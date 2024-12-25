I left Syria in May 2015, and recall being driven at a ridiculous speed through the checkpoint into Lebanon to Beirut airport by a mad Syrian monk who had to get back for a service. It is the closest I have ever felt to death. Uninterested in the police who were attempting to flag him down through various concrete chicanes, he wound down the window to reveal his priestly robes — better than a passport, apparently. The fact that the Syrian police let him through was testament to the kind of relationship the Christian community had built up with Bashar al-Assad and his family. They didn’t like Assad, though they only whispered it, frightened like everyone else. But they were terrified of Islamic State. “Better Assad than ISIS” — I heard this several times. A few weeks after I left, ISIS detonated mines around the 2,000-year-old temples in Palmyra, out in the eastern Syrian desert. Their campaign against the idolatrous culture of the ancients was uninterested in pathetic Western cries of heritage. And now that Assad has gone, the Christian community are secretly terrified that this sort of Islamism is coming for them and their precious icons.

Not every Christian image in the churches of Straight Street is a beautiful icon. The Armenian Orthodox church has a representation of the Armenian Genocide in its courtyard, one of the most gruesome and disturbing images I have ever seen. It recalls the Turkish (then Ottoman) mass murder of its Armenian Christian population during the First World War. During that period, more than one million Armenian Christians were wiped out by the Turkish authorities. Many Armenian Christians were forced to convert to Islam, others were driven into the Syrian desert to die of starvation. This is why what is now Turkey, once a wellspring of Christianity, is now pretty much Christian-free. “Who now remembers the Armenian Genocide?” Hitler once said, as he prepared to copy it in his genocide of Jews. Mostly, we don’t remember. But they do in Damascus. This is where terrified Christians fled from Ottoman bayonets. And Christians on Straight Street keep the memory of those horrors alive to this day.

Will Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, and his Turkish backers, bring liberation as he seems to have promised, or further misery for the Christian community in Damascus? In truth, no one yet knows. For now, a huge Christmas tree is raised in Abbasiya Square in the city centre. The lights are on in Straight Street. Joy to the world. Even the first Christmas was set against dangerous world events, with Matthew telling of Herod ordering a massacre of children. This may feel like an old story to us. It is all too horrifically real to the Christians of Damascus.