that the actions of the officer did indeed warrant urgent investigation – have moved on to also acknowledge that the incidence of black men dying at the hands of police in the USA is dwarfed by the problem of them dying at the hands of other black men.” https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/back-in-the-summer-of-2020
Oh what a virtue-signalling was there on that day.
I can sense you are the sort prone to panic v quickly, or live a v insular life, if you seriously think this dwarfed all else in recent history.
Doesn’t mean much in where BLM went shortly after the horrible death of GF was correct and fully justified. It got kidnapped by Grifters much as half the US electorate has been by Grifter par excellence Don J.
Of course it did, the design was perfect.
It’s also instructive when moral panics go up against moral panics.
Covid took a back seat to BLM.
Which should have been a big red flag.
Well the black lies movement didn’t dwarf anything, though it tried to do away with the Constitution amendment 14.1. Shows the desperation of the white puppet masters that they had to use a violent scoff-law as their mascot. I agree excessive force was used on Floyd and that is a police training as well as a criminal investigation issue. Out of all the unnecessary law enforcement deaths of black (and Latin, White or Asian) people the one that stood out to me was the paramedic shot in Louisville – Breanna Tailor. Apparently mistaken identity but i smell fear of the oppressed and desperate and what they may do to a cop. These oppressed and desperate folks come in a wide range colors, sizes and attitudes but it seems Ms Tailor wasn’t one of them – just an innocent worker doing her job – like most cops really.
The classic dismissive “moral panic” branding at the moment goes something like this “what is it with The Right’s weird obsession with trans?”
You can probably substitute “trans” with “Turkish barbers” or some other disturbing phenomenon that we’re not supposed to notice in its incipient phrase. I don’t read the Guardian or watch much TV so I might be out of touch with their current message.
I have heard from ppl who read Der Grauniad Schturmer and its evil twin – Beobachter Broadcasting Collaborators and some of the stuff they believe is really out there. More magical thinking than moral panic. I scan these outfits and see some of the wacko stuff but it clearly works as we now have people who hold beliefs that defy current thinking in physics, biology, geology and engineering. Truly barbarians and they are way past the gate – they are sat in font of the screen with their feet up guzzling the hate, racism and poison that these actors spew out.
By saying “defy thinking” i may have been misleading – they do not seem to refute or falsify scientific endeavors they simply deny the results – bit like saying Jacksonville JAguars are the best NFL team w/o looking at the form card!
Strange how white metropolitan educated liberals want to project and don’t want an inquiry into Rape Gangs but most provincial South Asian communities would like to see it to clear it up once and for all.
You are panicked, I am concerned.
He is an extremist.
Well, exactly. Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible has for the past 40 years, been more about the left than the right. A real irony.
As a generally old style lefty and pre the utter stupid Wokery of the last 10 years, I used to chuckle at some of the more lurid and sensationalist headlines (Daily Mail) safe in the knowledge that ‘my side’ focused on sensible forward looking stuff. Why sensor people who disagree with you when they are making themselves look daft?
I assume this worm started to turn around EU referendum time though it was brewing for a while before that – financial crash was a prior trigger.
When anyone who didn’t agree with everything ‘progressive’ became a phobe or an ist – be it mass immigration, child mutilation, censoring ‘the phobes and the ists’, not liking pointing out that the established nuclear family of 10000s years still produces better outcomes for off-spring than any alternative, pointing out that knife crime itself is bad for black people, as opposed to to trying to prevent it with stop and search being bad.
On balance I lance decided to vote to Leave the EU as thought the disbenefits had come to outweigh the benefits. Lack of accountability and impossible to undo or change anything. I hasten to add I had and still do have decades long standing friends in several EU countries.
I am no longer on a side, nor want to be, but the humour has been replaced bile, outrage and sneering coming from self-proclaimed ‘progressives’ with zero self-awareness seemingly. The noisy ones are very intolerant.
For Progressives there can be no end, moral panic (virtue psychopathy) is the default state.
Moral panics can be very flexible.
We all remember the moral panics about selfish people wearing masks in March 2020, and the moral panic about people not wearing face masks in April 2020.
Not sure about any of this. I think panic is a perfectly rational reaction to the car crash that our ruling elites, their incompetence and ludicrous dogma, have caused since the early 2000s.
The Left have become morally corrupt . The founders of the Labour Party such as Keir Hardie, then Ernie Bevin and James Callaghan were morally upright guided by their Methodist and Baptist upbringing.
Ah yes: JK Rowling, the folk devil de nos jours.
We should have known; every one of her books is full of witches. Why, one of Harry Potter’s best friends is a witch!
You remind me of a Tim Vine line: “Goran – even ‘e’s a witch!”
I’ll get my coat.
Author is clearly correct. Left can often try to generate as many moral panics as the Right. The difference is often which panics get more oxygen and attention in a 24/7 ‘it bleeds it leads’ media. ‘Moral panics’ sell.
Back to definition – ‘moral panic’ might be deemed a sudden uncontrollable fear or anxiety, which, crucially, often leads to erratic or wild unthinking behaviour. The latter is sometimes exactly what the generators of the panic want. Panic does not aid rational, calm thinking about a situation one confronts, the ability to differentiate and thus does aid effective response. Even if one can be sympathetic to what has driven it we still have agency on how we personally respond. Of course panics are where leaders show their mettle and are unshakeable. History full of such lessons. Does not mean the problems were unaddressed but the response was not to fuel a panic. Watch for the difference.
Perhaps a stretch as regards an analogy but military training is about controlling the panic reaction and enabling clear thinking and action under often extreme pressure. Important life lessons I sometimes wish were more generally transferable.
Of the many woke driven moral panics that have actually affected public policy and hurts us all daily, perhaps the worst has been the nonsensical panic over “climate change”.
I suspect that ordinary people are moral panicked out. The Aesop fable of the Boy Who Called Wolf has come to a newspaper or government near you.
When everything is a moral panic nothing is a moral panic. Although those who make a living stirring up moral panics would be loathe to promote mere moral concerns or modest moral issues.
The history of BLM started years before the drug overdose death of GF. BLM has always been violent and racist. After GF’s tragic death it became the democrat money kaundering racist violent part if the democrat party. The hundreds of millions in donations to BLM were collected through the democrat fund collection entity, “winblue”. No meaningful fraction of the money was ever spent on helping blacks. The few millions publicly acknowledged as stolen by BLM leaders led to no criminal indictments or thorough audits. The vast ahority of the money has never been accounted for.
No meaningful fraction of the money was ever spent on helping blacks.
The same might be said of leftist policies re: black people. From education to crime to almost everything outside of organized sports that progs cannot control, the left rigs the system to perpetuate a permanent underclass while simultaneously fanning the flames of grievance.
Anyone remember the moral panic about ‘raves’ in the late 80s?
It was just young people dancing ‘under the influence’ in a field, but that had to stop!
Surely the moral panic du jour on the Left has been the mass graves “discovered” at the Canadian residential schools for First Nations’ children. Not a single bone, let alone grave has ever been identified but this has not prevented much weeping and nashing of teeth. So spectacularly did this saga take flight that the results have been serious indeed. Dozens of churches have either been destroyed or desecrated.
I read Stanley Cohen’s book years ago, and was disappointed. Even when I was younger, large gangs of men fighting seemed like a clearly bad thing, and calling repugnance to it a “moral panic” seemed obtuse at best.
Not to mention that Cohen’s language (“panic”) seemed emotive rather than dispassionate. No one comes to a “moral panic” from a position of neutrality; he’s already decided it’s not good.
One reason that Cohen wasn’t bothered by Mods and Rockers fighting on the beaches of Brighton was because he was in London: it wasn’t on his doorstep, so he wasn’t affected or bothered. But if he wanted a “moral panic” about some “mass atrocity” he should have realised that these generally happen elsewhere, so that’s not going to happen.
A lot of these “moral panics” are obviously fomented by the media and by academics because these groups share one thing in common: They are novelty hounds, driven by a ceaseless urge to come up with something new, as the livelihoods of both demand it.
Well said!
I was a bit surprised by this, as more recently I took it for granted that it was the left that was more prone to moral panics (though it was perhaps the right in the past). Nobody really worries about reds under the bed anymore – but plenty worry about the influence of patriarchy in the bed.
Moral panic about pornography used to be more of a right wing thing: now ostensibly left wing feminists are doing much of the panicking. Me too was, if anything, a left wing moral panic, as was so called trump derangement syndrome.
Just a thought: politically the identity of the panicked has changed, as has the identity of those deliberately stirring up panic. But are they of similar personality type?
One would expect those low in trait openness and high in neuroticism to be prone to moral panic (as well as being prone to be dogmatic).
As far as I can see, the phrase “moral panic” is confined to the campus and nearby pubs. Outside, people like something or don’t like something and talk about them free of the flashy adornments hung on them by the perfessers.
I don’t really see the point of writing this article.
It’s a bit vague and waffly by Kathleen’s standards. Working to a minimum word count perhaps? Or maybe she’s been accepted back by academia.
I agree. One expects, and usually gets, better than this from KS. Seems like it was written in some haste, and stops just as she seems about to make an important point.
That’s ok…seems clear the rest of us do.
In other words, moral panic is a form of gaslighting. A useful accusation to deflect attention from the ‘unfortunate’ side effects of some progressive innovation that was supposed to improve society.
In respect of the ‘moral panic’ over the Mods and Rockers fighting in Margate, it is necessary to understand that the seaside holiday, created by the English working class of the northern mill towns and their industrialist bosses, had domesticated such coastal places, turning these liminal spaces, formerly scenes of work, battle or wasteland, into safe, family environments where different classes could mingle without conflict.
When, as the Thanet Times reported on 20 May 1964, hundreds of youths had gathered in the Margate, sleeping rough (30 young men and women had been arrested sleeping in carriages in the railway sidings), displacing families on the beach, and at the same time attracting audiences sometimes larger than the gangs, this threatened to return these places to their earlier chaos.
A settled society is going to react strongly to the sudden appearance of a phenomenon that reveals a change in itself that no one had hitherto remarked on. And in a certain sense the response of the authorities to this seaside violence of 1964 was not dissimilar to that of last year. One magistrate told a youth, “You came here to challenge authority. We accept that challenge.”