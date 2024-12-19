Yet a deal between Jolani and Abdi could run into an obstacle, one that highlights the interplay between internal governance and external relations. Tayyip Recep Erdoğan, Turkey’s leader, has now gained even greater influence in Syria, especially in its northeast, following Assad’s fall. And he could have an even freer hand if Donald Trump, who said recently that the United States “should have nothing to do” with Syria, withdraws American troops from the AANES, something said he’d do in 2018 but did not. Erdoğan may oppose any deal between Syria’s new government and Abdi’s SDF: he considers the latter a branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging a secessionist war against Turkey since 1984.

Since the start of Syria’s civil war, Turkey has invaded northern Syria repeatedly. In concert with the Syrian National Army (SNA), its local proxy, it has also occupied stretches of territory west of the Euphrates River deep inside Syria. After Assad’s fall, the SNA, backed by Turkish air and drone strikes, has pushed into several border towns, forcing local residents to flee. Erdoğan had also pressed Assad for the right to patrol Kurdish-populated areas across Turkey’s border with Syria. Jolani may therefore find himself forced to stand with Abdi to oppose Turkey’s increasingly extravagant demands.

Jolani is also under pressure from Israel, which has “temporarily” occupied the UN patrolled demilitarised area beyond the Golan Heights, created in 1974, as well as some territory beyond it. It also launched hundreds of airstrikes to destroy the Syrian army’s weapons stocks and chemical weapons sites, the latter strangely never discovered before despite Israel’s vaunted Intelligence capabilities. Israel also acted without first trying to engage HTS to see whether this zone could be preserved and an agreement reached to keep the Syrian army’s weapons out of the hands of terrorist groups and to secure and then destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stocks.

Jolani has called for an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied lands, but Tel Aviv has refused: and there’s no reason to expect the United States will side with Jolani. The rebel leader knows, of course, that his efforts to improve Syria’s economy could be derailed if tensions between Syria and Israel boil over into violence. While he has called Israel’s attacks and incursion unjustified — and criticised its “unwarranted escalation” — he isn’t spoiling for a fight. Syria, Jolani conceded, is just too weak, and should focus on economic reconstruction and diplomacy with Israel instead.

As expected, Jolani has asked for the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria — imposed by the EU and far more broadly by the United States — which didn’t diminish the living standards of Assad and his cronies but did hit ordinary Syrians hard. The West, though, won’t provide sweeping sanctions relief anytime soon: it will first test HTS’s governance practices, especially its declared commitment to be inclusive and abandon terrorism. The West will also expect Jolani to battle IS, which has conducted close to 700 attacks in Syria this year alone. The problem is that Jolani won’t have many resources at his disposal: Israel’s airstrikes destroyed as much as 80% of the country’s military power.

Then there are the Russians and the Iranians. Both have suffered serious setbacks but will surely seek to regain the influence they enjoyed under Assad. The Russians have apparently already cut a deal with Syria’s new rulers to retain their airbase in Khmeimim and the naval base at Tartus. That stake may induce them to avoid stoking instability. But Iran has no comparable motivation, and has anyway suffered a much larger loss of influence following the triumph of HTS. If HTS fails the governance test, Iran may decide to back such opposition forces as emerge. As Naim Qassem, the leader of Hezbollah, Iran’s ally, noted recently, his group has lost its supply route from Iran — but could regain it if “a new regime” emerges in Syria.