Clergy are naturally cautious creatures, and yet many are increasingly saying that the Archbishop’s position has become completely untenable. Vicars retweeting Welby Resign hashtags is not a good look for the Church. As one west country vicar wrote: “If this were any other member of clergy, a safeguarding review and risk assessment for their future suitability to continue to operate would be undertaken. Is there a reason it isn’t for Welby?” The Rev. Fergus Butler-Gallie, Vicar of Charlbury in Oxfordshire, wrote to the Archbishop at the weekend: “We will continue to pray for you, but I for one will be praying that you will resign … If you will not go for the love of the institution, if you will not go for the love of its people and priests, if you will not go for the victims, if you will not go for reasons of your own embarrassment or shame, then I pray you; for love of God, and Him alone, go.”

Welby can’t survive this. And his resignation should send a necessary shock wave through the Church of England like nothing else could. No Archbishop would ever again treat the whole matter so lightly. As Kilburn Vicar Rev. Robert Thompson put it at a speech to General Synod after calling for Justin Welby to resign. “Apology, after apology, after another bloody apology will not do!”

But this is not just about Justin Welby personally. It is also about the very way the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury is constructed. As the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, his office is massively overburdened with international work and overseas travel. Of course Archbishops love this aspect of their job – who would not prefer to be greeted by thousands of African Christians enthusiastically waving flags and greeting you at the airport rather than spending time in a failing church in Stockport? Who would not prefer to strut the world stage rather than sit in awkward meetings with victims of church abuse? But the leader of the Church of England must be able to attend to spiritual needs of England herself. The office needs to shift its priorities.

Perhaps more sensitive, though, is the fact that we have to start thinking more seriously about the place of conversative evangelical theology in the diverse flora and fauna of the Church of England. The Makin Report has attached an analysis of John Smythe by a clinical psychologist. It concludes “the beliefs and values of the conservative evangelical community in which John Smythe operated are critical to how he manipulated his victims into it”. She describes a focus on personal sinfulness, “a default sense of guilt, defectiveness, submission”, often focused around young men’s masturbatory habits. This sense of shame and sin has come to be fused into the very theological DNA of conservative evangelical theology. Christ died for our sins, he was whipped for our transgressions. And when sin is then understood instead as teenage bedroom fumblings, a toxic and pornographic brew of theology and sexual guilt is generated.

The Makin Report is a watershed moment for the Church. I’m afraid Justin Welby’s position is no longer tenable. And it is important that when he goes, we use this moment as one for a massive change of culture within the church. As a victim of cruel abuse myself, I am finding it increasingly difficult to be a public representative of a church that refuses to find it within itself to do the right thing.