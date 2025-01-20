Even so, the “earlier is better” political mantra is a boon to those companies jumping on the early detection bandwagon. A spokesperson for Neko told UnHerd that NHS leaders, together with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, have “emphasised the importance of preventive care using modern technology to improve healthcare outcomes”. But true preventative healthcare is stopping problems before they start — not finding them early. That involves the boring but sensible stuff: eating a varied, plant-heavy diet; not smoking; not drinking excessively; being a healthy weight and doing reasonable amounts of varied exercise.

At the same time, Neko told us that the NHS provides “the most basic options, available only to individuals of specific ages and at certain intervals”. They, on the other hand, claim a comprehensive service delivered at speed. But this is to misunderstand the early detection — or screening — programmes that the NHS does offer. These breast, cervical, bowel, aortic and newborn health assessments have been tested to ensure they do, on balance, more good than harm. And it’s not just about the risk of false positives. It’s also whether the tests deliver information that’s useful, rather than simply being a data dump.

Investigate Neko’s offering and there are other worries too. That talk of sensors and non-invasive photographs is certainly reassuring — but the claims that the firm’s scans have led to “potentially life saving” healthcare are impossible to prove because they have no control group. While 1% of their patients received potentially life-saving treatment, we don’t know what would have happened without the screening, and whether any interventions really did help.

Dr Minna Johansson is a Swedish family doctor and head of the Global Center for Sustainable Healthcare. A few years ago, she was invited to meet Nilsonne and Neko’s head of research to discuss the company’s offerings. In the end, though, Dr Johansson was unimpressed. “There are recognised scientific methods for evaluation of screening — which they seem to be totally unaware of,” she tells UnHerd. “The data they are gathering is quite useless for evaluating the benefits and harms of their intervention.”

In any case, some Neko services are already available in the NHS. That includes cholesterol and blood pressure tests — even as some Neko offerings simply haven’t been shown to give health benefits. Among other things, the NHS doesn’t recommend blood count or ankle blood pressure tests for healthy people. This isn’t because the health service is tight with money: some patients were tested in randomised trials, yet the results showed no benefit. As Johansson adds, other tests have never been properly evaluated or tested, so there’s no good evidence to think they’ll save lives.

The upshot? That people who do go to Neko may be falsely reassured that certain behaviours — too much alcohol; too little exercise — aren’t adversely affecting them. As Johansson puts it: “Based on the best available evidence, I would say that it is more likely that this is a waste of money and time: and there is an obvious risk that the individuals buying this intervention will be harmed through overdiagnosis and overtreatment.”