Over the following decade, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries formed OPEC and demonstrated their collective power with the oil embargo of 1973 against the US and other allies of Israel during the Yom Kippur War. It was during this era, in Television Land, that J.R. Ewing hired a mercenary named B.D. Calhoun to blow up oil fields in the Middle East.

Back in the real world, however, foreign state capitalism won out over American-style private capitalism. Today, three-quarters of the world’s oil reserves are controlled by state-owned national oil companies. The largest, by revenue, are two Chinese companies, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco, Russia’s Rosneft, Brazil’s Petrobras, and India’s Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). America, suffice it to say, does not compete.

Today’s Landman series, like the re-run of the Trump presidency, takes place in an era when high-tech hydraulic fracturing — the use of huge quantities of water to flush out “shale oil” and “shale gas” — has transformed the American fossil fuel industry and the global market. But geopolitics still rules the oil patch. More than 80% of the world’s oil reserves are controlled by the 13 members of OPEC, which produces 40% of all crude oil and 60% of global petroleum exports. And those members of OPEC — along with their expanded group OPEC+, which was created in 2016 — are not afraid to flex its muscles. After sanctions were placed on OPEC+ member Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, China helped Moscow by replacing Saudi Arabia with Russia as its largest foreign source of crude oil.

Meanwhile, pipeline politics also remain geopolitics. Shortly after President Biden vowed to “bring an end” to the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine, explosions rendered the undersea pipeline useless in September 2022. Washington and allied Nato governments professed to be mystified; last August, however, The Wall Street Journal reported the sabotage was carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs. Around the same time, the Chinese government claimed that a Hong Kong-flagged ship in the Baltic had destroyed a critical pipeline in the Baltic between Estonia and Finland. It was, needless to say, “by accident”. The late J.R. Ewing no doubt is smiling somewhere. Trump, by contrast, is surely not.

For in addition to having to deal with state-owned oil companies and the shifting alliances of our new Cold War, the incoming President can also expect resistance from inside the oil industry and investment world. The American Petroleum Institute, the main oil and gas lobby, opposes Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, including energy imports. Elsewhere, the major oil companies, which rely on delicate international deals, are unlikely to approve of Trump’s cowboy diplomacy, including his threat to impose tariffs on the EU if it fails to buy more oil and gas from the US.

Yet Trump doesn’t seem to recognise this, declaring instead that, “if they drill themselves out of business, I don’t give a damn”. Strong words, indeed, but ones that overlook the fact that not even the President of the United States can force private oil companies to ramp up drilling.