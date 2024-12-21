It is certainly possible to hope that the inauguration of Donald J. Trump will be greeted by a resurgence of the American spirit, from new inventions to a revival of entrepreneurial drive and the renewal of American industry and crafts. Trump may well be right that the mere threat of tariffs may reverse the flow of blue-collar jobs abroad while helping ensure the safety and integrity of vital supply chains that are essential to 21st-century industrial production.
He is certainly right that restoring competitive balance between America and its trade partners abroad, and between monopolistic corporations and small producers at home, is essential to growing and maintaining healthy communities where Americans can work and raise children, who in turn might better their communities. It is hard to argue with the idea that reforming the country’s disastrous attempts at trade and industrial policy while getting poisons out of its food, water and air are necessary steps towards a better American future.
Whether tariffs and better trade deals will heal the deeper fractures in the American spirit seems much harder to predict, though. Having grown used to self-determining with bureaucratically defined “identity groups” whose purpose is to legitimise unequal treatment under the law, it is no surprise that Americans have also grown suspicious of each other and of institutions that have schooled them in a vision of the country, its history, and its laws as all being varying shades of deplorable. Without a usable common past, or shared values, it is hard to imagine a shared future – which is why the rise of “woke” thought in schools and workplaces was accompanied by a sudden and startling decline in the American birthrate. Why have kids, if the country you live in is evil, and the future is bleak?
It is also no surprise that the number of watchable films and television shows created by incredibly wealthy techno-monopolies such as Amazon, Netflix and Apple over the past decade can be counted on the fingers of one hand. American publishers, meanwhile, print thousands of books that no one in the world reads, while routinely losing money on over 95% of their titles. Here, the villain isn’t necessarily wokeness: it’s the monopolistic, profit-free structure of the culture industries, which made paint-by-numbers ideology an easy substitute for appealing voices, characters and plots. In a moment where no one could agree on what Americans shared in common, it was also no wonder that an ever-expanding class of DEI bureaucrats, sensitivity readers, and the like appeared to be in danger of replacing actual writers and scholars and editors at movie studios and universities and publishing houses.
“Wokeness” was ultimately a symptom of the ills of America’s culture industries rather than its cause. The cause was the monopolistic structure of the culture business. By using tech cash to take-over the culture business, which they repurposed as a way of providing free content to keep users penned inside their gated monopolies, where they could drop more cash, Amazon, Netflix and Apple cut the connection between cultural products and the marketplace — substituting in its place the taste of layers of cubicle-dwellers with fancy resumes from Ivy League schools. In doing so, they are responsible for perhaps the single most vacant decade in American cultural history.
Name an American band, or an American director, or an American novelist, who has authentically captured the imaginations of even a small number of dedicated fans over the past decade. Instead, content producers of all races and genders, working under the censorious eyes of Ivy League race-class-and-gender twits, turned out indistinguishable widgets for zombie-like viewers who unsurprisingly seemed to have little idea of what they were watching or why they should care about it.
