“Resistance” really shouldn’t be that hard. Trump’s threats to prosecute his enemies have no real basis in any plausible reality, any more than his threats to deport millions of people are within the realm of logistical and legal possibility, any more than he can get Putin to leave Ukraine before he takes office, any more than he can “make America healthy again” by putting a man who has no medical or scientific background, and who is opposed to vaccines, in charge of Americans’ health. But all Trump has to do is say “Boo!” and the former members of the “Resistance” begin to tremble. Perhaps it is the overwhelming nature of Trump’s victory in November. Liberals, who pride themselves on knowing how to please by playing by the rules even as they break the rules, simply cannot bear being unpopular.

It’s not just the liberals. Olivia Troye, who worked as an advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, ran to the New York Times to inform them that she had received a letter from Kash Patel’s lawyer threatening to sue her if she did not retract criticism she made of Patel on television. “I haven’t committed a crime,” she told the Times. But, she said, “these are very different times. Is [a pardon] something that we’ve considered and are concerned about? Yes… I have not done anything wrong, and I haven’t committed any crimes, and that’s where it’s a complicated issue. These are unprecedented times.”

It’s hard to fathom what exactly Troye, Cheney, Romney, Adam Schiff and all the others on Patel’s list have to fear to begin with. In Troye’s case, Patel is a public figure; short of libeling or slandering him anyone can criticise him in any way they want, in any venue they want. Troye needs to loosen up. Cheney herself has stated that “no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis” exists for an investigation of the January 6 congressional committee. At the same time, she pointedly has not said that she would not accept a pardon, or blanket immunity, unlike former Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman turned Trump adversary, who has said flat out that he would refuse Biden’s protection.

As for the other reason Trump’s putative targets say they fear being investigated, which is that such investigations would entail expensive legal representation, these are some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the country. You would think that for the sake of the “Resistance” they would welcome high-profile investigations, even lawsuits; that is, if there is a single judge who would not dismiss such a lawsuit as frivolous. The example of their persecutions would indict Trump in the eyes of most Americans, and their standing up to Trump would serve as an inspiration. Look what standing up to and defying his liberal persecutors did for Trump. It returned him to the presidency.

Surely Liz Cheney, a war-profiteer’s daughter, who enabled the horrendously destructive lies her father told that dragged America into an invasion of Iraq, has the grit not to run when the going gets unpleasant. It was Liz who bravely jumped to her father’s defense when Nancy Pelosi criticised Cheney pere’s support of torture. “Mrs. Pelosi’s problem,” Cheney heroically intoned at the time, “is that her spine doesn’t seem to reach her brain.”

At first glance, it is baffling that such powerful people, always so eager to brandish their principles, especially before a camera, would allow the possibility of immunity to be raised with Biden rather than choose to inspire their fellow Americans by defying Trump. It is bewildering because, in doing so, they make it unnecessary for Trump to actually go after them. By opening themselves to a pardon that would protect them from Trump, they make it seem like Trump has already brought them to heel. He doesn’t have to investigate or prosecute them at all. Apply yourself to this seeming riddle of self-defeat, though, and the clouds of perplexity begin to part.