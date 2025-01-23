This narrative has always strained the truth. During his first term, Trump’s foreign policy was hawkish in many ways. He tore up Barack Obama’s détente with Iran; ordered the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani; and dramatically escalated America’s drone war over the skies of multiple Middle Eastern nations. He signed off on Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, and de facto certified their annexation of East Jerusalem by fulfilling the longtime neoconservative goal of moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Nor has Trump given any indication of a more peaceful second term. Even as he takes credit for the ceasefire and the release of hostages, he doesn’t seem especially troubled by the possibility that Israel will soon restart the war. And one of his first acts in office was to reverse Joe Biden’s sanctions on some of the most violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, who have been pursuing their own version of “manifest destiny” by trying to drive Palestinian civilians out of the territory.

Even when it came to America’s relationship with Russia, Trump was a far bigger hawk than Obama. This fact has long been obscured by Trump-haters, who often portrayed him as Vladimir Putin’s puppet, and Trump’s defenders, who wanted to hold him up as a non-interventionist. Yet one of the GOP’s main critiques of Obama’s foreign policy back in the day was that he was “soft on Putin”. Obama held back on sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine so as not to escalate tensions. Trump reversed this decision within his first year in office, while also pushing hard against the Nord Stream pipeline, badgering European nations to meet their commitments to Nato, and even lobbing a few bombs at Damascus when that city was full of Russian soldiers.

That said, Trump’s rhetoric on Russia has been (mostly) more conciliatory since he’s been out of office. Despite claiming that Putin would never have “dared” to invade Ukraine if he’d been president, and allegedly telling the crowd at a fundraiser last spring that he would have bombed Moscow if the invasion had taken place on his watch, Trump has often voiced support for a negotiated de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Yet this is hardly a sign of an isolationist retreat to the home front. Instead, as the rhetoric of many MAGA luminaries has made clear, it’s a harbinger of an imperial pivot to Asia. One of Trump’s most important media allies, Tucker Carlson, has said in so many words that “our main enemy is China” and “the US ought to be in a relationship with Russia, allied against China”.

Where, then, does the disagreement between MAGA Republicans and the old “neocon” Republicans lie? Do Trumpists distrust the neocons because they were warmongers, or because they justified their warmongering as a crusade on behalf of democracy and human rights?

A consistent theme in Trump’s rhetoric over the years has been that the United States, far from being an imperial hegemon running roughshod over the rights of weaker nations, has been the victim of both military and economic “bad deals”. In this view, it’s not that America has no right to cluster-bomb, invade, and occupy other nations; it’s that wars should benefit American self-interest. If we were to look at George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq through this lens, the problem wouldn’t be that it was an unjustifiable war of aggression — it would be that it was a misguided attempt to help foreigners at the expense of American interests.