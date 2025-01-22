By the “law of the land already”, Howard meant the recently passed 1866 Civil Rights Act. The then-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lyman Trumbull, addressing an objection over the absence of the Civil Rights Act’s phrase “Indians not taxed” from the 14th Amendment, stated that it was obvious that Indians were not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States “in the sense of owing allegiance solely to the United States”.

In such language from some of the 14th Amendment’s chief proponents, we can discern the outlines of an argument that the jurisdiction clause meant more than merely being subject to the law and courts on US soil. It had to do with a fundamental tenet of citizenship: loyalty or allegiance.

So how did we end up with the children of even illegal aliens receiving automatic citizenship? The US Supreme Court first addressed the meaning of the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment in an 1898 case. It concerned the fate of Wong Kim Ark, a child of Chinese nationals who were permanent US residents. In a 6-2 decision drafted by Justice Horace Gray, the high court held that the common law was the proper interpretive guide to the US Constitution’s text. Since the common law mandated birthright citizenship — jus soli as opposed jus sanguine, “right of soil” instead of “right of blood” — the child was a citizen under the 14th Amendment.

“American citizenship … was never based in soil.”

To this day, the case remains the controlling precedent for the maximalist position on birthright citizenship, cited by sympathetic judges and law professors on both sides of the aisle. Yet the dissenting opinion, written by Chief Justice Melville Fuller, offers an interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s citizenship clause that is more consonant with American principles of just government than Justice Gray’s opinion.

Fuller argued that the common law couldn’t be the controlling authority, because in separating from the British Crown in 1776, the American colonists had elevated the principles of the Declaration of Independence over the common law. The common law of England contemplated subjects owing perpetual allegiance, rather than citizens of a government based on consent.

Fuller was right. The common law didn’t come up at all during the debate over the 14th Amendment. There were no references to Sir Edward Coke or to Blackstone, the eminent English authorities on common law, and the lawmakers were much more comfortable speaking of the interaction between the principles of America and her institutions than they were citing English precedents on jus soli.

They believed that the principles of the Declaration would control — and, where necessary, overrule — the common law of England. If human equality is a fact of nature, then nobody may rule another without their consent. All ought to enjoy their liberties and the pursuit of happiness alike. The existence of slavery, the ensuing crisis brought on by the conflicts between these principles and American practice, and the subsequent Civil War are the historical context for the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. American citizenship, defined constitutionally for the first time in the 1860s, was never based in blood. But crucially, it was never based in soil, either.

American citizenship was based on consent. Wong Kim Ark, then, should be overturned, and we should have a robust national debate about citizenship, immigration, and national allegiance. Congress is well within its enforcement powers under section 5 of the 14th Amendment to restrict birthright citizenship much more than it does currently.