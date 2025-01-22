This trio promoted an orthodoxy of natural zoonotic transmission that prevailed until it became impossible to ignore all the circumstantial evidence suggesting a lab leak. They pulled together a group of loyal scientists, some with close links to China or compromised by close ties to Wuhan, who wrote influential papers for prominent journals ridiculously praising Beijing for [delete: their] transparency and dismissing “any type of laboratory-based scenario”. Despite private concerns over “Wild West” biosecurity in Wuhan, and the possibility of lab leakage, this group managed to focus media and political attention onto a Wuhan market selling wild animals, ignoring how this idea had been dismissed by Chinese public health leaders and scientists alike.

This scandal — which implies deliberate and self-interested obfuscation over the cause of this century’s biggest public health catastrophe — involved some of the most influential figures in global science. Though all three central players have since left the posts they held at the time, Farrar has moved to the World Health Organisation as chief scientist, despite his central role in trying to clamp down debate on the cause of a pandemic. (This is one more reason why it is tough to shed any tears over Trump’s decision to end US funding to this mismanaged UN organisation given it has kowtowed to China, pumped out misinformation and failed to probe the origins of Covid properly.)

Details about the activities of Fauci’s gang had to be pieced together from scraps of evidence gathered through leaks, freedom of information requests and Congressional inquiries by a small but tenacious group of online investigators, dissident scientists and determined journalists. Now even Tim Spector, the professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, who advised Downing Street in the pandemic, freely talks about “the trail of shredded documents” and fear there was a cover-up. As Spector stated two months ago: “The most likely source of this was a lab leak from Wuhan.”

Spector suggested these efforts were intended to protect scientific credibility in the early months of the outbreak. Others experts believe that Fauci and his friends were protecting their own backs after they outsourced dangerous experiments to China, work that had already been banned in the US itself. It must be stated that we do not have conclusive proof either way on the pandemic’s cause. But the evidence of deceit, exposed on an issue of such seismic importance for the world, is a betrayal of both science and government — and this is why Biden’s pre-emptive pardon does such a sordid disservice to democracy.

Fauci claims — in a curious echo of Trump — that he is the victim of partisan threats of investigation and prosecution. “Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me,” he said in response to Monday’s news. Yet it was noticeable that the pardon is backdated to 2014. This is, coincidentally, the same year that the US three-year ban on gain-of-function research took effect and also the start date for an NIH grant to Wuhan that biosafety experts such as Richard Ebright, professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, believe is linked to the “reckless” research that sparked global pandemic. “The pardon is a travesty,” he told me.

Rand Paul, leading the Republican charge against Fauci, responded by saying the pardon “seals the deal” over who bears real responsibility for the Covid pandemic, adding that he would not rest as chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee until the truth was fully exposed. Fauci sneered that the senator did not know what he was talking about when denying to Congress that he had ever funded gain-of-function experiments in Wuhan. Paul’s efforts should be assisted by Trump’s choice of Jay Bhattacharya to take over the NIH, given that the Stanford University health economist and lockdown sceptic sees evidence for a lab leak as “compelling” and has been critical of elitist efforts to silence dissident voices.