Mangione’s politics and worldview, though, aren’t easily categorisable. This has helped sustain his instant mythologisation as an Everyman hero. From his social media postings, he appears to be a political moderate with a heterodox worldview, interested in social science data and tech bro lifestyle content like Andrew Huberman. No one can really claim Mangione as an ideological ally, or dismiss him as an extremist. His Goodreads page ranges from the works of Jackass star Steve-O to the Unabomber’s manifesto.

Though Ted Kaczynski is clearly Mangione’s closest parallel in modern times, the two provoked different public reactions. For Kaczynski, the dissemination of his manifesto was a major goal and his crimes were meant to call attention to it. But Kaczynski’s purpose — warning of the dangers of technological progress — was too abstract to resonate with Middle America, though he’s developed a loyal Gen Z cult following. By contrast, Mangione took direct action toward the representative of an easily understandable and widely hated target, in line with the “propaganda of the deed” ethos of turn-of-the-century anarchists such as the Italian militant activist Luigi Galleani. Kaczynski was a weird guy with a weird cause; Mangione is a (seemingly, so far) normal guy with a cause that is popular.

And a lot of people do still seem to support the weird guy’s methods. As with the Unabomber, violence has called attention to the perpetrator’s cause; unlike with the Unabomber, the public is more focused on supporting the cause than condemning the perpetrator. And this is what will trouble those in charge going forward: has an appetite for violent protest arisen among the average Joe? It’s not hard to glimpse a near future that harks back to the unstable political climate of the Seventies, marked by spurts of radical violence, or even further back to the roiling anarchism of the early 20th century, exemplified by the bombing campaign carried out by Galleani’s supporters in 1919 after his deportation. In 1925, Galleani wrote of the “individual act of rebellion” as “inseparable from propaganda, from the mental preparation which understands it, integrates it, leading to larger and more frequent repetitions through which collective insurrections flow into the social revolution”. These acts of rebellion, he thought, were necessary to spark a broader movement.

While being taken into a Pennsylvania courthouse for his extradition hearing last Tuesday, Mangione shouted to the cameras: “This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience.” It’s this focus on “lived experience” in an area that so many Americans can relate to that has made Mangione into a martyr, and which could mark this moment as a political turning point. Mangione has managed to cut through layers of obfuscating discourse around healthcare, and he has proven that the issue has the potential to radicalise. The vast majority of Americans would not go to his extreme lengths. But his case will test whether the “propaganda of the deed” can change the currents of politics in the 21st century.