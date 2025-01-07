“Hi, I’m Zibby Owens, host of Totally Booked With Zibby, formerly Moms Don’t Have Time to Read. I interview today’s latest, best-selling, buzziest, or underrated authors and story creators, whose work I think is worth your time. As a bookstore owner, publisher, author, and, obviously, podcaster, I get a comprehensive look at everything that’s coming out and spend my time curating the best books — so you don’t have to.”

Thus begins the first 2025 episode of “book influencer” Zibby Owens’s popular podcast. Owens reads and podcasts so you can dispense with the hard work of figuring out what’s worth your precious time. She distills, she dispenses. Owens is the daughter of Stephen A. Schwarzman, the co-founder and CEO of investment-management giant Blackstone. According to Vulture and Business Insider, Owens is New York City’s top book influencer, which probably makes her the nation’s top book influencer.

She is a relentlessly optimistic advocate for self-improvement through reading, with her thumb on one of the most powerful demographics in the country (maybe the last cohort that buys books in serious numbers): neurotic Gen X women with significant disposable income. Owens is to helicopter moms what the neuroscientist-cum-health guru Andrew Huberman is to aging bachelors: a tonic for the spiritual ennui of the technocratic striver class.

Building on the success of her podcast and, no doubt, her own vast financial resources, Owens has created a small empire under the umbrella of Zibby Media: Zibby Books, an imprint that releases a title a month in fiction and memoir; Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica; Zibby Mag (“We celebrate the glamour of the publishing world”); Zibby Classes (which connect reading and writing to personal development); and Zibby Retreats (which sends affluent women on retreats with their favorite authors).

Owens herself is endearing and likeable. According to one literary blogger, Owens has served as a “hero in the world of book promotion” for numerous authors. And technically, that’s true: Owens talks about every single book by every single author she interviews as if it were of exactly the same quality. Everything she reads is one or several of the following: urgent, stunning, brilliant, tender, intelligent, racy or sultry, or moving. There is no discrimination, no discretion, no distinction — just an interminable chain of chatter.

Owens’s first guest of 2025 was Gabrielle Bernstein, a motivation coach and No. 1 New York Times best-seller who helps readers change their lives. Her last guest of 2024 was Kristin Chenoweth, who was talking about her picture book, What Will I Do With My Love Today? (it’s about her beloved dog). Before Chenoweth, Zibby heard from the comedian Quinta Brunson, star and creator of the school sitcom Abbott Elementary, about her recently published memoir.