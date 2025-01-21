Nor are the Big Tech firms alone here, with a new wave of smaller companies emerging in their wake. They call themselves Little Tech — though they’re actually worth billions of dollars, with their wealth often secured through lucrative defence contracts. One example: SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system has become indispensable for US military operations, providing secure, reliable internet in conflict zones including Ukraine. Musk’s outfit is also developing a constellation of bespoke spy satellites for intelligence agencies, further strengthening its role in national security. Anduril, founded by Palmer Luckey, does similar work. Initially gaining attention for its migrant-detecting surveillance towers, it has expanded to build autonomous drones alongside missiles, robots and other defence technologies.

Yet no company epitomises techno-militarism better than Palantir. Established by Peter Thiel, who received early funding from the CIA’s venture capital arm, he’s developed his company in close partnership with several US intelligence agencies. One Palantir product, Gotham, integrates surveillance and reconnaissance data to provide insights for counterterrorism and battlefield intelligence. Another programme, Foundry, offers logistics and supply chain management. These systems are proving useful in the field: they’ve helped Ukraine fight Russia and Israel target Hamas fighters in Gaza.

No less important, this new generation of techno-militarists is also shaping public discourse. Their leaders, notably Thiel and Luckey, are known for unapologetically embracing an aggressive neo-imperialist ideology that glorifies war and violence as fundamental expressions of patriotic duty. “Societies have always needed a warrior class that is enthused and excited about enacting violence on others in pursuit of good aims,” Luckey explained in a recent talk. “You need people like me who are sick in that way and who don’t lose any sleep making tools of violence in order to preserve freedom”. Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir, has made similar claims, arguing that to restore legitimacy and strengthen national security, the US should make its enemies “wake up scared and go to bed scared” — something which could be achieved by collective punishment.

What unites these self-styled techno-warriors is their belief that the US must use technology, especially AI, to assert their country’s global dominance — a development they incidentally stand to profit massively from. The obvious target here is China, which Thiel and the rest see as an existential threat to US hegemony. Crucially, they argue that the traditional defence behemoths, as well as the Big Tech monopolists, are ill-suited to the task, not least because of their cumbersome corporate structures.

Last year, Palantir even published a manifesto attacking the Pentagon’s established contracting practices. Among other things, it said the Department of Defense must encourage competition and speed up development — naturally by further opening up to Little Tech. This represents nothing less than a declaration of war against legacy contractors, especially once you recall that Palantir and Anduril are reportedly in talks with about a dozen competitors, including SpaceX and ChatGPT maker OpenAI, to jointly bid for contracts from the US’s colossal $850 billion defence budget.

At any rate, this activity underscores the hollowness of the libertarian and anti-statist ideology espoused by tech bros like Thiel. As much as they may claim to oppose big government, the truth is the techno-military complex is wholly dependent on the state: to cannibalise foreign markets, channel funding from security agencies — and, of course, to wage wars. As Little Tech’s ideological guru, indeed, Thiel has cultivated extensive ties with Magaworld, donating $15 million to JD Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign, who for his part went on to invest in Anduril.