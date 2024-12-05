There are periods in history when old certainties and settlements suddenly begin to fracture under the weight of their own contradictions. In the Thirties and Seventies the very nature of the system seemed to be collapsing in on itself. Yet our decline then was not, in the end, the result of some decadent failure, but of forces beyond our control: America’s successful coming of age.
Today, it is hard not to be spooked by the sense that once again we are entering one of these eras that will overwhelm our rotting old order. Waves of Chinese industrial might threaten to overwhelm the last of our competitive industry, while the alarming approach of AI and unpredictable rise of Donald Trump risk upending everything else. And as Keir Starmer prepares to set out his long-awaited “Programme for Change” even his close advisors sense the ground shifting beneath their feet. They have the feeling that they are representatives of both the emerging new world as well as place holders in an interregnum before something else entirely.
It is a striking image — of regents rather than monarchs — and surprisingly self-aware from a Government that in many other respects gives every indication of not appearing to understand the scale of the challenge it faces.
A sense of unease has settled over the country, too, barely five months into its new Government. The Prime Minister’s goal is to lift this ennui with the most important speech of his premiership. Yet he will almost certainly fail. Not because what he says will be unreasonable or the targets he sets wrong — they will be neither — but because we are entering one of those periods of change which requires a form of leadership that is beyond him. Perhaps even beyond any of our leading politicians today.
Charles de Gaulle governed France through two great moments of upheaval. Having created the “necessary myth” of a country united in resistance during the war, his second great achievement, according to his biographer Julian Jackson, was to turn France’s defeat in Algeria in 1962 into a sort of victory. He told the French that, “although militarily victorious, [they] had granted Algeria independence in accordance with her historic commitment to human rights”. The story was not true, of course, but after years of turmoil and shame, the French were happy to believe it. De Gaulle later reflected in his War Memoirs that however difficult the reality might have been during his time in power, he had always felt able to master it, “by leading the French there through dreams”.
It is this sort of leadership that is required in moments of great tumult, when a collapsing old order must be refashioned into a moral story of political will. It was, in essence, Margaret Thatcher’s greatest achievement, killing the failing post-war consensus and ushering in something new with a story of industrial revival that did not come to pass, but which nevertheless provided a sense of purpose.
Interesting. I guess Labour need a new Blair. Whatever his later faults Blair could articulate “the third way” quite well in 1997 and for two elections thereafter. Looking at the current Labour/Tory/Reform crop I don’t see any new messiah with “the vision thing”. Therefore the next election (with unlimited digital spending) could well yield a shock result totally from left field. In effect whoever has the most money for online advertising. Might not be a bad thing..
Starmer is no bard, for sure. But neither is Farage. Latching onto obvious problems, but with no feasible solutions, he’s no de Gaulle. He’s a British Poujade.
Oh, once upon a time, Poujade seemed the coming man, winning 51 seats in the National Assembly in 1956. But he had no answers, just complaints. His star faded quickly.
We must look elsewhere for our bard.
To start with I though he got it, but the last half is delusional.
Net Zero: China, India, the US and the whole of what is now called the global south are do NOTHING about this. The standard measure of CO2 concentration in the atmosphere (a station on the lee slope of a mountain in Hawaii) is a straight line up. Nothing we have done has had any impact.
The world is burning just as much fossil fuels as it has ever done. There has been NO transition. We’ve added a bit of intermittent supply, at the cost of destroying our industrial base completely.
While UK/EU energy prices are the highest in the world, you can kiss the NHS/the Welfare State goodbye.
Sir K can’t answer the questions that arise from this because he’s not aware that they exist. I’m not sure the author does either.