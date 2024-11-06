A perceptive journalist once said that Donald Trump should be taken “seriously but not literally”. The same could have been said about Charles de Gaulle. On the opening page of his memoirs, he wrote that his “certain idea of France” was “like the princess in the fairy tale” and there was always a sense in which de Gaulle knew that he was telling his countrymen a kind of fairy tale. For example, Paris was not, as he said in his speech of 25 August 1944, “liberated by itself”. The Germans would not have left the city if it had not been for the proximity of large American forces.
The mere idea that Donald Trump might be compared to Charles de Gaulle will provoke howls of outrage — and not just in France. De Gaulle lived a life of austere simplicity. When his grandchildren came to tea at the Élysée Palace, he told the servants to bring him the bill for the cakes that they had consumed. He read widely and took great pains in the composition of his own books. One should never say never when talking about Donald Trump, but I feel on moderately safe ground in predicting that The Art of the Deal will not, unlike de Gaulle’s memoirs, be published in the Pléiade series that is devoted to great works of literature.
And yet, despite their differences, both men referred, with almost obsessive frequency, to “greatness”. De Gaulle said that France cannot be herself without greatness just as Trump promised to “make America great again”. But greatness is a revealingly vague term. Leaders of states that really exercise great power — namely, Britain in the late 19th century or the United States in the late 20th century — rarely talk about it. They mask their hegemony beneath talk of cooperation and altruism. The British sometimes gave the impression that ruling the largest empire that the world had ever seen was an inconvenient burden of which they were too honourable to divest themselves.
Trump and de Gaulle both ruled — in Trump’s case will probably rule again — nations in decline. In France’s case, the decline was obvious. The country was defeated in 1940. Stirring broadcasts from London and the presence of small numbers of Free French troops in the allied forces could not change this fact. Churchill was cruel when he told his foreign secretary that the number of Canadians who had shed their blood to liberate France was greater than the number of Frenchmen who had done so, but in purely statistical terms he was probably right. After the Second World War, France lost its empire and the most dramatic moment in this process came in 1962, when de Gaulle, to the bitter disappointment of a million European settlers and much of the French army, decided that France could no longer hold on to Algeria. “High Gaullism” — the period from 1962 to 1967 — was marked by flamboyant gestures in foreign policy but the territory that de Gaulle ruled was smaller than that of the Third Republic (1870 to 1940), which de Gaulle talked of with ostentatious disdain.
American decline is more complicated. It is still the richest and most militarily powerful country on Earth. Trump’s detractors make much of his chequered business career. In truth, though, Trump’s time in business was a good preparation for leading the United States in the 21st century. The USA, like the Trump Organization, inherited much from an earlier generation, which built the country’s power and prosperity after the Second World War. But the United States is living on borrowed money because it has huge debts. It is also, like Britain and France in the Twenties, living on borrowed time. The end of the Cold War brought its apparent zenith — just as the peace settlements after the First World War brought the apparent zenith of Britain and France — and no other country is yet able and inclined to challenge America as the global power. But America’s economic superiority is finished. China’s growth may have stalled in the last few years, but everyone expects it to outstrip the United States within the foreseeable future.
Trump understands the underlying weakness of his country. Hence his obsession with the Chinese challenge and his desire to stop paying for the defence of other countries. Like de Gaulle, Trump has used a smokescreen of grandiose rhetoric to cover what is really a retreat from American commitments overseas. He understands that American greatness has become an illusion to be sustained rather than a reality to be defended. De Gaulle was also an illusionist, and it is no accident that, in their very different ways, both men were products of the television age. De Gaulle’s Fifth Republic was built on the spread of television sets in the Sixties — and state control of the national broadcast — as much as Trump’s political take-off was built on cable TV and Fox News. De Gaulle’s stage-managed press conferences and dramatic addresses to the nation in moments of crisis were as contrived as Trump’s performance in The Apprentice.
