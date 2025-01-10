In turn, Newsom presides over a California with roads now among the worst in the country and a high-speed bullet train plagued with endless delays and massive cost overruns. Precious little has been done to boost water systems critical in a perennially drought-threatened state. And state environmental policies, as the Little Hoover Commission found, have contributed significantly to the severity of conflagrations, largely by blocking controlled burns and allowing the pile-up of dry, combustible brush.

It turns out that governance matters. The Golden State’s ascendency was a product of a state that the great liberal economist John Kenneth Galbraith in 1971 described as run by “a proud, competent civil service”. This legacy reached its zenith not under California Gov. Ronald Reagan, as some conservatives might wish, but under the responsible liberal regime of Jerry Brown, building excellent roads, addressing state water needs, and fostering what Galbraith hailed as among “the best school systems in the country”.

In contrast, California’s government now has been ranked by Wallet Hub as the least efficient in delivering services relative to tax burden. The primary education system stands now among the worst in the country, particularly for poor and minority students. Simply put, progressive Democrats don’t seek to build capacities that made life better for people, unlike their predecessors.

Such degradation is thrown into sharp focus by disasters. In the aftermath of the 1994 earthquake, Mayor Richard Riordan was everywhere, and repeatedly questioned bureaucratic roadblocks that would slow recovery. With the help of Gov. Pete Wilson, he managed to have a critical section of freeway connecting the Westside and downtown rebuilt in a remarkable 66 days. Under Riordan, much of the city, including sections that burned in the 1992 riots, was rebuilt, in large part with private investment.

Such effective political leadership is all but gone from both Sacramento and the LA City Hall. Yet LA’s decline isn’t foreordained — a fact highlighted by the rise of the largely Latino industrial cities outside LA’s jurisdiction. As you enter well-run cities like Southgate, suddenly the streets are well-paved and there are few vacancies, with virtually no graffiti or homelessness. An exhaustive study by Chapman University researcher Bheki Mahlobo found that these cities generally outperform adjacent regions of Los Angeles, and even the city itself, in retail sales, labour participation, crime rates and poverty. Downtown LA’s office vacancy rate is almost three times that of the independent cities just to its south.

Yet the prospects for change, both in the state and the city, aren’t favourable, the recent fire notwithstanding. Not that Californians or Angelinos are happy with the status quo. Only 40% of California voters approve of the legislature and almost two-thirds tell pollsters the state is heading in the wrong direction. As misrule persists and opportunity diminishes, the young head for the exits. Since 2000, LA has lost 750,000 people under the age of 25.