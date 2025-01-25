With the accession of Donald Trump, the Labour government, which had settled on a low-octane replica of Bidenism for its governing philosophy, now finds itself diametrically opposed on every aspect of strategy, policy, and ideology to its imperial overlord. There is no equivalent within Whitehall to Trump’s barnstorming inauguration address, in which he declared that “the United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons [and] will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars”.
Instead, attempting to match the mood of optimism across the Atlantic, the British government points to a call for a judicial review perhaps one day permitting a new reservoir near Abingdon. While British post-liberals have triumphantly claimed the Trump victory one of their own, it must be honestly admitted this is not the case. Instead, vowing “the future is ours and our golden age has just begun”, Trump’s address represents the political ascent of what has been termed Right-wing Progressivism in the world’s most powerful nation.
Were a British leader to make a similar speech, it could be described as Anglofuturism — a hybrid subcategory among the younger, policy-driven Right, which fuses national tradition with a futuristic drive for rapid technological progress. More broadly, Right-wing Progressivism is a strand of thought driven by effective, modernising outcomes rather than outdated dogma, rethinking systems of governance from first principles. As a recent ASI paper observes, this is a movement whose “adherents look to the Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew for inspiration, eschewing traditional political idols”. It is a moment crystallised by Syria’s new foreign minister As’aad al-Shaybani’s onstage declaration at Davos that his “Syria First” vision is inspired by Singapore and Saudi Arabia’s Vision2030. This is a glimpse of the ambitious, tech-developmentalist future of governance from which our own ailing dispensation remains firmly isolated.
Just as Trump’s speech declares America’s liberation from a radical and corrupt establishment, Syria’s political transition is literally a regime change: not simply the switching out of personalities on the throne, but a total philosophical and conceptual reordering of governance. What unites both these visions of the near future and British Right-wing Progressivism is a shared sense of loss, a tragic recognition that something has gone deeply wrong with the society in which we live. As N.S. Lyons observes: “the sheer devotion some display in their zeal for this science-fiction future is itself a sign of the depths of their despair in the actual here and now”. In Britain, it is purely tragic that the most inspiring visions of the future, like Concorde, lie in our past. It is tragic that it requires tinkering with AI prompts to give us visions of Britain as a functioning country, just as it is tragic that 2020s Britain is so unremittingly depressing that our brightest and most creative minds fantasise about whimsical tea parties on Mars, like galactic refugees.
Right-wing Progressivism begins, then, with the recognition that Britain’s dominant vision of progress has failed. It has brought only stagnation, even cultural and technological degeneration: so what does the new dispensation offer in response? When Anglofuturists make the case for building on Dogger Bank to evade planning regulations, is it a serious proposal or an absurdist satire on the British state? The reality is that it is both, because it is the British state that has become absurd. What, then, is this current’s relationship to the existing Westminster state? Is it an SW1 reformist movement, a project of national rejuvenation like that of 20th-century China or Meiji Japan? Or is it a nascent replacement for Westminster governance in its current form?
If Singapore is Right-wing Progressivism’s guiding example of a meritocratic, post-imperial state that achieved progress through rejecting Whitehall’s dysfunction, then another useful analogue, perhaps counterintuitively, is early 20th-century Ireland. There are striking parallels between the ferment of ideas on the younger British Right and the classical nationalism of the 19th and early 20th century. Ireland is, after all, the only example of a nationalist movement breaking away from a sclerotic Westminster and reformulating itself according to a vision of modernity drawn from an idealised national past.
