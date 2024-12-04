It’s all a long way from the cultural tribes of old. A few short decades ago, school playgrounds were populated by oil-and-water groups of loudly dressed teenagers — here, the punks; there, the mods; hippies, skinheads, rockers, squares. The records you bought, the cut of your trousers: these were once shorthand for the subculture which defined your adolescence. By the time I was at secondary school, such tribes had all but disappeared; for whatever reason — certainly involving the atomisation of tastes brought on by the internet — the best you could hope for in the mid-2010s was one goth per village, a shuffling, black-clad relic still admirably committed to looking constantly miserable. Our consumption of music, like many other elements of youth culture, had morphed from the collective to the painfully individual. Why risk gassing about a new indie song in the canteen when it probably hasn’t yet made its way into the algorithm of anyone there?

Though 2024 has been in some ways defined by one of the biggest fan monocultures of all time — the obsession with Taylor Swift — the general music scene involves headphoned commuters listening to playlists comprising every different genre imaginable; a little bit of Elvis, a little bit of Charli XCX, leaving us with the impression that we are no longer part of cultural clans but selective, discerning and irreplicably special individuals. How Swift managed to gather up three generations — tweens, twenty-somethings and Millennials — with her lab-grown brand of pop must have something to do with its universality (being, you might say, universally bland); other artists who hope to succeed her (Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter) try to do so by replicating her ultra-processed musicality. Song-streaming apps, which encourage us to skip as soon as things get boring, have pushed out material which is difficult. The most marketable asset in modern pop is hyperpalatability, and the Wrapped charts will reflect that. So just as countercultures vanish, like the sartorially segregated playgrounds above, the insipid comes to blanket all.

As a result, Spotify, Apple Music, even — gulp — Amazon Music, preclude a culture in which we hear snippets of a remarkable song by an unknown and unremarkable band in a little record shop. Instead, we’re fed “smart shuffles” which, though apparently random and niche, have behind them the heft of record companies who have paid to put that song in your ears, or at the very least place it on your TikTok “for you” page.

But I’m afraid to say that, at 26, I am not as invested in the hopes and dreams of up-and-coming bands as I once was. My adolescent Luddism about music — refusing to download anything, only burning full albums from CDs — now seems unbearably tedious, and I am addicted to Spotify’s convenience. Oh, Big Tech is buggering your debut single? Shame — yeah a medium latte, thanks.

I am just as blasé about data surveillance — a battle my generation lost the moment we got Facebook. Rather than being suspicious of Big Tech, we delight in the way it defines us — and curate it for maximum shareability. Instead of baulking at the bald fact that Spotify logs every millisecond of our listening, notes when we click and skip, and kettles its 626 million users into demographics — prosecco-swigging mums, try-hard roadmen, anxious bisexuals — we broadcast it for free, becoming pro bono brand ambassadors.

The allure of digital reports like Spotify Wrapped now dominates every corner of our digital lives. As I’m writing this, my tyrannical FitBit bleeps at me to get moving; I’ve just checked my nightly sleep report (score, 43 — poor), logged my weight and admired the step count from an ill-advised early morning walk home over the weekend. The point of it all is to explain things — why I’m knackered, why my calves are or are not shapely enough, why I am more virtuous tramping to work on foot than those suckers on the bus. The way such tech has become irrevocably integrated into our routines might explain the love affair between Gen Z and our data overlords — after all, what’s new? I suspect we will not grasp the sinister consequences of this narcissistic stat-harvesting until a massive leak exposes to the world the fact that we have a playlist dedicated to the Vengaboys; until then, just tell me how original I am again. Nobody understands me better than a million zeroes and ones stored in a cloud.