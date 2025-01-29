But the incipient tension between making America healthy, and keeping farmers afloat, signals more than a potential inter-departmental spat within the Trump administration. Sustainable and healthy food has long been associated with progressive politics — at least in the days when the Left was more unambiguously anti-capitalist — but has more recently been adopted on the Right as well. And yet the paradox of MAHA and factory-farming reveals, Trump’s coalition is far from unified on this issue. On the contrary, it’s split between instincts we might characterise as “organic” and “Promethean”: that is, defenders and disruptors of the natural order.

On one side, “organic” conservative advocates for place, belonging, and the natural order, such as the late Roger Scruton, jostle with more esoteric Right-wing advocates for animal welfare, and critics of junk food. In this view animal welfare is, properly understood, a conservative cause — and intensive livestock farming an atrocity. In the “organic” corner, American farmer and author Wendell Berry is beloved of the “post-liberal” faction, for his evocative writing against technological hubris and in favour of small-scale farming, and the embrace of natural limits. In this view, our relation to the natural world may be one of dominion, but this should be linked to“stewardship” — and certainly not merely a matter of tech-enabled exploitation.

The meme version of Wendell Berry percolates through the e-Right ecosystem, too, for example in one proposal for “Ice Cream Nationalism”: all cowboys, buxom milkmaids, and beekeeping monks. Translated out of this whimsical register, the argument is a meme-inflected case for re-enchanting food production as stewardship: an activity not separate from social, moral, and religious praxis, but integrated into them.

“MAGA is split between instincts we might characterise as ‘organic’ and ‘Promethean’: that is, defenders and disruptors of the natural order.”

This very online radical Right abuts more conventional green conservatives on animal welfare as well. There is some debate as to whether Hitler really was a vegetarian; but the Greek-English Nazi mystic and writer Savitri Devi, perhaps the most influential continuer of Hitler’s postwar far-Right legacy as “esoteric Hitlerism”, was also a vocal animal rights activist. Devi denounced human exceptionalism, and emphasised the continuity of humans with other sentient creatures; her fictionalised autobiography is a truly surreal mix of Hindu-tinged race theory, animal welfare polemic, and loving depictions of favourite cats. Devi’s “esoteric” current on the radical Right flew below the radar for many years, but has resurfaced recently among its more colourful online proponents. The Right-wing poster and InfoWars author “Raw Egg Nationalist” is a vocal critic of chemical additives along RFK lines, for example, and has also denounced factory farming.

In the world of electoral politics, this Right-wing caucus for Making Agriculture Green Again is perhaps best embodied by the Romanian eco-nationalist Călin Georgescu, who advocates a “radical ecologism” critical of pesticide and antibiotic overuse, and argues that the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy should be re-ordered to supporting small-scale farming.

But there’s a Promethean counter-argument, also internal to the 21st-century Right, which dismisses such considerations in the name of efficiency and technological innovation. At best, as the “anti-woke” utilitarian Richard Hanania has argued, factory farming is cruel but unavoidable — at least until we can innovate our way to a lab-grown alternative. Others assert that factory farming is good, actually: any reform is politically impossible as it would make food more expensive, and never mind what the animals experience: innovation means human progress and should be embraced, not shunned.

This isn’t just about animals. It’s a whole worldview, as articulated by the ebullient ‘Tech Right’ end of the Trumpist coalition, which is as enthusiastically in favour of Promethean progress as it is indifferent to concerns such as small-scale land stewardship or nostalgic paeans to “rootedness”. Led by figures such as Elon Musk and Marc Andreessen, this group broadly believes, in Andreessen’s own words, that “there is no material problem — whether created by nature or by technology — that cannot be solved with more technology”. Thus for this caucus, animal cruelty can be solved by lab-grown meat. Raw Egg Nationalist, meanwhile, is unconvinced.

This organic/Promethean dichotomy runs through the whole of the Western civilisational order dominated by America, at least as Berry sees it — but with the dice always loaded in favour of the metal spreadsheet and the “progress” it encodes. In Unsettling, he identified the conflict between organic and Promethean instincts as one that that has animated the American project since settler days: a fidgety and always-lopsided standoff between the urge to embrace a bounded, organic order, and the urge to keep pushing the frontier.