Three or four years ago, I wrote a piece contemplating the end of cash. I wrote it as a mourner, lamenting how I would miss its heft, its solidity, its sheer physicality, in contrast to pinging and flicking invisible funds through the atmosphere. The other day, though, I realised my attitude had changed fundamentally. I am no longer a doughty champion of cash, but a digger of its grave.
When the end of coins and notes was first spoken of, I defiantly bought two purses for coins. One was a smart zip-up number, purchased at Gatwick Airport; the other, from the Glastonbury Oxfam, a secondhand blue cloth one with a brass snap-fastener and a mystical sequinned serpent. One for my hiking rucksack, one for town. No longer would I scrabble round for coins among all the other bits and bobs I carry with me. I would be quick, efficient, organised. And hang on to cash, on principle.
The system worked well for a time. But the purses grew steadily heavier. Eventually both got so weighty that they had to be exiled from their bags. This, I think, marked the beginning of my slide from grace. I went on paying with notes, because I liked the speed and snap of them; but I didn’t properly consider that I would get coins back. Now purseless, I put them loose in the bag, or in pockets, and began to resent them, or certainly all those smaller than 50p. Cash in the pocket has a useful just-in-case feel, but coins — even with the pleasing fatness of the one-pound sort — can’t impart even that.
The day my eyes were definitively opened, however, was at the beginning of October, when I went out for a pint of milk. I took my serpent-purse, adhering to the self-imposed rule that purchases smaller than ten pounds had to be made with cash. My satisfying ulterior motive was to rid that purse of roughly half its weight. The nice Kurdish grocer, who called me “darling” and whose shop was called “Hope Grocery”, surely wouldn’t mind. The only event that seemed to trouble him was the pungent old man who came in most evenings, blocking the aisles with cheery chat, whom he would trail after anxiously with the air-freshener spray. So I went out boldly into the dark.
It was not the usual chap but one of his friends, fatter, bearded and locked to his phone. When I took the milk to the counter, he did not look up for a while. When at last he did, it was to see me still arranging pence and two-pence pieces into neat small piles. I seemed to be slower at this than in the past. Two customers were fidgeting behind me. And at that point a heretic-thought struck me like a knife: why on earth was I going through this laborious performance? Why was I indulging myself by being primitive? Because primitive was how I felt: as if I’d insisted on making fire by rubbing two sticks together, rather than striking a match for an instant flash and a flare.
Cash also seemed slightly distasteful. Covid, of course, made us newly aware of this. In some countries (I think especially of Egypt and India, both places I otherwise adore), even the notes from an ATM are so used that they are limp and dirty, and after each handling I would compulsively sanitise my hands. But even here in the oh-so-clean and disinfected West, my sons object to sixpences and old threepenny bits being lodged in the Christmas pudding. They can do without that sort of luck.
