In South Africa, illegal miners are known by the isiZulu word Zama Zama, or “take a chance”. It’s a risk that can often prove fatal. Last week, not far from Stilfontein in the northwest of the country, 246 emaciated, tattered spectres appeared blinking from Shaft 11 of the Buffelsfontein gold mine. It had been disused for years, but that didn’t stop a group of illegal miners, mostly foreigners, from trying their luck. But soon, they became trapped, some 2,000 metres below the dusty soil, even as the authorities denied them food and water.

By the time the survivors had emerged, 87 more lay dead, hinting at a horror not even Dickens could have conjured. Initial pathologists’ reports suggested some had died of starvation or dehydration, others from blunt-force trauma caused perhaps by factional fighting in deep hell. There have even been unconfirmed reports of cannibalism.

Anybody who has been to the lowest working levels of a modern South African gold mine — with its superb tunnelling, air extraction and lighting — can still feel the claustrophobic weight of confinement. Imagine, then, these long-abandoned shafts: dimly lit, fetid and dangerous. Think of the desperation that would lead you to stay underground, amid mounting piles of corpses, rather than give in to deportation.

“Think of the desperation that would lead you to stay underground, amid mounting piles of corpses, rather than give in to deportation.”

Ultimately, it was only a court order that ended the terror. Private sector and voluntary groups arranged for the extrication of the dead and dying. The authorities had no appetite to enter the shaft.

So how did it happen? For years, illegal gold mining has been endemic in South Africa’s historic gold mining areas, with impoverished foreign migrants grubbing poor returns from the country’s 6,000 abandoned shafts. In the end, though, this is a story that goes far beyond the Zama Zama, speaking instead to the disaster zone that is the modern South African economy.