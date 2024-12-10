Damascus has fallen — something that has as much to do with Iran as Syria. Tehran had long kept the Assad dictatorship in power, alongside its Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, with the latter representing the largest non-state army on Earth. But from late September, Israel demolished Hassan Nasrallah’s former organisation in a series of punishing attacks. Iran’s response was to launch ballistic missiles against Israel, which its own Arrow missiles efficiently intercepted.
But when Israel’s air force counterattacked on 26 October, destroying targets in more than 20 locations across Iran, not one of its aircraft was even challenged. Exposed as vulnerable in its own capital, the Ayatollah regime is weaker than ever. And now, perhaps, the revolutionary wind that engulfed the Assad dictatorship could blow all the way to Tehran, as Iranians throw off their fundamentalist masters.
The myth of Iranian power was ironically propagated by the United States itself. Right at the start of his first term, in January 2009, Barack Obama was terrified that he would be manoeuvred into fighting a war against Iran. Conscious of what had happened to Bush in Iraq, Obama started his tenure by apologising for America’s erstwhile support for the Shah. And beyond showing contrition for the past, the then president also set a new rule, one that lasted all the way to October 2024: Iran may attack anyone, but none may attack Iran.
As late as this January, when an Iranian drone killed three American soldiers in Jordan, there was no US retaliation against the Islamic Republic. Israel, too, was subject to Obama’s rule. On 13 April, Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles against the Jewish State. Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor and a former Obama official, was frantic as he acted to prevent any Israeli counterattack, implicitly threatening the loss of US military aid if Israel retaliated. A bewildered Pentagon official wondered if Sullivan had close relatives living in Tehran.
Yet no amount of US pressure could stop Israel’s final crushing of Hezbollah. That started on 27 September, with the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, alongside his entire high command. Iran’s response, a few days later, was massive: over 190 ballistic missiles, each the size of a fuel tanker truck, which might have killed thousands were it not for Israel’s unique Arrow interception system.
Once again, Sullivan tried to stop Israel’s retaliation, but this time he failed. On 25 October, Israel launched air strikes that revealed the extent of Iran’s weakness. IDF planes attacked Iranian targets at will, including a key missile production unit in the top-secret Parchin base, just 19 miles from Tehran. That was enough to prove, finally, to Iran’s enemies that there was no real strength behind its façade of strategic superiority. All the country had left were the Revolutionary Guards.
Please let it be that Iran, the Middle East, and the rest of the world, could finally be free of the violent, tyrannical Iranian regime.
Who, or what, will light the fuse that sees their richly deserved demise? Perhaps a few well directed airstrikes followed by a land, sea and air blockade?
It could well turn out that the fatal blow to Iran was struck by the Iranian-sponsored Hamas on 7 October 2023. It’s murderous incursion into an Israeli music festival has sparked outrageous demonstrations against Israel as it fought back to try and retrieve its hostages.
In turn, those protests against Israel have turned the stomach of many ordinary citizens and may have been a factor in Trump being voted back to the Presidency; and as we read in Tom McTague’s fine article today, the repercussions of that are being felt the world over.
There is a lot of wishful thinking here.
Is the army willing to stage a coup? We’ve no idea. There’s no evidence to suggest it is, just the absence of evidence that it isn’t. Is the army capable of staging a coup? Probably not. The IRGC might be useless at supporting Iran’s allies, but it probably more than capable of fulfilling its principal task, of coup-proofing the regime.
An uplifting story.