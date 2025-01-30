Storm Eowyn, apparently named after a character from Lord of the Rings, roared like an army of uruk-hai across Ireland last week. It brought down hundreds of trees, tore off a lot of roofs, and left 700,000 of us without electricity. Here in rural Galway the lights were out in the townlands for days. Many still are. The city lost its water supply. We lost all the things that happen when you press buttons without thinking about it. Silence came.
We have a box of candles, matches, batteries and hurricane lamps stored for just this kind of occasion. Big bottles of water too, because our well runs on electricity. So do our solar panels, which switch off when the grid does. The stove that heats our front room is connected to a back boiler, so we can’t allow that to get too hot either when the grid is down. We’ve been talking about getting ourselves a generator for years, but we never get round to it. So much for self-sufficiency.
This Is Happiness, by Niall Williams is a novel set in rural County Clare during the Fifties, during the electrification of the country. It’s beautifully written and funny and moving. It seems to have no agenda and yet it shows well enough the mixed emotions that the coming of the electric wires brought to the countryside here. What was gained (easy to measure), what was lost (hard or impossible to measure) — but also what was illuminated. Not just previously hidden bald spots and wrinkles and layers of dust that a darkened cottage would never reveal even in high summer, but a world that, once the switches came, could never come back again. An older, stiller, subtler world.
I won’t say it came back again for the 48 hours that we were wire-free in our house. But something came. Some other rhythm. I sat by the fire with a whisky and did nothing at all. We read books instead of websites. Teenagers had no choice but to emerge from their bedrooms. We’re a low-tech household compared to most, but let’s not fool ourselves — we live in the miasma created by the grid. We are the grid. Without it, everything changes.
For the first 24 hours, I dreamed of living forever without electric power, and I reminisced with my wife about how much better life was in the Eighties and Nineties, before the web emerged to trap us. But there is no going back, at least not until nature loses her patience. The net is being hauled in, and us with it. This may not be Progress, but it is some kind of teleology, some kind of march, some kind of forward motion. I loved the stillness, but two days in, I missed the electric shower. The house got very cold. We are puffy, modern creatures, unused to life without our miasmic carapace.
The stillness, though: I loved the stillness.
Before the power cut, I was struggling with my words. Maybe the storm came to save me. Two weeks ago, I made a pilgrimage to Mount Athos. Agion Oros — the Holy Mountain — is a thousand-year old Orthodox monastic republic in northern Greece. It is not easily accessible, and nothing happens there except prayer. This has been true for a millennia. Every time I go there, something happens to me, and it is never what I expect. I try not to expect anything, but Athos always manages to upset me. I don’t mean that it makes me unhappy: I mean that it upsets my apple cart. It knocks me off my rails. Like the words of Christ which it exists to make manifest, it is not possible to honestly engage with it and remain comfortable. This time, Agion Oros seems to have brought me silence.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Electricity is a natural force. It can be generated and distributed, but it’s also part of our own being, within us all and as essential to life as blood, or water.
I don’t agree with the dichotomies this author sets up; for instance, between electricity and prayer. I revel in silence, but don’t need to pray to induce it and it’s possible to be silent within whilst the world rampages around us.
I can see what he’s trying to get at, but somehow it seems as if he’s forcing it. He feels the need to go on pilgrimage (in Greece) to find something – “change” – when all the time, as before, it lies within us; the stillness of our own spirit, if we allow it to just be.