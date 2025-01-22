In his inauguration speech four years ago, Joe Biden declared his determination to ‘”restore the soul of America”, later insisting that his “galvanising mission” was to show how our democratic system of government, rooted on liberal ideals of freedom and justice, could still deliver for ordinary people in a turbulent world. So how sad and utterly shameful that on his last day in the job, he stained this noble cause by doling out a pre-emptive pardon to a figure who has done so much to destroy faith in both politics and science.
The departed President’s bid to throw a ring of legal protection around Dr Anthony Fauci, his former chief medical adviser, reeks of elitist arrogance, displaying shocking contempt for ordinary citizens. Biden defended this deeply anti-democratic measure — announced only after he entered the Capitol to watch his unwanted successor Donald Trump’s restoration to power — on the grounds he had to protect public servants who were facing “baseless and politically motivated investigations” that might “irreparably damage their reputations and finances”.
Given the dark political climate in the United States, such an argument might be sustainable for General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who called Trump a fascist after serving under him before in the White House, or for Liz Cheney, the ex-Republican congresswoman who took such a bold stance over the January 6 insurgency. Perhaps it was even understandable on a personal level, if unforgivable politically, that he tried to protect his own family members. But there is no defence for offering clemency to the central figure in a scientific scandal of epic global significance.
Fauci is the veteran infectious diseases expert and physician who was famed for his calming presence and constant urging to follow the science during the pandemic. Put aside, however, his stance on divisive decisions such as mask mandates, public safety rules and vaccinations. Controversial in many nations, they became toxic tribal issues in the US, fuelling the societal fissures that Trump exploited with such intuitive skill on his return path to the White House. Ultimately, though, these were policy decisions taken, rightly or wrongly, during an unprecedented, rapidly evolving health crisis that engulfed the planet.
The most noxious stench hanging over Fauci’s head relates to his central role in the clandestine efforts by a cabal of top scientists to stifle debate over the origins of Covid-19 that appeared so mysteriously in Wuhan. This central Chinese city was hundreds of miles from the nearest wild bat colonies carrying the most similar coronaviruses. But suspicions were aroused since it is home to one of China’s two maximum bio-security labs. It had known safety concerns. And, clearly, the initial outbreak was covered up by Beijing’s communist dictatorship, which inflamed the disease’s impact as it spread its deadly tentacles around the world.
Fauci spent almost four decades as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s biggest biomedical research agency. Early in the pandemic, it emerged that Wuhan Institute of Virology was funded by this body to carry out high-risk, gain-of-function research into bat diseases. This work, it transpired, was sometimes performed in dangerously low biosecurity conditions. But it emerged Fauci played a pivotal role in pushing the idea that it was conspiratorial nonsense to suggest Covid might have leaked from a laboratory in tandem with his friends Francis Collins, then head of NIH; and Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, another major research funding body.
