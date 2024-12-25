The festive period owes Charles Dickens a monumental intellectual debt. A Christmas Carol largely invented the festivity as we continue to celebrate it today. But his tale also reminds us of the power of magic and restitution in the blizzards of unforgiving times: it gives agency and voice to the marginalised, the disposable, and the forgotten of history. It’s a tale that resounds through time to reveal what happens when we grapple with the truth of being human.
A Christmas Carol is a tale of two tragedies. There is the tragedy that is destined to happen: the death of Tiny Tim, victim of the structural violence of destitution. But the second tragedy belongs to the past. The tragedy that turned a kind and humble person into a monster. This is the tragedy that defines Ebenezer Scrooge.
Scrooge is a darkness surrounded by an even more impenetrable darkness. “Darkness is cheap, and Scrooge liked it,” Dickens says of his protagonist’s uncharitable and barren homestead. Scrooge is indistinguishable from his shadow. Dante’s hell was not ablaze but resided in the frozen depths of torment and despair. Scrooge belongs to those depths. He befriends the misery, revels in the isolation, walks through its gates with a pessimistic howl. His soul is as cold as the steel nail, which Dickens invokes from the outset to describe his dead partner, Jacob Marley. Scrooge, in short, is dead while alive, “secured from surprise”, emotionally adrift from the fires of the world.
His behaviour would stand out as markedly different from the ostentatious and lavish displays of wealth that were so often paraded by the merchant colonists of Victorian Britain. Theirs was, after-all, a time of extraordinary splendour. And at the time, while Dickens was writing the complementary social tales of Oliver Twist and Bleak House, the wealth extracting machine of the British Empire was in primal overdrive (especially in the mining colonies at home). But what matters is not whether Scrooge is exuberant or thrifty. His penance must be explained through his quest for accumulation. And so Dickens invokes a ghost that goes beyond the tale of one miserable man: the ghost who clanks the chains of social forces. Who really carries those chains?
This is a radical move from Dickens, as he seeks to turn this world on its head. He transforms the powerful into the powerless, so that they become forced witnesses without the capacity to bring about change. What also made Dickens revolutionary for his time was his conjuring of the idea that humans were not born evil or sinister. If A Christmas Carol has us reflecting upon the notion that residing even in the darkest of hearts, there is still the glimmer of a flame that is the spark of our humanity, it is also a tale of how we might all be the products of circumstance.
But this also demands more from us. Most would shed a tear for the mercilessly fated child who lays dead in the snow. It’s far more difficult to help others break a frozen sea within. Charity works in mysterious ways, Dickens advises. It concerns both the materially and spiritually impoverished.
