Even before its emergence in the late 18th and early 19th centuries as an independent political force, America had emerged as an independent global cultural vector that sought to lead the world through the force of its unique example. The 1,000 or so Puritan colonists who traveled from England to North America in 1630 under the auspices of the Massachusetts Bay Company imagined themselves as the founders of “a city on a hill”, in the phrase of the Puritan John Winthrop; the Puritans hoped their example would inspire 17th-century Europeans to end their destructive religious wars and live peacefully together.

In reality, neither the Protestant nor the Catholic side of Europe’s religious wars gave a hoot about 1,000 English Puritans who had taken up subsistence farming in the North American wilderness. As a result of this failure of the European imagination, the attention of the Puritans and their progeny turned inward, seeking to discover the glaring faults that had led God to abandon them and their mission — thereby inculcating the still-recognisable American traits of communal self-obsession and soul-searching narcissism, according to the great Harvard scholar Perry Miller. Yet nearly four centuries later, it can still plausibly be argued that the global impact of American culture has been more significant than America’s direct attempts at conquest and colonial rule, which by traditional European (or Arab, or Chinese, or Mongol) standards have been relatively few and far-between.

America was the world’s first successful post-colonial state, separating itself from its European progenitors — who included not only Great Britain, the largest sponsor of colonies in North America, but also Holland, France and Spain. It was also the first state born of Enlightenment principles and aspirations, which were reflected in its democratic and anti-monarchical state structure, making it a uniquely welcoming home for immigrants of all cultural and religious — and eventually, racial — backgrounds. Because America was founded according to 18th-century Enlightenment principles, and not in 19th century romantic ideas of being rooted in the soil or in particular bloodlines, American nationalism has always been different from European-style nationalism. This is much to the displeasure of America’s home-grown blood-and-soil types, who look in vain to the national compact for invocations of native folk traditions or the privileging of English or European bloodlines or racial preferences or mandates for particular forms of worship. Unfortunately for them, these things don’t exist – because America was never that type of nation. Yes, America declared themselves to be one nation under God. Yet Jesus Christ, let alone the guidance or sovereignty of any particular Church established in his name, was notably absent from the country’s founding deliberations and documents.

America has also maintained a unique and particular affinity for the Jews. This affinity, which began with the Puritan colonists, who modeled their endeavor on the Old Testament Israelites, proclaimed themselves to have joined in a new covenant with the Israelite God, and taught their children to read and write Hebrew, was hardly just a passing metaphor. Absent the reality of God’s covenant with Israel, the Puritan mission to the American wilderness was meaningless. The American affinity for Jews, and with the Jewish relationship with the God of Israel, also extended itself to living Jewish refugees from European persecution, who arrived in the colonies in the mid 17th century, shortly after the Puritans, though they were strictly forbidden from settling in England; When the American nation was born, Jews were formally welcomed as citizens by George Washington, with open arms and none of the national soul-searching that accompanied the granting of citizenship to Jews in England or in revolutionary France, where it took the National Assembly three months of debate to finally decide the issue.

The New Israel founded by the Puritans, to which the Founding Fathers gave life through the Enlightenment forms of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, quite deliberately separated itself from the European kingdoms and empires that came before it, and the nation-states that came after it, in that it was never defined by race, religion, or by the soil. American culture remains rooted precisely in the covenants and affinities of its founders, who made a determined break with Old Europe and its divisions and hatreds and form a new covenant, that might serve as an example to all of mankind.

Whether Americans choose to accept or reject the covenant made by their forebears is a question that every generation of Americans until now has always answered in the affirmative. That’s where American art and culture come from. Walt Whitman set out walking to discover America and his fellow Americans. Herman Melville sent Ishmael — if that was his name — to sea on a whaling ship. Mark Twain sent Huck Finn down the Mississippi River, with the success of his journey resting on his ability to escape from his father. Gatsby’s failure to banish the past may have been fated, but it meant his death — just as William Faulkner’s Quentin Compson’s attachment to his family past means his death. Augie March seizes his own life in his hands by leaving Chicago. Not even the most casual student of American culture can understand the future as anything other than the idol of every American, and the past as anything other than a trap.

Americans are free to reject the idea of a national covenant with God as nonsense and become more like the rest of the world, by hating Jews, celebrating strange Churches, embracing manufactured sectarian divisions on the basis of skin colour, religion, race and sexual preferences, and clinging to other ancient or post-colonial hatreds, whether in the name of the Left or the Right. But what both the anti-American factions of the American Left and Right should bear in mind is that you can’t have America without the covenant: the decision to reject the covenant, which gave birth to the idea of American exceptionalism, whether understood in its Puritan or Enlightenment forms, means the end of the American story.

It is indeed the adherence to and championing of the uniqueness of the American covenant that separates Donald Trump from both his ostensible allies such as Tucker Carlson and J.D. Vance on the Right, and his anti-exceptionalist opponents and critics such as Barack Obama and his progressive allies on the Left. If a renewal of American culture is indeed in the offing, it is likely to come from neither side in the present-day culture wars. Hilariously enough, it will come from the man at the top, leading by example.