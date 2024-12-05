Life in Canada has become a nightmare — if you believe the British Right. The recent debate in Britain’s Parliament on the legalisation of assisted dying prompted MPs and journalists to warn that “state suicide” in Canada has led to the euthanasia of the poor and vulnerable. Its MAID scheme is just one of Canada’s supposed cluster of evils, to which the Daily Telegraph recently devoted a week’s worth of articles. A woke state is stamping out freedom of speech, yet supposedly stood by when radicals protesting the past wrongs of colonialism burned down churches. Hamas sympathisers are said to have set Montreal alight while Justin Trudeau danced at a Taylor Swift concert. The decriminalisation of hard drugs has filled Vancouver with shambling addicts.
What has happened to the peaceable and rather dull kingdom that was the “daughter nation” of Great Britain? Before its lurch into dystopia, Canada’s bland open spaces attracted a certain kind of English person, for whom bigger houses and the excellent snowboarding made up for the long winters and bad television. It made a perfect refuge for Prince Harry, who holed up in British Columbia shortly before renouncing his royal status and has chosen Vancouver to host the next Invictus Games.
The doom-laden reportage will probably not last. Most of it recycles the talking points of the Conservative Party of Canada, which has insistently argued that a tired Liberal government has “broken” the country. Once its leader Pierre Poilievre has trounced Trudeau in next year’s federal election, we will hear less about Canada’s insuperable challenges. The re-election of Donald Trump, who has already daydreamed about turning Canada into his 51st state, might even rekindle Tory patriotism. After all, their Victorian ancestors created the dominion of Canada in 1867 to keep British North America from the clutches of the United States.
A longer view shows that Canada has allured but also vexed British observers ever since its creation. The Edwardian era produced an especially rich crop of writings on Canada. In 1887, the year of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, the first train from Montreal pulled into Vancouver. This completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) had persuaded the Crown colony of British Columbia to join in the new federation. In expanding Canada, the CPR also made it easier for British people to see the country. Having crossed from Liverpool to Montreal on a fast liner, they could visit most of its major cities, which were found on or near the railway.
Literary celebrities did so in enviable conditions. The CPR’s bosses loaned the poet Rudyard Kipling his own carriage in 1907, so he could travel in comfort and at his own speed. His impressions, which appeared in newspapers and then as Letters to the Family (1908), make for particularly resonant reading today. Although a man of strong prejudices, he had seen the country up close, rather than merely retweeting allegations about it, and was prepared to be surprised as well as disappointed by it.
Kipling’s contemporaries travelled with heavier and very different ideological baggage than we carry today. It was not wokery that worried them, but irreligion and greed, two poisons that had crept north from America. When the clergyman Hensley Henson steamed into Vancouver, in July 1909, he was horrified to see its beaches plastered with “vulgar advertisements”. The further West he travelled, the worse things became. The Anglican clergy were “weaklings” who made no dent on a materialistic society. Winnipeg was given over to “graft”. Young people in Ontario spoke like gum-chewing Yankees. Quebeckers were despoiling their province by setting up hydroelectric dams on its waterfalls.
