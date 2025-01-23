On Monday, Donald Trump promised to “pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars”. It was a quintessentially Trumpian moment. On the one hand, it was genuinely shocking for an American president use the phrase “manifest destiny” in 2025. On the other hand, it was hard to take seriously in a sentence about conquering Mars.
The phrase first appeared in 1845 in an unsigned editorial in The United States Magazine and Democratic Review. The “destiny” in question was America’s mission to expand across the continent, conquering or displacing all those who lived there. After advocating the annexation of Texas, and the eventual conquest of California, the editorial speculated that the future of “the British Canadas” lay in “their own early severance of their present colonial relation to the little island three thousand miles across the Atlantic; soon to be followed by Annexation”.
In his postmodern remix of manifest destiny, Trump has also expressed interest, not only in space, but in territorial expansion closer to home, rambling about “taking back” the Panama Canal, buying Greenland, and turning Canada into “the 51st state”. The chances are that he isn’t serious about annexing Canada, or actually sending astronauts to claim the red planet for the United States. Even so, his embrace of expansionist rhetoric reveals the contradictions of the MAGA project.
We’re often told that Trump’s domestic policies represent a “populist” break from the Wall Street-friendly Republican Party of Ronald Reagan or the two Bushes. And this break from GOP orthodoxy is supposed to extend to foreign affairs. Many Trumpists claim to deplore the post-9/11 “neocons” who led the country into long and bloody wars in the Middle East.
Yet the “populist” element of MAGA was always pretty thin. Trump’s first term was a four-year orgy of union-busting, deregulation, and tax cuts for the wealthy. But hope springs eternal, and many of his supporters are optimistic that with fewer “establishment” Republicans in the room, Trump’s second term might be different.
There are others who argue that Trump’s (allegedly) non-interventionist foreign policy was itself populist. In 2022, for instance, Jordan Peterson told the political commentator Kyle Kulinski that he supported Trump because the Democrats had “betrayed the working class”. When Kulinski asked him what Trump had done for the working class, Peterson shot back: “Well, how about no war?”
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe