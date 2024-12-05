Kipling did not share Henson’s churchy desire to scold his Canadian hosts. He was a cheerful freethinker who considered materialism a necessary part of nation-building. Canada had “big skies, and the big chances”: he admired its railway workers and lumberjacks for their insouciant and sometimes drunken swagger. Boom towns like Winnipeg excited him: he loved to see office blocks rise and streets flare with natural gas lamps; he lost considerable sums speculating on Vancouver real estate.

What worried him was rather Canada’s fading strategic commitment to the Empire. The modern Right understands Canada as a battleground for the values of “the West”. Kipling, who had married an American and lived for some years in Vermont, naturally believed in and did much to formulate the fervent if vague sense that English-speaking peoples share a civilisation. Yet this did not weaken his overriding concern for the political cohesion of the British Empire. Canada’s failure to join as enthusiastically in Britain’s recent war against the rebellious Dutch Boers of South Africa as he would have liked weighed on him — so much so that he kept calling the prairie the “veldt”. Kipling regarded the scepticism of Liberals and Socialists at home about whether the Empire offered value for money as a “blight”: now this “rot” seemed to be spreading like Bubonic plague, “with every steamer” to Canada.

The way to draw the dominion back to the motherland was to fill it with English settlers who shared his distaste for domestic Socialism. The dilution of English Canada worried Kipling. He allowed the Francophone Catholics of Quebec their differences — he found their basilicas romantic — but the policy of settling the prairies with hardy Slavs from the Habsburg and Russian Empires appalled him. These “beady-eyed, muddy-skinned, aproned women, with handkerchiefs on their heads and Oriental bundles in their hands” could never assimilate to English Canada. Nor did he care that many were fleeing oppression: people who renounce their country have “broken the rules of the game”.

There is something sadly contemporary about these fulminations: in Canada, as in Britain, it is once again becoming common to worry about the replacement of national cultures by an influx of unassimilable outsiders. Yet Kipling’s imperial preoccupations could limit as well as inflame his xenophobia. As he wanted British Columbia, which he regarded as a Pacific paradise, to become the Empire’s link to Asia, he condemned popular efforts to stop the immigration of the Japanese workers. Without them its fruit farms would never take off as exporters to the East. He despised a recent riot against Vancouver’s Japanese community as the work of American racists from Seattle.

The British have always projected their hopes and fears onto Canada. Edwardian Britain’s views from the train car nonetheless suggest that we should always allow Canada to be a more complex place than the thesis of the moment requires. Kipling, who doted on British Columbia as the garden of a new England, was startled but delighted to encounter hundreds of Sikh immigrants there. To hear the name Amritsar was as pleasant as a drink of “cold water in a thirsty land” to this old India hand. Sikhs were fellow subjects of King Edward. He urged (in vain) that Canadians must spare them from the violent extremes of colonial racism, or tales of their treatment would get back to their villages and weaken the Raj. We now rightly look askance at Kipling’s chauvinism, but our thinking about Canada could use some of his willingness to feel surprised as well as vindicated.