Has Donald Trump been reading Don Quixote? Last week, the incoming President warned the UK that it was making “a very big mistake” by raising tax on North Sea oil. His solution? “Get rid of windmills.”
It was classic Trump, the Presidential candidate who fashioned himself as a friend of Big Oil, promising to free up the nation’s stores of liquid gold and secure America’s “energy dominance”. Thanks to Biden’s pause, which yesterday crescendoed into a ban, on new oil and gas leases, along with his restrictive environmentalist agenda, America’s stocks have been kept in reserve. And Trump wants to exploit them.
But does this mean the US can expect another oil boom? Not so fast.
In America, the oil business is identified in the public mind with individual Texas oil men and their families. Think Hollywood movies like Giant (1956), starring Rock Hudson and James Dean, and the Eighties TV soap opera Dallas, whose Machiavellian antihero, J.R. Ewing, was portrayed by the late Larry Hagman (who happens to be my cousin twice removed). Today, the hybridisation of pop culture and petroculture continues with Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton as a jack-of-all-trades working for an oil company.
The Texas connection is no myth. Only five American states produced 70% of US natural gas in 2023, with Texas producing 28% of the total, the same as the next two — Pennsylvania and Louisiana — combined. And from the Thirties to the Seventies, the Texas Railroad Commission helped to set world oil prices with its production quotas in the state.
However, this has never just been an American tale. From its origins in the 19th century, the oil industry in the US has been dominated by multinational corporations and subordinated to great power politics.
During the Fifties, when Giant played on movie screens, global oil prices were largely controlled by the cartel known as the “Seven Sisters”. And in the early Cold War, these companies — which included the predecessors of ExxonMobil, Texaco and British Petroleum — were partners with the US, UK and other Western governments. Indeed, during this period, petropolitics was geopolitics, leading to interventions such as the Western-backed coup that overthrew Iran’s democratic government and installed the autocratic Shah of Iran in 1953.
Thank you Michael for your usual rigour and incisiveness. This article illustrates the impotence of any one man over events in an interconnected world. Trump sees himself as the Don, but he is Quixote, soon to be perplexed by the multitude of windmills turning to drive him to true madness. Oils is oils and greed is greed, one man can never truly influence the Oil Game.