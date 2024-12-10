|
Will Tehran be next? Iran's myth of power has shattered

A sign of the times. Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images.

A sign of the times. Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images.

December 10, 2024   4 mins

Damascus has fallen — something that has as much to do with Iran as Syria. Tehran had long kept the Assad dictatorship in power, alongside its Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, with the latter representing the largest non-state army on Earth. But from late September, Israel demolished Hassan Nasrallah’s former organisation in a series of punishing attacks. Iran’s response was to launch ballistic missiles against Israel, which its own Arrow missiles efficiently intercepted.

But when Israel’s air force counterattacked on 26 October, destroying targets in more than 20 locations across Iran, not one of its aircraft was even challenged. Exposed as vulnerable in its own capital, the Ayatollah regime is weaker than ever. And now, perhaps, the revolutionary wind that engulfed the Assad dictatorship could blow all the way to Tehran, as Iranians throw off their fundamentalist masters.

Biden must unleash Israel

By Edward Luttwak

The myth of Iranian power was ironically propagated by the United States itself. Right at the start of his first term, in January 2009, Barack Obama was terrified that he would be manoeuvred into fighting a war against Iran. Conscious of what had happened to Bush in Iraq, Obama started his tenure by apologising for America’s erstwhile support for the Shah. And beyond showing contrition for the past, the then president also set a new rule, one that lasted all the way to October 2024: Iran may attack anyone, but none may attack Iran.

As late as this January, when an Iranian drone killed three American soldiers in Jordan, there was no US retaliation against the Islamic Republic. Israel, too, was subject to Obama’s rule. On 13 April, Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles against the Jewish State. Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor and a former Obama official, was frantic as he acted to prevent any Israeli counterattack, implicitly threatening the loss of US military aid if Israel retaliated. A bewildered Pentagon official wondered if Sullivan had close relatives living in Tehran.

Yet no amount of US pressure could stop Israel’s final crushing of Hezbollah. That started on 27 September, with the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, alongside his entire high command. Iran’s response, a few days later, was massive: over 190 ballistic missiles, each the size of a fuel tanker truck, which might have killed thousands were it not for Israel’s unique Arrow interception system.

Once again, Sullivan tried to stop Israel’s retaliation, but this time he failed. On 25 October, Israel launched air strikes that revealed the extent of Iran’s weakness. IDF planes attacked Iranian targets at will, including a key missile production unit in the top-secret Parchin base, just 19 miles from Tehran. That was enough to prove, finally, to Iran’s enemies that there was no real strength behind its façade of strategic superiority. All the country had left were the Revolutionary Guards.

"There was no real strength behind Iran's façade of strategic superiority."

It fell to Mohammed al-Jawlani, head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, one of the several Syrian anti-regime groups, to test Iran’s residual power. He chose as his target Aleppo, historically Syria’s most important city and second in population only to the capital Damascus.

Al-Jawlani’s variegated fighters, in light trucks and jeeps, could have been stopped by a few hundred well-trained soldiers. But neither Hezbollah nor Iran’s own Revolutionary Guards could react. Hezbollah no longer has any large units capable of crossing the border to fight rebels in Syria, as they had done many times before. As for the Revolutionary Guards, they were commandeering civilian airliners to fly troops into Damascus Airport and support Assad. But then Israel made clear that it would not allow Iran’s troops so close to its border, while Iran no longer had credible counter-threats.

That left Iran with no quick-reaction options: there was no other airport securely held by Assad’s collapsing forces. Nor could Iran risk trucking troops into Syria overland across Iraq. Not even its own Shi’a militias, with tens of thousands of armed men, could have secured their passage across Kurdish controlled north-east Syria.

Now Iran’s population is discovering that it has spent decades in poverty to pay for the massive build-up of the Revolutionary Guards. And for what? They have elaborate bases and showy headquarters, but their expensive ballistic missiles can only be used against defenceless Arabs, not Israel with its Arrow interceptors. As for Hezbollah, they can clearly no longer defend themselves, let alone Iran’s allies across the region. Perhaps, in short, the dictatorship will finally be challenged on the streets, at scale and in earnest.

Israel's plan to weaken the Iranian regime

By Edward Luttwak

If that happens, Iran’s long-forgotten regular armed forces, denied modern weapons and reduced to playing second fiddle behind the Revolutionary Guards, might also make their move. That would certainly decide the fate of the regime: if a sizeable part of their 350,000 men were to act. Nobody can know if regular Iranian officers and men are less inclined to support the dictatorship than the Revolutionary Guards, but Iran recently had elections in which the hard-line candidate was squarely defeated. Nor is there much evidence that Iran’s soldiers, sailors and airmen are enthusiasts for the regime that leaves them without any modern aircraft, land weapons or warships.

The fall of Iran’s dictatorship, which for so long has combined intense repression at home with aggression abroad, would not solve the Middle East’s problems overnight. But it would certainly liberate many Iranians, and finally end Iran’s support for murderous Shi’a militias from Iraq to Yemen. Syria, in short, could just be the start.

Professor Edward Luttwak is a strategist and historian known for his works on grand strategy, geoeconomics, military history, and international relations.

ELuttwak

Subscribe
4 Comments
David George
David George
50 minutes ago

Please let it be that Iran, the Middle East, and the rest of the world, could finally be free of the violent, tyrannical Iranian regime.
Who, or what, will light the fuse that sees their richly deserved demise? Perhaps a few well directed airstrikes followed by a land, sea and air blockade?

Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
5 minutes ago
Reply to  David George

It could well turn out that the fatal blow to Iran was struck by the Iranian-sponsored Hamas on 7 October 2023. It’s murderous incursion into an Israeli music festival has sparked outrageous demonstrations against Israel as it fought back to try and retrieve its hostages.

In turn, those protests against Israel have turned the stomach of many ordinary citizens and may have been a factor in Trump being voted back to the Presidency; and as we read in Tom McTague’s fine article today, the repercussions of that are being felt the world over.

David McKee
David McKee
23 minutes ago

There is a lot of wishful thinking here.

Is the army willing to stage a coup? We’ve no idea. There’s no evidence to suggest it is, just the absence of evidence that it isn’t. Is the army capable of staging a coup? Probably not. The IRGC might be useless at supporting Iran’s allies, but it probably more than capable of fulfilling its principal task, of coup-proofing the regime.

Maverick Melonsmith
Maverick Melonsmith
42 minutes ago

An uplifting story.

