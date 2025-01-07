21 April 2002 was a watershed date in post-war French politics. Turning on their televisions that evening, the French public heard the startling news that Jean-Marie Le Pen, leader of the Front National — a party boasting a former member of the Waffen SS among its founders — had qualified for the second round of France’s presidential election with 18% of the vote. After a political career spanning 46 years, Le Pen had erupted from the fringes into the mainstream of French life.
Le Pen was born on 20 June 1928, in the Breton fishing village of La-Trinité-sur-Mer. He was christened “Jean”, but later affixed his middle name “Marie” to his first, hoping that the reference to the Virgin would attract Catholic voters. The family origins were modest: his father was a fisherman, his mother a seamstress. Nicknamed the “Menhir” — the Celtic term for a prehistoric stone monolith — Le Pen made much of his Breton origins. Who, after all, could be more “French” than someone rooted in the soil of ancient France?
Le Pen’s father died in 1942, when his fishing boat hit a mine. Though an accident, he was accorded the statute of someone who had “died for France” and so his son became a “pupille” (ward) of the nation. A clever but undisciplined schoolboy, Jean-Marie was educated at both state and Catholic schools, and ultimately expelled from two. In 1946, he left Brittany to study at the law faculty in Paris, financing his studies by taking on small jobs. He soon discovered his taste for politics as a student activist at the head of the “Corpo” — the union of law students. At a time when French politics was dominated by the Left, the Corpo was ferociously anti-communist and committed to the defence of empire. From the start, then, Le Pen was firmly on the nationalist Right, sceptical of Resistance worship and sympathetic to the disgraced Vichy regime.
Handsome and dashing, the young Le Pen entered a bohemian world of hard drinking, womanising and partying. In 1958 he was a second in a duel — one of the last to ever happen in France — between the Marquis de Cuevas, a flamboyant ballet impresario, and the dancer Serge Lifar. With Le Pen, violence was never far away. Political meetings at this time frequently degenerated into violence, and Jean-Marie was always in the thick of it. When Jacques Isorni, Marshal Pétain’s former defence lawyer, stood for parliament in 1951, Le Pen’s Corpo formed part of his bodyguard, ready to rough up political opponents. Le Pen never fully abandoned this style of politics, even after entering the mainstream. In 1997, when supporting the candidature of one of his daughters at an election, the 70-year-old Le Pen plunged into a crowd of demonstrators, physically attacking the Socialist candidate. “Run away you red-headed faggot!” he shouted to one demonstrator. In the Sixties, when he first entered politics, Le Pen acquired an air of romantic menace by wearing a black eyepatch. For many years, he let it be known that he had lost his eye in a political brawl. The more mundane reality was that he’d suffered an accident while erecting a tent for a political meeting. Later, the eye patch was replaced by a less intimidating glass eye.
Instead of setting up as a lawyer after graduating, Le Pen enlisted in the army in order to serve in French Indochina, where his country was battling a communist-backed nationalist insurgency. This satisfied both his political convictions and his predilection for violence and adventure. But Le Pen arrived in Saigon just after the disastrous French defeat at Dien Bien Phu, in May 1954, and which effectively ended French hopes of holding on to its possessions in Southeast Asia. Le Pen returned to France a year later, bitter about those politicians who had been ready to sell out his beloved empire. He now joined Pierre Poujade and his anti-establishment movement. It had emerged as a popular protest against taxes — but soon became an expression of wider discontents about economic modernisation and perceived national decline.
Le Pen showed himself to be a brilliant campaigner and an exceptionally gifted orator. In January 1956, 53 Poujadists were elected to parliament, among them the 25-year-old Jean-Marie. In one characteristic early intervention in parliament, he attacked the Left-wing politician Pierre Mendes France: “Monsieur Mendes France you crystalise in your person a certain number of repulsions that are patriotic and almost physical”. Mendes France, a Gaullist during the war, had been the prime minister who’d ended the French presence in Indochina. Yet Le Pen’s mention of “physical” repulsion was widely assumed to be an antisemitic innuendo. Certainly, provocations and insults of this kind were the stock in trade of Le Pen’s style throughout his career.
The irony, Le Pen and his party being portrayed as being on the far right of politics, when in reality they were /are socialists.
Nationalisation by the State of the big corps and institutions was always their ambition,