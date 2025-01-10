“It is her own soul that Canada risks today.” Rudyard Kipling’s cable to a Montreal newspaper was an explosive intervention in the country’s 1911 election, which turned on a familiar question: should Canadians submit to the “economic force” of the United States? The Liberal Prime Minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier had gambled that Canadians would welcome an expansive free trade agreement but Kipling urged this young nation not to yoke itself to a reckless people who “have so decimated their resources” that they needed “virgin fields” elsewhere. His words decisively reinforced Laurier’s Conservative opponents, who alleged he was colluding with Americans to annex Canada. Laurier soon went down to a crushing defeat.
Although the spectre of tariffs rather than free trade has initiated the current flap in Canadian-American relations, the ghosts of 1911 are not far away. At first, Donald Trump suggested that Canadians could avoid his planned heavy import tariffs by tightening their border security, but he quickly proposed a better alternative: Canada should become America’s 51st state.
Canadians have now turned a joke into a crisis. In December, Chrystia Freeland resigned as Finance Minister, alleging that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spending on vote-winning gimmicks when he need to keep his “fiscal powder” dry for a trade war with Trump. And on the resonant date of January 6, Trudeau’s own resignation followed.
The alarm over Trump’s musings has lacked historical perspective. The journalist Andrew Coyne called him “utterly insane”, writing almost tearfully about how “the basic assumption of Canadian history, that we would always have a stable, democratic ally to our south, is over”. Yet as Laurier’s fate illustrates, this is just wrong. Canadians have always worried about the American threat to the autonomy and even sovereignty of their nation. Until recently, its politicians saw the States not as a friendly big brother but an unruly giant with a scary hunger for resources. These fears provoked debates that were always and sometimes usefully introspective: about what Canada is and how it might need to change.
Some Canadians demanded “annexation” before their nation even existed. In 1849, leading merchants in Montreal, then the capital of the province of Canada, formed an Annexation Association. They argued that Britain’s North American colonies could never put on population or become prosperous until they could crack the tariff walls protecting the huge American market. And the only viable way to do that, they said, was to request political union with the United States.
After Montreal’s Parliament buildings were burnt down by rioters, British officials soothed these discontents by negotiating a trade agreement, but annexation would return in the aftermath of the American Civil War — this time as a menace rather than a promise. American statesmen threatened to annex the North American territories in compensation for British support for the defeated South. Although this did not come to fruition, the prospect of invasion lingered for decades afterwards.
