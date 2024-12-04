My favourite part of Spotify Wrapped day is psychoanalysing my peers. Oh, your top artist was Alice in Chains, was it? When was the last time you spoke to your father? Lana Del Rey is pretty high on your list, isn’t it — did you ever finish Lolita in the end or was it all a bit too wordy? Chappell Roan, ey… ghosted again?
Every year since 2016, one day in late November or early December, Spotify releases its personalised data hoards. You receive about 10 slides of digested stats on your top artists, top songs, hours listened and “vibe” — for example, I had a “theatrical vocal baroque” January, apparently. As a matter of course, you then share them on Instagram. The wild frenzy that greets it is like the flourishing of the mayfly; for at least 24 hours, social media becomes a gallery of humblebrags, with literally everyone you know posting screenshots of their yearly listening stats. I, too, have shared humiliatingly smug stories of my own Wrapped report card: top-five artists, top-five songs, secret delight at results which, I tell myself, set me apart from the Swifties lurking in my friendship group.
Having poked us with the algorithmic cattle-prod to sponsored genres and artists for the past 12 months, Spotify is pulling back the curtain to reveal that yes, we are in fact individuals with laudably individual tastes. Look, you’re in the top 1% of listeners to Lewis Capaldi! That must make you, somehow, exceptional, despite the certainty that his warblings were first piped into your AirPods while you shuffled through a rack of polyester loungewear at a provincial H&M. There is something sanctifying about the certainty of a data digest — its ability to both herd and coronate you. And Spotify knows this.
The compulsion to share exactly how we are special, via this musical ritual of Spotify Wrapped, is strange. For what could be more intimate than the song you chose to listen to again and again while staring out the window of the 344 after an abortive summer situationship? Yet we are still compelled to expose even these tender intimacies — for at least it suggests we have some depth. A meaning-laden song appearing in your ranking is like a scar from a tender blade, and our posting of it is a signal to others: admire my hinterland, I am complex.
Such is the power of Wrapped that users now admit to gaming their digest before it’s released; “imagine hating me, a girl who is simply in her room trying to change the trajectory of her Spotify Wrapped until it’s too late” read one viral tweet last week. Are some people genuinely listening to Kate Bush on repeat to knock Sabrina Carpenter out of their top five? My Zeppelin-devotee dad would hide his Madonnas at the back of his record collection; for us not so. Even our guilty pleasures, the secret indulgences of our inner lives, must be laid out for scrutiny.
The rewards of this relentless self-fashioning are significant: we narcissists love to feel special. And Big Tech loves reassuring us that we are exactly that. Throughout the year, Spotify will send you personalised “mixes” to cajole you with the assistance of an AI-generated, upbeat African-American DJ. That Gen Zs are attracted to the idea of an individualised radio show, whose host talks only to you and only plays music you already know you like, speaks to our desire to be deemed exceptional, and our aversion to being challenged.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
‘….in which we hear snippets of a remarkable song by an unknown and unremarkable band in a little record shop.’
Like when I first heard ‘Sultans of Swing’, during a lunch hour in 1978 from work?
That was a remarkable experience.