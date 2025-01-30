On the Holy Mountain it was winter. The snow was thick on the peak and the woodland trails. It is a remote place, but it has succumbed too. They have electricity and internet, and the old mule paths have been replaced by roads, cars, buses. It was a mistake, I think. They should have resisted: should have shown us that it is still possible, even in one small place, to live without the miasma, without the new consciousness.

I still came home with this stillness, though. With this gulf within. It was prayer, I think, that made it. Maybe prayer and electricity are fighting a war. Maybe they are two kinds of hidden spiritual power, two forces which cannot be seen and yet which affect at some radical level the fate of our species and our world.

You can aim towards God, I think now, or you can keep the doors closed. You can let the electrical current pull you down into the world. It’s noisy down there. The current is noisy. Once the rooms begin to be cleared out, though, the silence comes. It starts to creep up. When you least expect it, it comes and sits in you.

In his book Man or Matter, Ernst Lehr, according to Jeremy Naydler, refers to the scientific revolution as the Second Fall. The first time around, Adam and Eve “succumbed to the temptation to acquire knowledge prematurely. This led to a certain illumination of human consciousness, but at the devastating cost of a separation from the original state of participation in the divine world.” The Second Fall, on the other hand, happened as a result of “human action outrunning knowledge.” We came to grasp and use natural forces that we did not yet understand. Forces like electricity.

“Men were exploring the electrical realm as it were, in the dark,” wrote Lehr. “It was a realm foreign to their ordinary ideas and they had not developed the forms of thought necessary for understanding it.”

It was deeply dark outside when the grid was down. There was no glow in the sky, no lights from within the house falling in squares upon the hard grass. A frost came in and settled on the lawn and the rocks and the car windscreen. The sky was cloudless, the stars were hard and crystalline. There was not a sound. The electrical wire that passes over our garden, connecting our house to the main line, can usually be heard to hum gently on a still night. Not tonight. There was no humming. Venus was low and golden on the horizon. I saw a shooting star. I heard an owl. I went back inside. The room was dimly lit with candles and the fire was low.

I still don’t feel like writing any of my ideas down. But I suppose I will. I succumb to gravity every day. The underworld gods of the electric wires do their work. They bring me down into the caverns of ideas, arguments, battles and will. Prayer lifts me, though. It lifts all of us, if we let it, above all the humming and into another silence.

Now I glance over at the box on the wall and I see, even as I am typing away, that the internet has gone down again. The storm is over, but the consequences are not. The consequences of the storm will never be over. Perhaps I will never be able to send you these words, and maybe that won’t matter. Words all dissolve in this ether. None of the words remain.

Only the silence, if you let it.

***

A version of this article first appeared on Paul’s Substack, The Abbey of Misrule.