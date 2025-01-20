Private health checks used to be the preserve of wealthy CEOs. But with NHS waiting lists stretching into years, Neko Health has stepped in for the masses. In a blaze of publicity, the Swedish company has set up a new clinic in Marylebone, offering tests billed as “a health check for your future self”. The clinic is Insta-friendly, offering minimalist chic and sleek photogenic gadgetry. All curved cream chairs, pastel walls and softly lit scanning rooms, it seems more like a spa than a medical centre, and is certainly a far cry from your typical NHS hospital.
Cofounded by Hjalmar Nilsonne and Daniel Ek, one of the billionaire founders of Spotify, Neko now boasts various influencers posting reels of their health check, which cost £300 a pop. That hefty asking price comes with some big claims about what the firm can do: Neko claims their scans have led to “potentially life-saving” healthcare. Nor are they alone. Longevity has become an obsession for a range of tech titans. Sam Altman and Peter Thiel are just two examples here, even as other firms are springing up to imitate Neko’s model.
Fundamentally, these ideas are rooted in logical, predictable input-outcome systems which primes people to apply the same mechanistic thinking to the complexities of human biology. But the human body is more than a “complex computer”. Tech enthusiasts, driven by a relentless march of progress in processing power and engineering, can harbour a blind faith in cutting-edge medical technologies — an approach that can sometimes do more harm than good both to patients themselves and the NHS at large.
At the heart of Neko’s platform is a full body check, aimed at seemingly healthy people, using around 70 different sensors alongside a mix of proprietary and off-the-shelf technologies. Together, they non-invasively photograph every inch of a patient’s body. To quote Ek: “The visual metaphor early on was around the airport scanner.” On their website, Neko explains that they scanned just under 3,000 people in 2023, of whom 14.1% required medical treatment. At the same time, Neko say that 1% of their patients received potentially life-saving treatment for severe conditions like cardiovascular diseases, severe metabolic diseases, and skin cancer, and that “none of these individuals was aware of their condition prior to their visit”.
These results come with the caveat that this is “not a scientific study with a control group for comparison” — but they “would like to share our outcomes for transparency and knowledge sharing”. That’s arguably fair, especially given the NHS is in such trouble at the moment. With so many people simply struggling to get through to their GPs on the phone, Neko offers results in “under an hour” and is “accompanied by substantial in-person time with a doctor”.
Yet there are problems here. For one thing, there’s an inbuilt inaccuracy risk. Some people will inevitably have what’s known as a “false positive” result: they won’t actually have the disease they were tested for. This means at least two things. First, patents risk becoming stressed unnecessarily. Second, they risk being investigated for ailments that aren’t actually there.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe