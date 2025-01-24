When the Oscar nominations were announced on Thursday, confirmation finally came of what many had been predicting for weeks: that Jacques Audiard’s trans, drug cartel musical Emilia Pérez had made history with 13 nominations to become the awards’ front-runner. Buoyed by terrific support within the Hollywood community — “a beautiful piece of filmmaking” said James Cameron, heading up a pack of fans that includes such luminaries as Guillermo del Toro, Paul Schrader, Nicole Holofcener, John Waters, Denis Villeneuve, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt — the film has become, in the words of The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin, a “giant middle finger for Trump”, at a time when Hollywood has fallen strangely silent over America’s new president, but wishes nevertheless to signal solidarity with those who have most to lose from his re-election.

What is stranger still is that, outside of Maréchal Le Pen’s posting about the film’s trans star, Sofía Gascón, on X “So a man has won the Best Actress prize…”, the criticism of the film has come from those it purports to represent. “Emilia Pérez is a glorious disaster,” wrote trans critic Drew Burnett Gregory, for Autostraddle, while GLAAD, a non-profit media monitoring organisation devoted to LGBTQ representation, called the film a “step backward for trans representation”. You mean to say that a song-and-dance number set in a sex-change clinic with nurses twirling their gurneyed patients around them, singing “Mammoplasty! Vaginoplasty! Rhinoplasty!” isn’t the step forward the trans community have been waiting for? Huh. There’s no pleasing some people.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Hollywood rushes to self-congratulate over a terrible film about a marginalised group, while the group in question says, “will you please stuff it?”. Back in 2018, Green Book won at the Academy Awards only as it was simultaneously demolished by younger critics-of-colour for its retrograde white-saviour narrative — but the heat-haze of confusion around Emilia Pérez is revealing of the fact that the film is itself a very confused film. Like always breeds like at the movies — films labelled “divisive” are often so because they are divided against themselves. Emilia Pérez is really two films, the first of which was the one Audiard pitched to the film’s star when they first met in Paris to discuss the project, a libretto in four parts adapted from a chapter in Boris Razon’s Écoute, which introduced, in passing, the character of a drug trafficker who signs up for gender-affirming surgery in order to evade capture by the authorities.

“The criticism of the film has come from those it purports to represent.”

“The day we met in Paris, he asked me, ‘What do you think?’” Gascón told Rolling Stone. “And I said, ‘I like this, I don’t like that, I like this, I don’t like that…’” Chief among the objections were that the trafficker transitions solely to flee justice. “The entire thing would’ve been a joke,” Grascon said, and suggested instead that Manitas transitions because his desire is sincere. “She led me to understand that, well before transitioning, we’re already what we want to become,” said Audiard and duly changed his script accordingly. That is the film that we see, by and large. The drug-lord fakes his own death, stashing his wife Jessi (Selena Gomez), and their two young sons in Switzerland, undergoes secret gender reassignment in Israel and, unbeknown to anyone but his lawyer, begins a new life as Emilia Pérez, a human-rights campaigner clad in Saint Laurent who atones for past wrongs by means of a charity locating the graves of the “disappeared”.