Unexpectedly, Jolani has been vocal about protecting minority rights. He has sought to portray a more moderate attitude in interviews and on the ground he has personally managed the surrender of Assad troops — offering pardons, and then handing over control of the areas to local councils and civil authorities.

Then there are the prisons. These are a shorthand for Assad’s barbarity. Social media is now drowning in videos of startled prisoners being released; of Syrians weeping with relief and joy to discover a relative imprisoned long ago is alive. It’s powerful messaging.

All of which is to say that if the military campaign is a success, the strategic communications have been a stroke of genius.

Not least because HTS remains problematic. Let’s not forget that not so long ago that its followers were selling foreigners to Islamic State to behead on YouTube. The US has designated the group a terrorist organisation and has a $10 million reward out for Jolani’s death or capture. If he intends to run for Syrian president — and there are a lot of Syrians who would love that right now — then the US bounty is a huge problem.

Assad had stamped on his people so hard for so long that what we are now seeing is the eruption of a sudden and colossal vacuum of power. For the moment, the only real contenders to fill it are Jolani and HTS. We must hope that Jolani’s conversion is indeed “Damascene”; the West simply cannot afford Syria’s implosion to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

It would be salient, then, to remember the lessons of the fall of that other tyrant, Muammar Ghaddafi. He was overthrown and everyone was euphoric. The problem was that booting him out had been the goal unifying all the armed factions — and without it, they turned on each other, with predictably disastrous consequences for Libya.

It didn’t help that the UN was too slow to put in place an effective political process. As a result, the government formed in Tripoli wasn’t inclusive, but made up of the Libyans who had been in exile and making friends in western capitals — just as the Iraqi businessman Ahmad Chalabi had conned so many people in Washington and London into believing that the Iraqis would welcome him as a returning leader. We never learn.