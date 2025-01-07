Politically, too, his fortunes were about to change. From the mid-Seventies, the post-war boom had started to stall. In response, Le Pen shifted his rhetoric away from imperial nostalgia and anti-communism towards a new theme: immigration. “One million unemployed equals one million too many immigrants,” was one new slogan. Le Pen also claimed that foreigners were responsible for alleged increases in delinquency and crime. His political breakthrough came at the municipal election of 1983, when an FN candidate was elected to the municipality of Dreux outside Paris. At the European elections the following year, the FN scored 11% of the vote. Suddenly, Le Pen had become a national figure. Invited for the first time to speak on television, he proved as effective a performer on the small screen as in public meetings: his truculent eloquence was a refreshing contrast to the slicker performances of most politicians. The FN received a further boost in 1986 when the Socialist President François Mitterrand, knowing that he risked losing forthcoming parliamentary elections, decided to introduce proportional representation as a way of splitting the Right-wing vote. At the elections, the FN duly obtained 35 seats. Le Pen returned to parliament for the first time since 1962.

He now sought to give himself international stature. He was photographed meeting Roland Reagan in 1987; he visited Saddam Hussein of Iraq in 1990. He also developed ties with Sung Myun Moon, the Korean leader of an anti-communist sect, who financed his campaigns. FN propaganda also mediatised the Le Pen family, showing the Breton paterfamilias with his wife Pierrette, and their three blonde, blue-eyed daughters. This vision of the happy family was shattered, however, when the marriage broke up and Pierrette posed in Playboy to embarrass her husband. The children sided with their father, and Le Pen remarried in 1991.

From the mid-Eighties, the rise of the FN seemed inexorable. At the presidential election of 1988, Le Pen scored 14.4% of the vote, coming fourth in the first round. In 1995, he slightly increased his score, coming fourth again. At municipal election in 1995, the party for the first time won control of four townhalls, including in Toulon. But though Le Pen was becoming a familiar figure of French politics, he hadn’t been entirely tamed. In 1987, during the trial of Klaus Barbie, Le Pen questioned whether the Nazi gas chambers had existed. As the Butcher of Lyon sat in court, Le Pen also called the Holocaust a “detail” of history. The following year, he made a sick joke about gas chambers. These opinions certainly expressed Le Pen’s own antisemitic convictions, but they were also calculated provocations to keep him in the news. No wonder one popular satirical TV show portrayed him as a vampire.

Some in the Front National began to wonder if Le Pen was serious about achieving political power, or whether he was happier being an eternal provocateur. Bruno Mégret, Le Pen’s deputy, pushed for an alliance with the centre-Right at the price of toning down some of his more extreme rhetoric. Mégret was far from a moderate — it was he who introduced the theme of Islamophobia into FN rhetoric — but Le Pen resented any challenge to his authority. Expelling Mégret from the party in 1998, he declared: “I am killing Brutus before Brutus kills me”. Mégret took most of the administrative infrastructure of the FN with him, and many believed that Le Pen was politically finished. Then came the bombshell presidential election of 2002 where, to universal surprise, Le Pen beat the Socialist candidate and qualified for the second round.

That bombshell result was partly the result of a split in the Left-wing vote in the first round. Yet it was also evidence that Le Pen was now appealing to many working-class voters, erstwhile Leftists but who felt the Socialists no longer spoke for them. In the end, of course, shock at Le Pen’s success pushed mainstream politicians into an alliance to defend democracy. During the election’s second round, Le Pen was trounced, barely improving on his first-round score.

What seemed like an inexorable rise seemed to have been checked at the next presidential election, in 2007, when Le Pen’s vote slipped to 10% and he found himself in fourth place after the first round. But this was because the successful candidate of the Right, Nicolas Sarkozy, shamelessly muscled into Le Pen’s territory, borrowing the FN leader’s themes of threatened national identity. What seemed like a setback was, in some sense, an ideological victory. As Le Pen had always said, in the long run voters would always “choose the original over the copy”. This proved prescient.

Sarkozy partly won in 2007 because he was young and dynamic, while Le Pen, just shy of his eightieth birthday, seemed like a figure from the past. Even he now realised it was time to pass the baton on. In 2011, his daughter Marine succeeded him at the head of the party, while her father remained the FN’s honorary president. Marine Le Pen, while in no way comprising the party’s core values, quickly set out to “detoxify” the brand, dropping the antisemitic and pro-Vichy references that repelled so many voters. Her strategy seemed to work: at the election of 2012, her 18% score in the election was more than Jean-Marie had ever achieved. But the incorrigible Le Pen, perhaps jealous of his daughter’s success, refused to play by the new rules. In 2015, he gave an interview defending Pétain. Marine Le Pen responded by expelling him from the party. This act of parricide ended Le Pen’s political career.

Yet the old bruiser still managed to cause a stir, publishing two volumes of memoirs. The first, appearing in 2018, was an instant bestseller. Its publication, just before the FN party congress, was timed to cause maximum embarrassment to Le Pen’s daughter. The memoir settled plenty of old scores and delivered a final verdict on de Gaulle. “A false great man whose destiny was to help France to become small,” Le Pen proclaimed at the very moment his daughter was busy adopting the general as a hero. Perhaps ironically, though, such provocations may ultimately have helped Marine campaign to present a more moderate façade — not that there’s any reason to think this was his plan.

Over an astonishingly long career — at his death he was the last surviving parliamentarian from the Fourth Republic — Le Pen had helped to transform the French political landscape. He was a precursor of the populist and racist nationalism that has now become the common currency of democratic politics. Eloquent and thuggish, charming and brutal, he was rooted in a long French tradition of far-Right politics. The Pétianism of the Forties was one incarnation, but Le Pen had the skill to adapt that heritage to the changed conditions of the Seventies and beyond. The man himself may now be dead, in short, but Lepenism still poisons the bloodstream of his nation’s politics.