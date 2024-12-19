For a surprisingly large contingent of academics, the blonde bombshell is not a fashion, or even a costume, but an essential identity that suggests a woman is both self-admiring and thick. Joyce Carol Oates has, in her characteristically faux-feminist style, said Monroe was “complicit in her own fate” because “she made herself into the blonde who looks dumb”. That a quondam serious critic so effortlessly elides a woman’s appearance and character betrays the smug conceit at the heart of many feminist readings of celebrity glamour: she looks stupid, and so unlike me, she is. By inhabiting the persona of sex object, the theory goes, Marilyn invites her own destruction — just like Sweeney. She becomes a clown, and an acceptable victim. Of course, all female academics are turtle-necked, flustered and mousy.

Why the vitriol for this particular shade? Blondeness, for Marina Warner, is about “beauty, with love and nubility, with erotic attraction, with value and fertility”. Aping these qualities by bleaching your hair blonde, on the other hand, is a grotesque inversion. The league of “fake blondes”, to whom Sweeney belongs, therefore becomes the ultimate font of anxiety about the artifice of beauty, about women who trick men into loving them. The great joke of the blonde to end all blondes was that she was really not all that. One of Monroe’s best-known biographers, Maurice Zolotow, called her “an assembled product to be artificially put together by modistes, couturiers, cosmeticians and coiffeurs, [leading to] a profound loss of one’s identity”. The tragic arc of the peroxide heroine — Sylvia Plath, Eva Perón, Jayne Mansfield, Anna Nicole Smith — is by now baked into the celebrity mythos and relates to this perceived absence of self, and suspicion about her willingness to be the subject of fantasy.

The golden-haired starlet crystallises ancient fears about the fakery of female seduction. Zolotow’s exhaustive inventory of beauty assistants figures Marilyn as the product of a frilly flurry in some perfumed Versailles boudoir. He picks through this imaginary toilette like the lover Strephon in Jonathan Swift’s 1732 faux-epic poem, The Lady’s Dressing Room, horrified at his paramour Celia’s “pomatum, paints and slops, / And ointments good for scabby chops”. By the end, Strephon is frightened off by “greasy coifs” and “begummed, bemattered, and beslimed” towels; the lesson is not that Celia is exceptionally gross, but that Strephon is foolish for having pried. Two hundred years later, Simone de Beauvoir would write that woman is “all that man desires and all that he does not attain”; now, in a sexual culture in which many men are never attaining their desires, prising open the door of the lady’s dressing room to reveal her true hideousness, or simply roasting Sydney Sweeney, has become a perverse comfort.

Sweeney’s career so far is treading the well-worn but still treacherous path of the sex symbol who happens to act. But with the wraith of Marilyn returns what Churchwell calls piety about “the natural” — this time intensified by ever-fraying sex relations and ever-waning actual sex.

Cookie-cutter surgery clinics in Turkey have spawned an offshoot cult of aesthetic purity: the deeply unsettling marionette look of dead-eyed influencers with injectable cheekbones has become associated, alongside white teeth, dark tan and eerily long nails, with cheapness. These days, class dynamics play out on faces — the aristo is gracefully lined, the charlatan smooth as a brioche bun. In blowing up their faces to replicate hypersexual male fantasies (though I’m sure they’d protest they were “doing it for themselves”), young women disqualify themselves from the status of “natural beauty”, and this artifice, in turn, invites exactly the disdain they may have been running from in the first place. This is why I take girls swimming on the first date, goes the undying meme; the men who say this, despite probably never actually securing any dates, are unlikely to convince the unlucky candidate to submit to the chlorinated humiliation of the local leisure centre — but no matter, the revenge fantasy still stands.

Meanwhile, the sexual ideal itself is changing. Our brains are being trained by algorithms to desire a certain aesthetic — oiled, hairless globes, tanned, airbrushed and glossed skin — to such an extent that celebrities’ departure from this, even while vegging out in the Floridian heat, represents a betrayal. So they must walk the impossible tightrope of being both flawless sexual objects and effortless natural beauties. The 21st-century sex goddess is doubly desnuda — that is, not only naked but ridded of the visual chicanery of makeup, lighting and filters. Fixations on “natural” aesthetics are a response to the hyperreal, pornified excesses of the opposite: what the “trad” internet loves to term “female peak performance”, a young and bare-faced woman with a heaving natural bosom cradling a rosy-cheeked babe or two, is a phantasm of an imagined world before filler, silicone and Russian lashes destroyed beauty. It must be difficult for many young women to keep up with this ever-accelerating cycle of desire and contempt for artifice and authenticity — especially if, at 22, you’ve already got several milligrams of injectables sloshing around your epidermis.