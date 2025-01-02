Harry Angstrom — better known by his nickname, Rabbit — has the typical problem of a 26-year-old Western man. He feels trapped. Trapped by the small apartment he rents, and trapped by his job demonstrating kitchen gadgets in a department store. Trapped by his wife, Janice, who is pregnant with their second child and, in Rabbit’s opinion, “dumb”: she drinks too much and watches too much TV. His solution is to run, impulsively driving off into the night and deserting his family, trying to get somewhere where he can “shake all thoughts of the mess behind him”.
That is the typical problem of a 26-year-old Western man living in 1959, when John Updike’s novel Rabbit, Run is set (it was published in 1960). Rabbit got married and had his first child at 23; in America today, he would probably be 30 before he had the wife or the kid, and it’s not impossible that he’d be living with his parents until then. But in the late Fifties, making the passage from youth to adulthood in your twenties was not merely possible — it was compulsory. In a culture that was tentatively embracing personal freedom, this could feel more like prison than possibility.
In an essay on Rabbit published in 1995, Updike explained how his protagonist was a reflection of his times. “Jack Kerouac’s On the Road came out in 1957, and without reading it, I resented its apparent injunction to cut loose; Rabbit, Run was meant to be a realistic demonstration of what happens when a young American man goes on the road — the people left behind get hurt,” wrote Updike. “There was no painless dropping out of the Fifties’ fraying but still tight social weave.”
What Rabbit does has terrible, horrifying repercussions: in consequence of his actions, his wife accidentally drowns their baby, while the mistress he takes up with and then deserts is left to organise an abortion by herself. But there is also something glorious, something exciting, something right about what Rabbit does. He is no beatnik, and he acts from no organised sense of radicalism. He is, essentially, normal. Rabbit is not exceptionally clever, hardly exceptionally brave, and neither exceptionally good nor exceptionally bad.
His defining feature, besides his propensity to flit, is that his days of being exceptional are behind him: he’s a former high-school basketball star desperately hankering for the time when everyone cheered him and he was famous throughout the county. This ordinary man’s one great gift is to have deduced the rules of the world that is about to come, and to have started living by them a little ahead of the people around him.
His flight is less a rebellion, more a rush towards the new kind of conformity, scratched out against the great dominating influence of mass-media but nonetheless shaped by it. The moment Rabbit decides to make his escape is probably when gets home to see his wife slumped in front of a children’s TV show with the host enjoining his audience to “know yourself”. Rabbit is appalled at the banality; Rabbit is inspired by the sentiment. His drive towards freedom is soundtracked by the radio.
