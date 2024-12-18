Christmas in central Birmingham, as in many other UK cities, is dominated by a German market and a nimbus of tacky festive lights. Frankfurters the length of limbs; steins of overpriced lager; shoals of inebriated revellers — all can be enjoyed, this time of year, in England’s second city. Even the most Scrooge-hearted soul could, at a glance, call it a most convivial scene. The city centre after all, is a well-heeled place. Christmas visitors sweep in through the gleaming facades of New Street Station, with its upmarket shops and its mechanical bull centrepiece.
Yet in the chilly winter air outside, there’s also a desolate scene, one that wouldn’t be out of place in Dickens. After years of industrial decline, to say nothing of growth-squashing policies from Whitehall, the erstwhile home of Joe Chamberlain has become a stronghold of homelessness. You see them loitering by the station, weather-worn and battered, wandering alone or in small groups. Many sit in tired, ad-hoc conflabs. Some cadge fags or cash. Others share gossip, jokes, or a less-than-ideal bit of shelter. And just as the streets around New Street suffer here, so, all Birmingham does too.
Since 2019, there has been a 70% jump in homelessness across the city. The most vulnerable rough sleepers, those near New Street, are only the start. There are now over 10,000 homeless children in Birmingham — more than at any other time this century — with over 4,500 families in temporary accommodation. 2023 government stats show that the West Midlands has much higher homelessness rates than the East Midlands (Nottingham and Leicester) and the North West (Liverpool and Manchester). Barrie Hodge of St Basils, a local youth homelessness charity, says those seeking help from the have rocketed by 22%.
Ask the average worker, rushing to and fro from New Street, and most won’t give the homeless a second glance. This is not because we’re a callous lot — it’s because we’re used to this scene and many here, too, are struggling to make ends meet. Rent rises in this corner of England are among the fastest in the land, even as employment is down, and less than a quarter of us earn the London median wage of £44,370. Many here just don’t have the cash to help themselves, let alone pass on a fiver to some nameless stranger looking for a handout as they rush to get a train.
Visit Council House, the handsome Victorian headquarters of local government, and you’d probably hear a similar answer. Max Caller, called in by Whitehall after Birmingham’s effective bankruptcy, has been locally dubbed “Max the Axe” for his ruthless pruning of the city’s spending. The exact figure changes a lot, but hundreds of millions have to be found in cuts, or in council tax rises. Not that it’s surprising. Between financial mismanagement, a botched IT upgrade and an eye-watering equal pay settlement, Birmingham is a city on the edge. Beyond the £400 million headline, which has seen arts funding taken down to zero, and social care slashed. For its part, funding for the department that deals with homelessness has seen cuts of 28%.
You can see the paucity of authority care throughout the city. Beginning at New Street, it’s crept up the A-roads and down our arterial waterways. On canals you’ll find tents. Some are for sleeping; others for shooting up. On major ring roads, traffic lights are increasingly guarded by the most desperate. Suburban retail parks are much the same. For their part, some bus stops are also now homes. One homeless lad, at the Highgate interchange of Belgrave Middleway, had been there for so long that he’d even started tending to the weeds around the road’s intersection. Add to that the mass of people in temporary accommodation, hardly suitable for building stability or accessing consistency in care, and the problem is becoming more complex. “Society,” Hodge says, “is only as successful as the way it treats its most vulnerable.”
Given the desperate state of Birmingham’s accounts, it’s tempting to imagine that these problems could be solved with more cash. But with Rachel Reeves making much of Labour’s tough decision-making — she recently said all government departments need to find 5% in cuts — a wholesale abandonment of austerity seems unlikely. That’s even as the city currently spends about £2 million a month on temporary accommodation for the homeless.
