The House of Assad endured for over half a century, but crumbled in 10 days. Ba’athism is dead and Abu Mohammed al-Jolani now finds himself the de facto leader of a government in Damascus, led by his rebel coalition Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). It’s a denouement he may have dreamed of but likely never expected. For now, Jolani can bask in the euphoria and gratitude sweeping his country. But soon, he’ll have to meet Syrians’ pent-up desire for good governance and better lives. In a land as multicultural as Syria, perhaps the most urgent task involves proving his self-proclaimed tolerance. And many Syrians remain cautious, wondering whether his political conversion is little more than a tactical makeover.
In order to convince them, Jolani must create political stability while distancing himself from Assad-era repression. This means ending such practices as casting offenders into dungeons, common under both Bashar al-Assad and his father. It also means the disbanding of Assad’s security services. Nor will Jolani pardon any officials, civilian and military, who have committed egregious human rights violations. Syrians will want to see such offenders brought to justice: especially senior members of the military, the Ba’ath Party, and the mukhabarat (secret police). They will also want the hated shabiha (“ghosts”) to be held accountable. These citizens groups, armed and trained by the Assad regime, have been accused of kidnap, torture and murder on a vast scale. To deliver justice and accountability there must be new legal codes and a new judiciary with people who are both qualified and trusted by the public.
Jolani’s biggest long-term challenge, though, will be reviving Syria’s battered economy. For a time, perhaps, Syrians will blame their economic hardships on the Assad regime. But, in time, they will hold their new rulers responsible, and fulfilling economic expectations will prove a formidable task. Syria’s per capita GDP has plummeted from $3,000 in 2011 to a pitiable $421 in 2021: that’s 86%. At the same time, the World Bank reports that “consumer price inflation” increased by 93% in 2023, even as 69% of Syrians live in poverty.
It hardly helps that 13 years of civil war have killed 500,000 people, displaced more than seven million, and turned six million others into refugees, the majority in Turkey. Then there are the half a million people who’ve fled into Syria from Lebanon — escaping punishing Israeli airstrikes — and the million more displaced during the recent HTS offensive. With the economy in ruins, resettling returnees will be costly. Mohammad al-Bashir, the interim prime minister until elections next year, has urged Syrian refugees to return and rebuild their country. But even if only a small fraction of them heed his call, they will still need to be housed, fed, and provided with basic necessities to help them reintegrate into society.
Given Syria’s pervasive poverty, the new government won’t have much of a tax base to stimulate growth. In theory, income from oil sales could help: Syria produced 387,000 barrels of oil a day in 2010 and exported about a third. But the oil fields are largely in Syria’s east and northeast, the stronghold of Syria’s Kurds, now known as the Autonomous Administration for North and East Syria (AANES). Run by Farhad Abdi Shaheen (better known by the nom de guerre Mazloum Abdi), leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is backed by American troops as part of Washington’s fight against the Islamic State (IS).
Jolani, who has called for a new Syrian settlement featuring regional autonomy, could strike a deal with Abdi to share oil revenue in return for Kurdish autonomy. Abdi, for his part, has sent positive signals in return. He ordered that the post-independence national flag adopted by HTS be flown by all administrate bodies within the AANES and declared that his enclave is part of Syria and will participate in a new political settlement encompassing the entire country.
