The assassination of a prominent figure in America always ends up being a riddle on the order of the enigma the Sphinx poses to Oedipus: “What creature walks on four legs in the morning, two in the afternoon, and three in the evening?” The national attempt to understand the assassin’s motives instantly becomes an attempt to understand America itself. In a country whose original promise was the “shining city on a hill”, the search for meaning unfailingly plunges toward the nation’s darkest recesses. What is the American meaning of this American creature who you will find, in Saul Bellow’s words, “lying down to copulate, and standing up to kill”?
The apprehension of 26-year old Luigi Mangione in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday offered the uncanny feeling of American murder adapting to the latest American moment the way music, or fashion update themselves as society and culture change. Just over a month after Donald Trump stunned liberals by sweeping the White House and the Senate, thus proclaiming the triumph of “regular” Americans over “elites”, here comes this scion of a wealthy Baltimore real-estate family. Mangione is the product, as both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal declared in banner headlines, of an “Ivy League” school, as well as having been the valedictorian of an exclusive prep school. His victim, Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, was, on the other hand, a regular guy, the product of a public high school — where he was also a valedictorian, but to the media’s indifference — and a state university. Depending on your perspective, the moral advantage goes either to the Elites — Mangione struck a blow for the common man — or to the Regulars — a decent-seeming father of two was cut down by the misguided morality of an addled Elite.
That Mangione was caught in a working-class Pennsylvania town, sitting in a McDonald’s, where he was recognised by a customer and reported to the police by an employee, seems the stuff of well-rounded tragedy. Both Harris and Trump, if you recall, laid claim to working at McDonald’s, Harris solemnly, Trump archly, in order to (absurdly) demonstrate their working-class bona fides. And here was a rogue Elite doing the folk-hero work of Regulars, turned in by a Regular, as if to remind the Elites — not to mention the burgeoning new elite of vindictive Regulars — of good old-fashioned law and human decency.
“Senseless” is an epithet almost invariably attached to “murder”, but not in the case of an assassination, which is, by definition, not senseless. The victim of an assassination is a public figure whose public status rests on a public significance. Still American presidents have often been assassinated, or attempts have been made to assassinate them, by proverbial “loners” and “outsiders” who don’t seem guided by a coherent purpose, à la Oswald, Sirhan, and Hinckley. Indeed, the template for the insoluble enigma of an American assassination remains the murder of JFK, an event that encompassed the Mafia, Fidel Castro, the CIA, the KGB, the Dallas underworld and, well, you name it.
Mangione’s alleged murder of Brian Thompson seems, on the surface, to be perhaps the most rational assassination in American history. To the extent that Mangione is now, ghoulishly, being celebrated as a folk hero, the motive for his killing, declared by Mangione himself, seems to be simple and, in the manner of a folk hero, humane. In this view, Thompson presided over a healthcare company that denied life-saving, or at least, precious life-enabling care to thousands of people. As Mangione put it in a Goodreads review — a first; an American assassin writes book reviews — of a book by Ted Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber, “When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive.”
You recall the finale of The Insider, that dazzling movie about Jeffrey Wigand, the whistleblower who brought down American’s tobacco companies. Wigand’s vindication, his triumph over both the tobacco companies and the craven corporate captains at CBS who wanted to suppress the airing of his story, is portrayed as happening just as the FBI is moving in to arrest Kaczyinski in his remote cabin in the Montana wilderness. The movie’s implied message seems to be: either you permit people like Wigand to speak the truth or, not allowing that form of communication to prevail, violence will come.